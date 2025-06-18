JPMorgan Chase pilots JPMD deposit tokens on Base chain, putting commercial deposits on chain for the first time By: PANews 2025/06/18 07:26

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase announced that it will pilot the issuance of JPMD tokens on the public chain Base associated with Coinbase, representing US dollar deposits. The first transfer will be completed within a few days and will only be open to institutional clients. JPMD is scalable and may support interest-bearing and deposit insurance in the future, and is seen as a compliant alternative to stablecoins.