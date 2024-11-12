Ten years to make a coin, analysis of the flywheel effect of HashKey ecological coin HSK

By: PANews
2024/11/12 10:28
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006153-0.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.010215+0.34%
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.4072+4.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.59%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Last week, Trump's victory blew the horn of the crypto bull market. As Bitcoin took the lead in breaking through the historical high, market sentiment became more and more positive, and investor confidence gradually recovered, paving the way for the acceleration of the mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies. Unlike in the past, under the background of the gradually tightening global regulatory environment, the focus of this bull market has shifted to innovation and competition within the compliance framework.

A new cycle is bound to bring about a new narrative. For a long time, "compliance" was not a business that everyone could do. It was a consensus that it was costly and well-received but not popular, and there were naturally high barriers. But we must also face up to the fact that the era of regulatory arbitrage in Web3 has ended. After Trump was elected as the new president of the United States, he will inevitably lead a "policy bull market". "Compliance funds" from traditional financial institutions will enter the market as an incremental amount, which also means that the capital structure and competition landscape of the crypto market will undergo profound changes.

Based on this market background, HashKey Group announced that it will launch the ecological token HSK on HashKey Global, which is also the world's first "compliant ecological currency". As a carrier of the value of the entire HashKey ecosystem, the continuous empowerment of HSK will attract extensive participation from users in the global Web3 community.

Looking at the market, the well-known compliant exchange Coinbase has not yet issued a coin, and although offshore exchanges have platform coins, most of them are not compliant yet, and the space will become smaller and smaller in the future. In this way, HashKey, which is "compliant from the first day of birth", seems to have chosen to use HSK, the world's first compliant ecological coin, to explore the innovative boundaries of compliant business. This move is bold.

But just like Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, who invested in Ethereum ten years ago, this is not a "snap shot" deal, but a "long-planned deal". According to the official introduction, HSK is not a simple " platform coin " of the exchange , but an " eco-coin " . The role of HSK is like the blood of HashKey , which revitalizes the entire HashKey ecosystem through continuous oxygen injection and energy supply, transportation value, and more.

The huge HashKey business empire takes 10 years to produce one coin, and HSK is the value capturer. The new round of value gears has already started turning.

Take it slow, it's faster

To understand the value support behind HSK, we must first understand the various pieces of the HashKey business empire.

Over the past few bull and bear markets, HashKey has established a global licensed exchange, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services and other fields. At the beginning of this year, HashKey Group completed a nearly $100 million Series A financing, with a valuation of more than $1.2 billion. Whether in terms of life cycle or business top-level, almost no project can surpass it.

Among them, the exchange business is the castle and core pillar of HashKey, and its compliance and high threshold constitute an insurmountable barrier. Tokensaition, Cloud and Capital are moats, and HashKey is committed to building them deep and wide, and has formed a huge ecosystem. HashKey Chain connects all existing ecosystems in series to form a system that can promote collaboration among strangers on a large scale. All ecological links promote each other and jointly provide nutrients and vitality for the castle business.

Let’s first talk about HashKey’s original intention - HashKey Capital. As one of the world’s top institutional asset management companies, HashKey Capital was established in 2018 and is also known as the “Asian a16z”.

According to reports, HashKey Capital will manage $1 billion in funds in 2024, and has invested in more than 600 blockchain projects, including recent investments in well-known projects such as Berachain, Babylon, Aethir, and Catizen. In the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF and Bosera HashKey Ethereum ETF issued this year, HashKey Capital served as a deputy fund manager and jointly issued them with Bosera International. The positive externalities and good reputation that HashKey Capital has built over a long period of time have helped the brand build an indestructible moat.

The moat effect also helped HashKey develop its core business, which is HashKey 's castle - compliant exchanges. HashKey has compliance licenses in Hong Kong, Bermuda, Japan, and Singapore. The most well-known of them are two compliant exchanges, HashKey Exchange and HashKey Global.

HashKey Exchange started applying for licenses in 2019 and obtained licenses No. 1 and 7 in 2022. Judging from the development of major exchanges in the market, although HashKey Exchange is a latecomer, the brand effect of HashKey Group has made HashKey Exchange quickly accepted in the local market of Hong Kong and established a good reputation among overseas Chinese customers around the world. At present, the total transaction volume of HashKey Exchange has exceeded HK$535 billion, and the capital is about to exceed HK$6 billion. It is already the largest compliant virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

The time is neither long nor short. HashKey Exchange has been in Hong Kong for 5 years, accompanying the Hong Kong Web3 market to improve step by step, and crossing the river by feeling the stones together with the regulators. Today, the Hong Kong virtual asset market has entered the development stage from the prudent review period, and will even become a new compliance model for global virtual asset transactions in the future. HashKey Exchange has always been a "learning committee member" in it.

HashKey Global, an offshore compliant exchange that obtained a Bermuda license this year, has grown rapidly. It has achieved profitability within two months of its launch. As of November 11, according to the latest data from Coingecko, HashKey Global ranks 7th in global transactions, becoming one of the fastest growing licensed exchanges in the world in 2024.

Of course, the value of a compliant exchange is not just a few licenses, but also the key to supporting a series of unique compliance scenarios. For example, HashKey’s current main advantage of the fiat currency channel is irreplaceable, and in the future it may even be able to build a global banking channel, which has already begun to emerge in Hong Kong. For another example, narratives such as RWA , Payfi , and stablecoins all need compliance as a support to play their golden shovel role.

In addition, although the hidden costs and time costs of compliance are very high, which discourages many companies, the barrier advantages it brings are also huge, and it also has a " time compounding effect " . With the two flagship exchanges as anchors, HashKey has opened up the layout of the global matrix of Chinese compliant exchanges.

Based in Hong Kong, with a global perspective. In the regulatory competition in various places, HashKey is more easily accepted by locals due to its good reputation, and often requires a shorter review time before business development. This is the invisible advantage of native compliance - regulatory trust. For example, when applying for a scarce Bermuda license, it took only 3 months to pass the review. According to public information, HashKey has applied for licenses in Dubai, Europe and other places, and is expected to land at the end of this year or early next year.

The Eastern Coinbase is about to emerge. For reference, according to the latest data, Coinbase's market value has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, and its daily trading volume has reached 13.5 billion US dollars, which has far exceeded the overall market value of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The "similar views" layout of HashKey and Coinbase is bound to be full of imagination. According to CMC data, the current daily trading volume of HashKey's two exchanges is 150 million US dollars. Based on the proportion, the market value of HashKey Exchange has exceeded 1.4 billion US dollars. It is expected that with the passing of the era of regulatory arbitrage, compliant exchanges will further replace the market share of non-compliant exchanges. In the current market structure, the market share of non-compliant exchanges, compliant exchanges and Dex is approximately 75%, 15% and 10%, so it is inferred that compliant exchanges still have at least 75% of market development space.

Take it slow, it will be faster. Compliant innovative business models need time to accumulate. After years of hard work, the HashKey exchange sector will reap the rewards in this round of compliance policy bull market. Currently, the population of the Web3 industry is about 560 million. If compared with the 6 billion population of the Internet, it is roughly estimated that the overall business still has more than 10 times the space.

In addition, HashKey Group's Tokenisation, Cloud and other businesses are also closely linked. HashKey Tokenisation, a tokenization service provider, creates liquidity for Web and Web3 projects at all stages and provides unique assets for compliant exchanges, becoming a bridge connecting the real economy, supporting innovative technology and helping the construction of financial markets. The Tokenisation business has participated in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Ensemble project sandbox and will promote the development of industry standards for the tokenization market in Hong Kong.

