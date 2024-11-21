The EU starts a stablecoin war: 21 issuers compete, Circle takes the lead, and Tether supports &quot;agents&quot;

By: PANews
2024/11/21 11:23
Notcoin
NOT$0.001868+0.59%

The EU starts a stablecoin war: 21 issuers compete, Circle takes the lead, and Tether supports "agents"

Author: Weilin, PANews

The EU's "Markets in Crypto-Assets Act" (MiCA) came into effect on June 30, and is scheduled to be fully implemented on December 30 this year. As the EU's first complete regulatory framework for the crypto industry, the implementation of MiCA not only affects the euro stablecoin market, but also provides a certain reference for the global stablecoin regulatory model.

However, USDT issuer Tether faces urgent challenges in this context. As it has not yet obtained a stablecoin issuance license under the MiCA framework, Tether is actively looking for ways to deal with it by investing in emerging projects. On November 18, Tether announced an investment in the Dutch company Quantoz, which will launch two MiCA-compliant stablecoins.

Circle takes the lead in compliance, 21 issuers compete for the market

On November 18, Dutch blockchain company Quantoz announced the launch of two stablecoins, USDQ and EURQ, which comply with the EU regulatory MiCA standards and are anchored to the US dollar and the euro respectively. These stablecoins will be listed on exchanges Bitfinex and Kraken on November 21. It is reported that Tether, Kraken and Fabric Ventures have invested an undisclosed amount of money in Quantoz.

Quantoz's compliance layout shows that Tether is trying to expand its presence in the euro stablecoin market by supporting projects that comply with MiCA regulation. This investment may be seen as a key step for Tether to find an "agent" in the euro stablecoin field.

The EU starts a stablecoin war: 21 issuers compete, Circle takes the lead, and Tether supports "agents"

As of November 20, according to Coingecko data, the top five players in the Euro stablecoin market by market capitalization are:

  • Stasis (EURS): Market cap $131 million
  • Circle (EURC): Market capitalization $89.49 million
  • Societe Generale subsidiary SG-Forge (EURCV): market value $41.91 million
  • Tether (EURT): Market cap $26.99 million
  • Angle（EURA）：Market capitalization $21.18 million

According to Coingecko data, as of November 20, based on the total market value of Euro stablecoins of $326 million, Circle's EURC and SG-Forge's EURCV together account for 40% of the Euro stablecoin market. This market concentration poses challenges for new players, but also provides an entry point for Quantoz, which has compliance advantages.

MiCA imposes strict requirements on stablecoin issuers, including the following key provisions: First, the licensing requirement: the issuer must obtain an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license or register as a credit institution in at least one EU member state. Second, the reserve asset requirement : at least 60% of the reserve assets must be held in European banks. In addition, there are transaction volume restrictions: if the daily transaction volume of a stablecoin exceeds 1 million transactions, or the daily transaction amount exceeds 200 million euros, the issuer will be prohibited from continuing to issue more stablecoins.

Major issuers such as Circle and SG-Forge have met the above requirements by registering for an EMI license in France. For example, SG-Forge's EURCV runs on Ethereum and recently announced plans to launch on Ripple's XRP Ledger (XRPL) to expand its market coverage.

With Tether’s investment in Quantoz, Tether may have the opportunity to further stabilize its share in the Euro stablecoin market through “agents.” Looking for new companies holding EMI licenses has also become a new trend.

On November 19, Paxos, a blockchain and tokenized infrastructure platform, announced that it has agreed to acquire Membrane Finance (Membrane), a licensed electronic money institution (EMI) headquartered in Finland. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval. Upon completion of the acquisition, Paxos will become a fully licensed EMI in Finland and the European Union.

The EU starts a stablecoin war: 21 issuers compete, Circle takes the lead, and Tether supports "agents"

Tether CEO expresses concerns about MiCA, more companies seek competing “agents”

For Tether, the new requirements brought by MiCA are urgent challenges. According to previous public reports, Coinbase Global Inc. will remove all unauthorized stablecoins from its European crypto exchange by the end of the year, which may have an impact on Tether's USDT and other tokens.

Currently, major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Uphold, Bitstamp, Binance, Kraken, and OKX, are taking steps to comply with the EU's new cryptocurrency regulations. OKX has delisted all USDT trading pairs in Europe. Other major exchanges, such as Binance and Kraken, have not yet delisted USDT, but are considering limiting its functionality.

Tether CEO Paulo Ardoino previously said that Europe's upcoming regulatory framework will bring banking-related issues to stablecoin issuers, which may threaten the stability of the wider crypto market. Because according to MiCA regulations, stablecoin issuers must hold at least 60% of their reserve assets in European banks. Ardoino said that considering that banks can lend up to 90% of their reserves, this may introduce "systemic risks" for stablecoin issuers.

Some major stablecoin issuers have faced bank-related issues in the past. For example, in March 2023, Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) experienced a decoupling event from the U.S. dollar. At the time, Circle was unable to withdraw $3.3 billion worth of reserves from Silicon Valley Bank, which previously managed $40 billion in reserve funds for the stablecoin issuer, and the bank subsequently ceased operations.

In Ardoino's view, the bank reserve requirements imposed by MiCA mean that an increasing portion of stablecoin reserves will be held on bank balance sheets. This will have significant implications if a bank fails. Ardoino pointed out: "You deposit 1 million euros in a bank account in Europe, and this bank has federal deposit protection up to 100,000 euros. If the bank fails, you can get 100,000 euros back, and the rest of the funds will go into bankruptcy liquidation procedures because the money you deposited is already on the bank's balance sheet."

However, Ardoino added that under the new MiCA rules, stablecoin issuers can protect themselves from potential bankruptcy risks through securities: “The protection is to buy securities like treasury bills or government bonds. If the bank goes bankrupt and you have securities, they are nominal assets, so they are returned to you and you just transfer them to another bank.”

Crypto industry calls for extension of MiCA transition period

Recently, the crypto industry wrote to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), pointing out that ESMA has been slow to finalize the details of the rules, making it difficult for companies to complete the certification process in a short period of time and they may be forced to suspend services.

During the implementation process, MiCA currently has an 18-month regulatory transition period, but the length of time chosen by each member state varies. For example, France and Greece are 18 months, while Lithuania is only 5 months, which may lead to the interruption of cross-border services, affect users' trading capabilities and bring financial losses.

In addition, the crypto industry group said that the uneven implementation of MiCA rules threatens the "passport mechanism". The core advantage of MiCA lies in the "passport mechanism", that is, after a company obtains certification in one member state, it can provide services throughout the EU. However, the inconsistency of rule enforcement may weaken this advantage.

Crypto industry representatives called on ESMA to extend the authorization transition period to the end of June 2025, or require member states to coordinate a unified timetable to ease compliance pressure on companies and avoid service interruptions.

According to previous speculation, the entry into force of MiCA is expected to drive significant growth in the euro-backed stablecoin sector. By 2025, the market value of euro stablecoins is expected to reach at least 15 billion euros, increase to 70 billion euros by 2026, and may exceed 2 trillion euros in 2028.

In general, with the full implementation of MiCA, traditional financial institutions such as Societe Generale, blockchain companies such as Circle and Stasis, and emerging issuers such as Quantoz are actively making plans to compete for this market. In the future, compliance and technological innovation will become the key factors in market success or failure. It can be said that for stablecoin issuers, MiCA is a turning point where risks and opportunities coexist.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.05%
Union
U$0.017447-9.03%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01476+4.09%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2363+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015958-14.19%
Union
U$0.010246-1.76%
Solana
SOL$235.09-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals