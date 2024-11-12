500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

By: PANews
2024/11/12 07:47
Capverse
CAP$0.15432-0.40%
Clearpool
CPOOL$0.15466-3.07%
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT$0.09777-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.043-4.40%

Author: DANNY , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Binance recently released a report on future investments, which discussed the current problems of "Low Float, High FDV" (low circulation, high fully diluted valuation) projects, and mentioned that it will increase the number of low-market-cap tokens listed in the future, especially projects with low valuations or medium quality.

Crypto KOL DANNY reviewed 150 pages of documents and studied 500 altcoins to list 8 low-market-cap projects with the greatest potential to be listed on Binance. This article will take you through these 8 project tokens.

Realio ( RIO )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Realio is a Web3 ecosystem running on different L1 blockchains, focusing on the tokenization of real estate private placement instruments and providing DeFi liquidity pools for real assets.

The network features a native dual-token public Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for Realio’s utility token RIO (Realio Network Token) and other real-world assets (RWA) such as hybrid digital security tokens, RST (Realio Security Token) and LMX (Liquidity Mining Fund).

  • Price: $0.9
  • Market value: $43.93 million

Related reading: BlackRock is here, and RWA is hot again

Clearpool ( CPOOL )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

The Clearpool platform enables institutional borrowers to obtain unsecured loans directly from the DeFi ecosystem. The project introduces a dynamic interest rate model influenced by market supply and demand.

Clearpool is built on Ethereum and Polygon and is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Arrington Capital, Sino Global Capital, HashKey, and Wintermute. CPOOL is the utility and governance token of the Clearpool protocol and is tradable on KuCoin, Gate, AscendEX, and Uniswap.

  • Price: $0.216
  • Market value: $153 million

Related reading: Can the newly launched AI trading robot double the size of Clearpool’s on-chain capital market?

enqAI ( ENQAI )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

enqAI is a decentralized and uncensored AI model network that aims to create a decentralized and uncensored ecosystem. It has image/audio generation and large language models, powered by a decentralized GPU network, which enables unbiased, agenda-free and uncensored operations, allowing the development and use of AI to be controlled by no centralized institution.

  • Price: $0.03
  • Market value: $29.47 million

Related reading: A panoramic review of the Web3+AI track: more than 130 projects, who will be the next “Golden Dog”?

Kamino ( KMNO )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Kamino Finance was originally created to provide users with the easiest way to provide liquidity and earn yield on the chain. Today, Kamino integrates lending, liquidity, and leverage into a secure DeFi product suite. On Kamino, users can: borrow and lend assets, provide leveraged liquidity to centralized liquidity DEXs, build their own automated liquidity strategies, and use centralized liquidity positions as collateral.

  • Price: $0.147
  • Market value: $200 million

Related reading: Breakpoint is here again, a look at the potential Alpha of the Solana ecosystem

Drift ( DRIFT )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Drift is a fully on-chain perpetual and spot DEX built on Solana. Drift uses a dynamic virtual automated market maker (vAMM) technology to improve capital efficiency and allow users to trade with up to 10x leverage. In addition, Drift supports a cross-margin trading system, allowing users to manage their portfolio risks more flexibly.

  • Price: $1.82
  • Market value: $457.68 million

Related reading: Drift Protocol explained: the largest perpetual exchange on Solana

Truth Terminal ( GOAT )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Truth Terminal is a semi-autonomous AI robot based on Meta's Llama 3.1 language model optimization. It is not a crypto project itself, but it has played a key role in identifying and promoting GOAT tokens. The robot is designed to explore unsupervised creative risks in the era of meme culture and large language models (LLM). Truth Terminal has received $50,000 in funding from a16z co-founder Marc Andreessen.

  • Price: $0.82
  • Market value: $823 million

Related reading: How does the smart money on GOAT achieve a thousand-fold return? Mature trading strategy plus luck to catch the golden dog

HyperGPT ( HGPT )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

HyperGPT is a Web3 AI marketplace that uses blockchain to overcome challenges in traditional AI applications. The HyperGPT platform aims to provide a marketplace powered by blockchain technology where people can buy, sell, and exchange artificial intelligence applications in a secure and transparent manner.

  • Price: $0.0317
  • Market value: $19.21 million

GraphLinq Chain ( GLQ )

500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

GraphLinq Chain aims to simplify the development of complex automation in a decentralized and trustless manner, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

The GraphLinq ecosystem consists of two main components: GraphLinq Chain and GraphLinq Protocol. GraphLinq Protocol is an automation process management solution designed to allow users to easily deploy and manage various types of automation without coding skills. The protocol consists of four key components: IDE, Application, Engine, and Marketplace. GraphLinq Chain is a blockchain designed specifically to support GraphLinq Protocol. The chain is a Proof of Authority (POA) blockchain that provides a secure and scalable platform for running automation.

  • Price: 0.1 USD
  • Market value: $34.47 million

Related reading: AI narrative continues to heat up, here are 10 undervalued AI altcoins worth paying attention to

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.05%
Union
U$0.017437-6.87%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2344+1.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-2.10%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals