The RWA track is heating up: Tether and Visa are competing for layout, and BlackRock CEO and a16z are optimistic about the future of tokenization

By: PANews
2024/11/18 13:56
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12656-4.75%
Allo
RWA$0.006463+6.31%

The RWA track is heating up: Tether and Visa are competing for layout, and BlackRock CEO and a16z are optimistic about the future of tokenization

Author: Weilin, PANews

Recently, as Trump won the US election, the crypto market has become more popular, and the RWA track has frequently seen new developments. For example, on November 14, Tether announced the launch of the asset tokenization platform Hadron by Tether, and Visa also launched the tokenized asset issuance and management platform Visa Tokenized Asset Platform (VTAP) in early October.

As regulatory policies become clearer, the industry is also increasingly optimistic about the future of tokenization. Jesse Knutson, head of operations at Bitfinex Securities, recently pointed out that large financial institutions will become the main driving force for the growth of the tokenization industry. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, sees the tokenization of financial assets as "the next step in future development."

Tether, Visa and other giants and platforms are competing to launch tokenized platforms

The core concept of RWA tokenization is to cast financial assets and other tangible assets onto an immutable blockchain ledger, thereby increasing investor accessibility, improving liquidity for these assets, creating more trading opportunities, while saving transaction costs and improving security.

According to data from rwa.xyz, as of November 18, the top five issuers in the RWA track by total value (excluding stablecoins) were BlackRock ($542 million), Paxos ($506 million), Tether ($501 million), Ondo ($452 million), and Franklin Templeton ($410 million).

The RWA track is heating up with the overall rise of the crypto market. On November 14, Tether, the issuer of the stablecoin USDT, announced the launch of Hadron by Tether, an asset tokenization platform that simplifies the process of converting various assets into digital tokens. The platform allows users to easily tokenize stocks, bonds, commodities, funds, and reward points. According to the official introduction, Hadron aims to open up new opportunities for individuals, businesses, and even cyber countries to raise funds using tokenized collateral. Hadroon not only provides risk control, asset issuance and destruction, KYC and anti-money laundering compliance guidance, but also supports blockchain reporting and capital market management.

Technically, Hadron supports Ethereum, Avalanche, and Blockstream’s Bitcoin scaling network Liquid, and will soon add the TON network and other smart contract chains.

At the same time, giants in the traditional financial sector are not far behind. Visa launched the Visa Tokenized Asset Platform (VTAP) on October 3, aiming to simplify the issuance and management of tokenized assets, including tokenized deposits, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Through VTAP, financial institutions can use the sandbox environment provided by the Visa developer platform to create and test their own fiat-backed tokens.

While providing support to institutions, some projects have also begun to pay attention to the potential of the retail market. On October 8, the EU tokenization protocol Midas opened mTBILL and mBASIS tokens to retail traders. It is reported that the tokenization company has obtained regulatory approval from the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority to open these funds to retail traders, making Midas' Real World Assets (RWA) tokens the only regulated crypto tool in Europe that is not subject to a minimum investment limit of $100,000.

On the other hand, tokenization of specific asset types is also attracting the attention of professional investors. At the end of October, Elmnts, a tokenized fund platform backed by oil and gas concessions, announced on X that it has launched a public beta on Solana. Elmnts is a compliant investment fund tokenization platform. These funds are supported by mineral rights royalties, that is, the revenue generated by companies that extract oil and gas on land owned by the fund. The platform is currently mainly aimed at institutions and high net worth individuals.

In addition, participants in the DeFi field are also trying to explore more innovative paths by cooperating with traditional financial giants. Earlier this year, the DeFi protocol Ondo also began to use the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) tokenized money market fund to develop its derivative products.

The RWA track is heating up: Tether and Visa are competing for layout, and BlackRock CEO and a16z are optimistic about the future of tokenization

RWA Ecosystem Image Source: Tren Finance

Supervision is expected to become clearer, and the third revolution of asset management is coming

Global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) called RWA tokenization "the third revolution in asset management" in a paper on October 29. Some people believe that ETFs are the core of asset management 2.0, and tokenization may be the era of asset management 3.0. BCG believes that in just seven years, the assets under management of tokenized funds may reach 1% of the assets under management of global mutual funds and ETFs, which means that by 2030, the assets under management will exceed US$600 billion; this trend is expected to continue for some time to come, especially when regulated on-chain currencies (such as regulated stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and CBDC) projects are realized.

According to the forecast of Tren Finance in October, the scale of the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization industry may exceed 30 trillion US dollars by 2030, which is expected to grow more than 50 times. Behind its rapid development, it is not only driven by flexible financial institutions and mainstream financial institutions, but also by the progress of blockchain technology and the gradual clarification of supervision.

Against the backdrop of the continued rise in the crypto market, the improvement in regulatory clarity has injected new confidence into the industry. Venture capital firm a16z Crypto pointed out in a recent official website post to crypto founders: "The good news is that there is now a way to engage constructively with regulators and legislation to bring regulatory clarity, and you should all feel empowered to explore all the breakthrough products and services supported by blockchain, including tokens."

The post specifically calls out token issuance as an activity founders can feel more confident in: “For many of you who have been put off using tokens to distribute project control and build community due to concerns about overregulation, now you should feel more confident that projects can use tokens as a legal, compliant tool.”

Meanwhile, Jesse Knutson, head of operations at Bitfinex Securities, said that large financial institutions will be the main driving force behind the significant growth of the tokenization industry. Knutson said that institutions are already driving significant growth in the crypto industry, and this influence may extend further to the tokenization field.

The positive expectations for RWA tokenization have also been responded to by more professional practitioners. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, recently said that "the tokenization of financial assets will be the next step in future development." He pointed out that in the future, every stock and bond will have a unique identification code (similar to CUSIP), all transactions will be recorded on a unified ledger, and investors will also receive exclusive identity recognition. Fink said that tokenization can not only effectively prevent illegal activities, but more importantly, it can achieve instant liquidation and significantly reduce the settlement costs of stocks and bonds. In addition, tokenization will also bring the possibility of personalized investment strategies and improve corporate governance efficiency, ensuring that every shareholder can exercise voting rights in a timely and accurate manner. Tokenizing real-world assets such as real estate, commodities, wine or art means creating blockchain tokens that represent ownership, making it easier to trade these traditionally difficult-to-sell assets.

Specifically, according to a paper by State Street Global Advisors, bonds are expected to lead the mass adoption of tokenized real-world assets due to their structural characteristics. The report states that the bond market is ripe for tokenization; the complexity of these instruments, the repetitive nature of issuance costs, and the high level of competition among intermediaries support both rapid adoption and room for significant impact; blockchain technology can play an important role in markets that value transaction speed, such as repurchases and swaps.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.05%
Union
U$0.017447-9.03%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01476+4.09%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2363+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015958-14.19%
Union
U$0.010246-1.76%
Solana
SOL$235.09-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals