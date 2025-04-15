PA Daily | Binance temporarily stopped withdrawal services due to AWS outage; more than half of the world's 91 central banks oppose BTC strategic reserves

Today's news tips:

Survey: 91 central banks around the world have no digital asset investment, and more than half oppose Bitcoin strategic reserves

Binance is gradually recovering and re-launching all services, and the withdrawal function has been reopened

Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

Solana has implemented SIMD-0207, increasing the block limit by 4%

Coinbase Prime to End Custody Support for 49 Assets by the End of This Month

Bitcoin's 14-year return rate is 7.2 million%, far exceeding the S&P 500's 306% and gold's 116%.

A whale withdrew 1,500 BTC worth $128 million from OKX in the past 20 hours

In Q1 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, with a total holding of 688,000 bitcoins

Regulatory/Macro

Survey: 91 central banks around the world have no digital asset investment, and more than half oppose Bitcoin strategic reserves

According to Ledger Insights, a recent survey on central bank reserves by the Bank for International Settlements showed that in 2024, 15.9% of central bank respondents said they would consider investing in digital assets or currencies within five to ten years. But in the 2025 survey, only 2.1% of central banks considered investing in cryptocurrencies in the same time frame. None of the 91 central banks that manage more than $7 trillion in reserves currently hold digital asset investments. Although no central bank currently sees Bitcoin as a suitable investment category, 23% of central banks said they were unsure and 11.6% said cryptocurrencies are becoming a more credible investment. Regarding the idea of establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, only one central bank expressed support, and 50 (59.5%) central banks opposed the idea. However, a considerable number of central banks (33, accounting for 39.3%) expressed uncertainty. The survey was conducted in January and February, prior to Trump's March executive order on the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and the U.S. digital asset reserve. However, he briefly mentioned the idea in an earlier January executive order on digital assets. Although the survey predates the latest round of U.S. tariffs, survey respondents cited protectionist U.S. policies as the biggest risk.

State Street Hong Kong: Plans to increase digital asset management scale to US$5 billion and launch crypto investment application with Galaxy

According to Phoenix.com, State Street Global Asset Management Hong Kong Limited announced that it will launch the crypto and traditional investment application "State Street Galaxy" with Galaxy Asset Management, a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Holdings. It is reported that State Street Hong Kong also stated that it will introduce Galaxy's AI-driven asset allocation model to optimize the proportion of digital assets in traditional asset portfolios, with the goal of increasing the scale of digital asset management to US$5 billion by 2026.

Kyrgyzstan Appoints Changpeng Zhao as National Blockchain Policy and Web3 Strategy Advisor

According to Cointelegraph, the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Binance founder Zhao Changpeng (CZ), appointing him as the official advisor for Kyrgyzstan's national blockchain development, cryptocurrency regulation and Web3 innovation. According to the agreement, CZ will provide guidance to the Kyrgyz government on building a forward-looking digital asset framework, including technical support and policy formulation for blockchain infrastructure. The cooperation also focuses on accelerating talent training and creating a favorable environment for innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 technologies.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Although the inflow of stablecoin funds failed to trigger a significant rally in altcoins, it shows that the industry is still moving forward

According to Matrixport analysis, despite the slowdown, stablecoin funds are still flowing in steadily, reflecting the continued development of the crypto ecosystem. Although it has not triggered a significant rally in altcoins, it shows that the industry is still moving forward. It is worth noting that stablecoin inflows are still growing when the stock and bond markets are facing uncertainty, suggesting that crypto assets are evolving into a more non-correlated asset class. As the debate over tariffs and trade wars continues, the potential application scenarios of cryptocurrencies are becoming more attractive, making the market outlook slightly more optimistic.

Analyst Eugene: The crypto market is still in a bear market and tends to look for shorting opportunities in altcoins during rebounds

Crypto analyst Eugene said that his market judgment in the past month has not worked because the price drivers of the crypto market have shifted from industry-specific to macroeconomic. He used to think he had a keen insight into market trends, but recently he feels a bit off. Since March, his trading volume has dropped by 60-70% on average from before, and is basically at a break-even point. Eugene plans to continue to maintain low trading volume and tight stop loss until the market moves in his favor again. He emphasized that the macro trend of the crypto market has not changed and is still in a bear market. He tends to look for shorting opportunities for non-BTC altcoins when the bear market rebounds because these currencies have not yet reached a deep value range.

CryptoQuant: BTC market risk remains high, with only 24% of circulating supply currently in unrealized loss state

CryptoQuant analyst Crazzyblockk pointed out that despite the correction in Bitcoin prices, market risks remain high. Currently, only 24% of the circulating supply is in an unrealized loss state, indicating that the market has not yet entered a high-confidence re-accumulation phase. Long-term holders absorb downward pressure, which usually indicates a long period of consolidation or further volatility. It is recommended to wait and see and wait for market structure and investor behavior to confirm the direction before making a decision.

Project News

Binance is gradually recovering and re-launching all services, and the withdrawal function has been reopened

Binance announced that all services are gradually being restored and put back online, and the withdrawal function has been reopened. Earlier news said that Binance had suspended withdrawal services due to AWS outages.

Obol Collective may launch OBOL token on May 15

The distributed validator technology project Obol Collective may launch its token $OBOL on May 15, 2025. Earlier news said that Obol Collective will airdrop 7.5% of OBOL tokens to Ethereum node operators.

Ethereum Foundation member: ERC-7786 will improve cross-chain messaging, and related discussions will be held on April 16

Joshrudolf.eth, a member of the Ethereum Foundation, said that only a few key technologies are needed to solve 95% of Ethereum's cross-chain user experience problems, among which cross-chain messaging is one of the core. ERC-7786 proposes to integrate messaging standards through a unified API, aiming to provide a secure cross-chain messaging interface for decentralized applications. Currently, the discussion of ERC-7786 will be held on April 16.

Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

Terra officially issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for submitting cryptocurrency loss claims to the Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Liquidation Trust Fund is 23:59 ET on May 16, 2025 (11:59 Beijing time on May 17, 2025). Creditors must submit their eligible cryptocurrency loss claims before this date. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Solana has implemented SIMD-0207, increasing the block limit by 4%

With the implementation of SIMD-0207, Solana engineers have increased the chain's block size by 4%, SolanaFloor reported. This change allows more data to be packed into Solana blocks, theoretically allowing more transactions to be packed into a single block, thereby increasing the network's transaction throughput. SIMD-0207, originally proposed by Anza engineer Andrew Fitzgerald, has been successfully implemented on the chain, raising Solana's block limit to 50 million CUs, an increase of 4%. Increasing the network's block limit is just a small step on Solana's expansion roadmap. Future network governance proposals and upgrades will target continuous, incremental improvements to help Solana grow. For example, SIMD-0256 intends to further increase the block limit to 60 million CUs, a 25% increase from the level before SIMD-0207 was implemented.

EigenLayer will launch a slashing mechanism on the mainnet on April 17

According to official news, Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer announced that the slashing mechanism will be launched on the mainnet on April 17, and the Active Verification Service (AVS) will be able to build verifiable, trustless applications; at the same time, operators and stakers need to take responsibility. Slashing is a way for the PoS protocol to economically punish a node or a group of nodes for executing a strategy that can be proven to be different from the given protocol specification.

Coinbase Prime to End Custody Support for 49 Assets by the End of This Month

Coinbase Institutional announced that Coinbase Prime will terminate its custody support for 49 assets at the end of this month. The platform regularly evaluates the assets it supports to ensure that they continue to meet platform standards. These 49 assets include: VideoCoin (VID), Coffee Token (CFT), BOSAGORA (BOA), FISCO Coin (FSCC), Sentinel protocol (UPP), Cellframe (CELL), Ideaology (IDEA), Dorayaki (DORA), CPUCoin (CPU), SIREN (SI), Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE), UREEQA Token (URQA), Oraichain Token (ORAI), UniLend Finance (UFT), Carry (CRE), 0chain (ZCN), Nord Finance (NORD), MahaDAO (MAHA), YOP (YOP), Unipilot (PILOT), QASH (QASH), SparkPoint (SRK), Telcoin (TEL), MixMarvel (MIX), OnX Finance (ONX), EMBLEM (EMB), Newscrypto (NWC), Compound DAI (CDAI), NFTrade Token (NFTD), pNetwork (PNT), E-RADIX (EXRD), EDDASwap (EDDA), IndexedFinance (NDX), RioDeFi (RFUEL) GMO Internet (GYEN), 1717 Bissonnet (1717), The Edison (edsn), Draper Garland Apartments (gfdg), Forest Crossing Apartments (gffc), Hello Albemarle (hlab), Hello Flatbush (hlfb), Hello Lenox (hllx), Hello Nostrand (hlno) Lakehouse Oakland (lhok), Nottingham Village (ntvl), Core Fund (rscp), Value Fund (rsva), The Verge at Summer Park Apartments (tvsp), Tower 27 (twr27).

Important data

Bitcoin's 14-year return rate is 7.2 million%, far exceeding the S&P 500's 306% and gold's 116%.

According to The Defiant, Bitcoin has performed well in all time periods, outperforming the S&P 500 every year for the past 14 years. During this period, Bitcoin achieved a return of approximately 7.2 million%, far exceeding the 116% return of gold and the 306% return of the S&P 500. In a shorter time period, Bitcoin's return over the past two years was 173%, further consolidating its dominance over traditional investment assets such as gold and the S&P 500.

A whale withdrew 1,500 BTC worth $128 million from OKX in the past 20 hours

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale withdrew 1,500 BTC (worth $128 million) from OKX in the past 20 hours.

A certain address deposited 710,000 AVAX to Coinbase, with an estimated loss of $12.19 million

According to The Data Nerd, wallet 0xc9f deposited 710,000 AVAX (about $14.49 million) into Coinbase early this morning. The address received these tokens three months ago, when they were worth $26.68 million.

A whale who participated in IC0 sold another 612 ETH and currently still holds 29,577 ETH

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, two days later, the "OG whale with 100,000 ETH in IC0 in 2015" sold 612 ETH (1 million USD) again, with the cost as low as 0.31 USD. He currently still holds 29,577 ETH (47.98 million USD). At the frequency of selling ~630 ETH every two days, it will take nearly three months to sell the remaining part.

In Q1 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, with a total holding of 688,000 bitcoins

According to Cointelegraph, according to the "Enterprise Bitcoin Adoption in the First Quarter of 2025" released by Bitwise, in the first quarter of 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, an increase of 16.11% from the previous quarter, bringing the total bitcoin holdings of listed companies to 688,000, accounting for 3.28% of the total supply of 21 million bitcoins. The number of listed companies holding Bitcoin reached 79, an increase of 17.91% from the previous quarter, and 12 new companies purchased Bitcoin in the quarter.

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "STKE"

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