HashKey Cloud provides professional, stable and secure blockchain services to global customers. Its node verification services cover more than 80 mainstream public chains, and its asset management scale reaches 1.2 million+ ETH, ranking top three in Asia and top ten in the world. ETH ETF Staking, which is being explored globally, can be completed perfectly within the company's business by HashKey Capital and HashKey Cloud, and is expected to become a new business growth point.

According to public information, HashKey has recently launched the public chain HashKey Chain. After a year of comprehensive internal testing, it has been opened to public testing. Users and developers can participate in the test through the official website hsk.xyz and become early supporters of long-termism. Thus, a full-stack encryption ecological platform has been formed.

It seems that HashKey's current business scale has far exceeded the US$1.2 billion valuation at the time of financing.

Ten years to develop an “eco-coin”

HashKey has always been the one who understands Web3 best in traditional finance and the one who understands compliance best in Web3 .

Among them, HSK reflects the value of the entire HashKey Group , shouldering the mission of building a bridge between encryption and traditional finance, connecting and integrating these two financial systems.

Ten years of hard work to make a coin, what is different about this coin? Regardless of the fact that "platform coins" have always been a hot business in the industry, for early investors, there is only a difference between making more and less money. On top of this, HSK has surpassed the concept of "platform coins" understood by ordinary investors, and has created the world's first "compliant ecological coin", empowering value in all business scenarios of HashKey.

First of all, HSK, as the native token and Gas token of HashKey Chain, will enable the long-term development and sustainable growth of the ecosystem. From the perspective of HashKey's benchmarking against Coinbase , HashKey Chain is the "HashKey version " of Base . As a full-stack crypto ecological platform, HashKey Chain is committed to helping Web2 companies seamlessly enter Web3, supporting core areas such as BTCFi, stablecoins, payment finance (PayFi) and physical assets (RWA). At present, the HashKey Chain ecosystem has attracted more than 150 projects, enabling companies to quickly experiment and deploy Web3 projects and connect global users by integrating payment, tokenization, lending and trading solutions.

In addition, as a medium for rewards, governance and transaction fees, HSK will be widely used in platform service fee payment, exclusive token priority purchase, public chain governance and decision-making, value-added services, cross-platform ecological cooperation, custody fee discounts or exemptions, node verification rewards, and research report releases. Users holding HSK will be able to enjoy a full range of encryption services from trading, investment to application deployment, connecting every core business of HashKey.

As the industry involution intensifies, technical, background and narrative theories are no longer the golden signs. The market is gradually turning to more practical value indicators, such as real adoption rates and revenue growth. The " value " given to HSK by the HashKey business landscape is destined to be fundamentally different from most of the " price coins " on the market that are at their peak.

In terms of token distribution, HashKey has also made many " long-term " attempts, such as de-firming, de -VCing , and returning to the community.

In the initial fundraising stage, HSK distributes initial chips through "gifts" and "ecological rewards" to reduce the actual circulating market value so that people who are truly passionate, make significant contributions and have a long-term vision can participate in the investment and share the benefits. In addition, in order to prevent the value dilution caused by token rewards, HSK introduces a destruction mechanism, which uses 20% of the platform's business profits to repurchase and permanently destroy HSK to ensure a steady increase in market value.

According to the HSK white paper, the total supply of HSK is 1 billion, of which 65% is used to support mid- and long-term ecological construction, 30% is allocated to the team, and 5% is used as a reserve fund. During the financing period, HashKey chose equity financing instead of issuing tokens to avoid short-term market fluctuations caused by VC selling pressure and ensure long-term development.

Eliminating the false and retaining the true, and crossing the cycle, are the strengths of the HashKey team. As the Web3 compliance market further expands, HashKey will surely be the leader. Therefore, the value foundation built by the core business lines of HashKey Group listed above is only static data. The value of HSK comes not only from the initial application itself, but also from the potential brought by HashKey's high growth rate.

This is not just a story about an “eco-coin”, but a journey about value creation and long-term growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.05%
Union
U$0.017437-6.87%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2344+1.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-2.10%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals