You can participate by staking 1 KCS. How does KuCoin use the "KCS Loyalty Level Program" to leverage new momentum for the platform?

By: PANews
2025/04/15 15:48
KuCoin Token
KCS$15.8453+1.57%
Particl
PART$0.2044+0.14%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12631-5.11%

You can participate by staking 1 KCS. How does KuCoin use the "KCS Loyalty Level Program" to leverage new momentum for the platform?

Author: Weilin, PANews

In the crypto world, the role of exchange tokens is continuously evolving. From the initial “fee deduction tool” to the core asset of the ecosystem today. The value of exchange tokens not only reflects the strength and vision of crypto exchanges, but also becomes a bridge for user participation, ecosystem construction and revenue sharing.

As the native token of KuCoin Exchange, KCS has played a key role in the ecological evolution since its launch in 2017. Users can use KCS to pay transaction fees, earn incentives, and obtain exclusive rewards. It was originally issued based on Ethereum (ERC-20 standard), and then migrated to KuCoin Community Chain KCC to support more scalability needs.

As the number of KuCoin users worldwide exceeds 38 million, the platform is accelerating the construction of a new generation of crypto-financial ecosystem. The KCS loyalty level program launched in March 2025 is an important part of KuCoin's launch of the user incentive system 2.0 - making KCS no longer just a platform currency, but a pass to the future financial world.

KCS Loyalty Level Program: Four Levels to Improve User Engagement and Asset Activity

You can participate by staking 1 KCS. How does KuCoin use the "KCS Loyalty Level Program" to leverage new momentum for the platform?

The KCS Loyalty Level Program has four levels: K1 Explorer, K2 Voyager, K3 Navigator and K4 Pioneer. The levels are divided according to the user's KCS staked amount and its proportion of total assets. The design concept takes into account both "low threshold" and "high incentive": users only need to invest 1 KCS to participate and unlock exclusive rights and interests that increase step by step.

The main incentives and benefits of the KCS Loyalty Level Program include:

  • Staking income bonus : The higher the holding level, the higher the annualized income ratio, which effectively improves the compound interest potential of assets.
  • Additional returns from financial products : When participating in fixed-income products such as USDT, BTC, and ETH, you can enjoy level-specific income bonuses.
  • GemPool IPO multiples increased : GemPool allows users to stake crypto assets to obtain token airdrops. By staking KCS, USDT and other tokens, new coins can be obtained at no additional cost. During the event, users can stake KCS, USDT or other tokens listed on the GemPool page. If eligible, the airdrop token rewards will be deposited into the user's trading account after the staking period, and users can also claim the accumulated airdrop token rewards according to the prompts on the event page. Now, users who participate in the loyalty tier program and participate in the GemPool KCS pool can get the GemPool multiple bonus to increase potential returns.
  • Comprehensive platform benefits : including KuCard payment rebates, KCS deduction of transaction fees, withdrawal fee refunds, interest-free quota for new KA users, etc. At the same time, KuCoin is planning to add support for KCS staking in its Spotlight platform, allowing users to directly participate in project subscriptions through staking.

You can participate by staking 1 KCS. How does KuCoin use the "KCS Loyalty Level Program" to leverage new momentum for the platform?

As the KCS loyalty tier program goes online, KuCoin has officially launched a site-wide welfare frenzy, preparing three gifts for KCS supporters: Exclusive airdrops for KCS holders - rewards loyal users, rewards will soon be airdropped into accounts. New user subscription challenge - race to subscribe, sprint to the top of the list, and win exclusive KCS rewards. "Pioneers" exclusive bonus - become a pioneer member and unlock high-level rewards.

It can be said that through these activities, KuCoin has made positive explorations to enhance the capabilities of KCS and bring more practical benefits to users.

KCS destruction mechanism: Continuously optimize circulation and promote value growth

You can participate by staking 1 KCS. How does KuCoin use the "KCS Loyalty Level Program" to leverage new momentum for the platform?

Token burning is a common token economic model, similar to buybacks in the stock market, which means that its total supply will gradually decrease over time through the token destruction process, and the reduction in circulation also promotes the scarcity of tokens. KCS also implements a deflationary model, where KuCoin uses a portion of its net profit to buy back KCS and then destroys the tokens to permanently remove them from circulation. The goal is to reduce the total supply from the initial 200 million tokens to 100 million tokens. This scarcity may help drive the value of the token over time.

In March 2025, the KCS team completed the 57th KCS destruction, burning a total of 17,836 KCS, worth approximately $218,074. In the past year, a total of more than 1.0888 million KCS were destroyed, worth approximately $10.867 million, demonstrating the platform's determination to continuously optimize the token structure.

From chains, payments to Web3 ecosystems, KCS is moving towards a dual identity of "platform currency + equity certificate". At the same time, KuCoin adheres to the compliance route to provide more users around the world with a safe and innovative trading experience KCS. KuCoin has a bright future. With the vision of "from geeks to mass adoption" as its core, KCS promotes an innovative economic model through three strategic pillars:

First, we will strengthen the KCC ecosystem.

KCC 1.0 was officially launched on June 16, 2021. It is an EVM-compatible blockchain that supports DeFi, games, and Web3.0 applications, with millions of blocks and a growing number of users.

KCC 2.0 upgrades internal subroutines to improve performance, scalability, and Gas limits (up to 500 million per block) while maintaining EVM compatibility.

KCC 3.0 evolves into a cross-chain ecosystem, adding low-cost Layer 2 and multi-functional SDK, providing efficient cross-chain transfer functions, and expanding the scope of DeFi and game applications.

The second strategic pillar is to establish a comprehensive payment system. KCS is participating in the construction of a payment system throughout the KuCoin ecosystem, including transactions, lending, NFT and offline payment access, lowering the threshold for global digital asset payments and forming a connection with the external chain ecosystem.

The third strategy is to lead the evolution of the Web3.0 ecosystem. KCS advocates a decentralized, user-driven Internet, which is achieved through:

  • Decentralized Identity: Secure and private decentralized identity (DID).
  • NFT Management: Simplified ownership and trading protocols.
  • Metaverse platform: Supports social, gaming and virtual work environments.
  • Developer Support: Provide funding and build a vibrant community with a dedicated Web3.0 incubation fund.

Driven by the continuous expansion of the platform ecosystem and the steady growth of the user base, the long-term potential of KCS is being released at an accelerated pace. KuCoin has comprehensively improved the participation and long-term holding motivation of KCS holders through the loyalty level program, further stimulating the vitality of the platform ecosystem. With the quarterly repurchase and destruction mechanism, the circulation of KCS continues to be optimized, and the supply and demand relationship tends to be balanced, laying a solid foundation for the mid- and long-term value growth.

Looking to the future, KuCoin will continue to adhere to the strategic direction of globalization and compliance, deepen local markets, embrace supervision, and provide global users with a more secure, transparent, and innovative trading experience. With the continuous expansion of product lines such as KuCard, Earn, and Launchpad, the use scenarios of KCS will continue to expand, becoming a key link between the exchange ecosystem and user rights.

With a more relaxed regulatory environment and policy support, the crypto market will have more development opportunities in the future. The launch of the KCS loyalty level program is an initiative of KuCoin to optimize the user incentive mechanism, and also reflects its direction of promoting global compliance and enhancing the platform's ability to release value. In this context, KCS may have greater development potential and opportunities through continued efforts in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.05%
Union
U$0.017437-6.87%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2344+1.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-2.10%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals