From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

From the FBI raid on Polymarket&#39;s founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

By: PANews
2024/11/14 14:28
Wink
LIKE$0.010208+0.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002605+3.33%
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT$0.2382+0.84%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014401+3.18%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After the US presidential election, Shayne Coplan, the founder of the Polymarket platform who accurately predicted the election results, was suddenly raided by the FBI. This move was responded to as a "political retaliation" and was supported by Musk. At the same time, the Polymarket investigation caused a strong response in the crypto community, and the related MEME coin Free Shayne Coplan (Eagle) also received a lot of funding.

After the FBI raid, Shayne received support from Musk and others, and the Eagle-themed MEME coin became popular

The prediction market platform Polymarket played an important role in predicting the US election this year. It not only attracted a large amount of financial participation, but also accurately predicted the election results and was considered to be better than traditional polls.

However, according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Polymarket was investigated by the US Department of Justice for allegedly allowing US users to place bets on the platform. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a search warrant for Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, not only searching his residence in New York, but also seizing mobile phones and electronic devices.

It is reported that in 2022, Polymarket reached an enforcement agreement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). In addition to agreeing to prevent U.S. traders from trading on the platform, it also paid a fine of US$1.4 million to reach a settlement.

After the FBI raid, Shayne Coplan tweeted a response after getting a new phone, “It’s frustrating that the current administration would make a last-ditch effort at the last minute to go after companies they believe are associated with political opponents. We are steadfast in our commitment to nonpartisanship, and that remains the case today, but the current administration should do some self-reflection and realize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup stance may be the key to changing the outcome of the election. Polymarket has provided value to tens of millions of people in this election cycle without harming anyone. We are deeply proud of this. I am proud to say that the future of America, especially the future of American entrepreneurs, has never been brighter. In the face of difficulties, we will continue to build.”

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

Coplan's remarks received widespread support from the crypto community and raised questions and criticisms about the actions of U.S. regulators, while Musk's public support further heightened attention to the incident.

At the same time, the MEME coin "Free Shayne Coplan" born out of the Polymarket incident also triggered a market craze. DEX Screener data showed that as of the time of writing, Free Shayne Coplan's market value soared to nearly $47 million a few hours after it went online, a peak increase of more than 1,840 times.

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

It is worth mentioning that the eagle icon of Free Shayne Coplan is not only Shayne Coplan’s avatar, but also a symbol of the United States, which in a sense represents supreme ruling power.

Musk once again used the Peanut incident to speak out, and the market value of MEME coin Pnut soared

The Polymarket investigation has striking similarities to the recent controversy surrounding the death of Peanut, a popular squirrel in the United States.

PANews previously reported that New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials arrested Peanut without a search warrant. The squirrel was euthanized for biting investigators. The incident attracted widespread attention and received repeated support from Musk, and it quickly evolved into a US political movement.

In the past few days, after Trump announced that he would lead the Department of U.S. Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk once again used Peanut to satirize the current situation of the U.S. government many times.

On November 13, Musk responded to netizens questioning the necessity of the U.S. government's efficiency department and said: "America was saved by a squirrel and MEME coins." He then responded to a post about the useless spending of the U.S. government with the "Peanut" emoticon again. On November 14, Musk responded to netizens who said "They killed Peanut for no reason" and said, "Yes."

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

Musk's remarks made the political drama even more intense. As the incident unfolded, market speculation about the MEME coin Pnut was high, and its market value soared by more than US$2 billion in just half a month after its launch.

Whether it is the investigation of Polymarket or the euthanasia of Peanut, it has evolved into a public protest against issues such as regulation, free will, and political motivation. The hype of PolitiFi-like MEME coins such as Free Shayne Coplan and Pnut is further proof that the crypto market is increasingly becoming a tool for protest and reform in the United States.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.05%
Union
U$0.017447-9.03%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01476+4.09%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2363+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015958-14.19%
Union
U$0.010246-1.76%
Solana
SOL$235.09-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals