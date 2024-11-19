BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

By: PANews
2024/11/19 21:50
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.15797-1.35%

BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

Original author: Paul Kohlhaas , founder of BIO Protocol

Compiled by: Zen, PANews

As the first decentralized digital currency system, Bitcoin has achieved permissionless value exchange; Ethereum has introduced smart contracts that allow anyone to deploy their own programs, thus achieving permissionless code execution.

Many people invest in cryptocurrencies to assert their autonomy and to prevent the freedoms that are slowly and quietly being taken away. Similar movements are forming in science and medicine, as the freedom to innovate, experiment with oneself, and disseminate science is eroded by a broken biomedical R&D system.

The current system is not conducive to curing diseases

In 2018, Goldman Sachs released a report titled "The Genomic Revolution," which questioned whether curing patients is a sustainable business model. Goldman Sachs cited Gilead Sciences as an example, which generated $12.5 billion in revenue in 2015 due to the development of a highly effective hepatitis C treatment, but as more and more patients were cured, sales fell sharply to $4 billion in the following years.

BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

For example, the use of opioids for chronic disease treatment, such as pain management, can ensure regular income, but often makes patients dependent on drugs rather than curing the problem. Its addictive nature also leads to widespread drug abuse and dependence. Deaths related to opioids, especially those caused by prescription opioids, have become a major public health problem in the United States.

Scientists focus on fundraising rather than research

Imagine if software developers spent most of their time fundraising instead of writing code?

Most scientific talent is underutilized

Without the basic foundation of upgraded science and technology, we cannot achieve solarpunk - an idealistic vision of a society in which humans and nature are in high harmony, full of sustainability, abundant resources and innovation.

These difficulties have led to various obstacles and problems in the process of scientific development, rather than the "science fiction" world we yearn for.

What if we could build a decentralized and self-organizing scientific world? A self-sovereign scientific system driven by open data and liquid markets, with curing disease as its core goal?

Molecule DAO and BIO Protocol

Molecule is a protocol that brings scientific intellectual property (IP) to the blockchain; BIO is an engine that provides startups and acceleration for on-chain scientific communities (BioDAOs), which are composed of scientists, patients, and investors. BioDAO focuses on a specific scientific field or disease and develops on-chain intellectual property such as research, drugs, and products. For example: VitaDAO has funded multiple projects on longevity science and research, including the VITA-FAST project, which was developed by the Vikorolchuk Lab at Newcastle University.

The BIO Protocol team built the first batch of BioDAOs across multiple scientific fields. According to Dune data, when Paul Kohlhaas gave a speech last week, the total market value of BioDAO was less than $100 million, but on November 18, it exceeded $230 million.

BIO aims to assist scientists, patients and biotech founders in the process of establishing a scientific community on the chain, such as token economic design, community building, funding and liquidity support, etc. BIO token holders can vote to include DAOs in the network, similar to a community-owned accelerator, allowing the best teams to stand out and launch their communities on the chain. The projects that are currently being launched on BIO Launchpad include:

  • Curetopia : It targets the rare disease market worth one trillion U.S. dollars. Its team includes Eric Perlstein, a Y Combinator alumnus, Harvard PhD, and rare disease entrepreneur. He used only $5 million to push a drug into Phase III clinical trials, which usually costs more than $100 million.
  • Long COVID Labs : Accelerating cures for the more than 100 million long COVID patients worldwide, led by former Stanford neuroscientist Rohan Dixit.
  • Quantum Biology DAO : is building quantum microscopes to observe quantum biological phenomena, led by Clarice D. Aiello, PhD from MIT and one of the world’s leading quantum biology scientists.

BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

To promote the development of the protocol, BIO recently held a Genesis event, inviting users to deposit supported DeSci tokens in exchange for BIO tokens. Genesis raised $33 million for the BIO treasury, and as the price of DeSci tokens rises, the treasury funds now exceed $53 million. In addition, BIO has also received investment from Binance Labs.

The role of IP-NFT

The BIO protocol plays a central role in the BioDAO network, where each BioDAO is developing drugs and therapies related to a specific disease or treatment, and these research results exist in the form of tokenized scientific intellectual property (IP). Typically, each stage of drug development has historically been kept secret from the public, and BioDAO aims to use blockchain technology to make the process more open and transparent.

BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad

IP-NFT is the foundation for supporting this new model, which allows anyone to put intellectual property on the chain, making it programmable, tradable, liquid, and rich in data. In essence, IP-NFT is a container for intellectual property. When the IP is fully verified, it can be divided into IPT (IP token) and used as a governance token, enabling individuals to participate in the scientific process as active stakeholders.

For example, Vita-RNA, which is backed by VitaDAO and focuses on developing novel mRNA gene therapies, is led by biotech experts Michael Torres and Anthony Schwartz. The Vita-RNA project received $300,000 in initial funding, but the market value of its VITARNA token has grown to more than $27 million. When one of Vita-RNA's lead drug candidates showed activity in vitro (in the lab), its price began to rise on Uniswap.

BIO Future Outlook

BIO Protocol is inspired by the bio/acc movement , which aims to accelerate the development of biology and overturn many traditional understandings of existing health care. Biotechnology is the new substrate of life itself. We must fundamentally reshape outdated scientific institutions and processes, accelerate all biological research, and build a global, accessible scientific network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.05%
Union
U$0.017447-9.03%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01476+4.09%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2363+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015958-14.19%
Union
U$0.010246-1.76%
Solana
SOL$235.09-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals