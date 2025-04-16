Kyrgyzstan promotes gold stablecoin, invites CZ as Web3 consultant, and presses the "accelerator" of national blockchain strategy

By: PANews
2025/04/16 12:23

Kyrgyzstan promotes gold stablecoin, invites CZ as Web3 consultant, and presses the "accelerator" of national blockchain strategy

Author: Weilin, PANews

The Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan is quietly emerging as a country worth paying attention to in terms of crypto innovation and exploration.

On April 15, Kyrgyzstan officially announced that the National Investment Agency under the President had signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Binance founder Zhao Changpeng (CZ), formally appointing CZ as the official advisor on national blockchain development, cryptocurrency regulation and Web3 innovation. This news was also confirmed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on the X platform as early as April 3.

CZ officially hired as consultant, Kyrgyzstan's national blockchain strategy accelerates

According to the memorandum of understanding signed this time, CZ will provide guidance on forward-looking frameworks for the Kyrgyz government in the field of digital assets, including technical support for blockchain infrastructure and policy formulation. The cooperation will also focus on promoting talent training and accelerating the construction of an innovative environment for DeFi and Web3 technologies.

Interestingly, on April 4, in response to the news spread in the community that "Kyrgyzstan intends to take the lead in opening a national cryptocurrency exchange and will use two buildings as trading floors", CZ posted a clarification on the X platform: "If no buildings were given, what digital currency exchange would use buildings as trading floors?"

On April 7, President Sadyr Zhaparov replied, “I’ve been busy with the Central Asia-EU summit these days. Today I finally had time to read the comments. I’m really happy to see that everyone is so interested in Kyrgyzstan! Someone mentioned in the comments that someone promised to cooperate in building a building. I’m not sure who promised what to whom - but if Binance needs a building, we will make sure we have one.”

Although it has not been confirmed whether the two parties will jointly build an office building, the cooperative relationship between the two parties has clearly warmed up.

According to the official announcement, the signing of the memorandum is in line with Kyrgyzstan’s overall strategy to modernize the financial system and build a regional digital innovation center. According to the official statement of the President’s Office, the development of blockchain and digital finance has been listed as a national priority.

“We welcome global leaders with deep expertise who can help build a forward-looking and secure ecosystem,” said Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan. “Blockchain and digital finance are national priorities, and this collaboration marks a meaningful step forward.”

In addition to regulatory efforts, the MoU also proposes a number of support initiatives covering education, workforce training, and cross-border knowledge exchange in blockchain-related fields. These initiatives are intended to promote the development of the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem and bring Kyrgyzstan in line with global best practices in virtual asset regulation.

Behind this cooperation is the result of Kyrgyzstan's continuous promotion of crypto-finance development in the past three years. Since the 2022 Virtual Assets Law established a clear legal framework for crypto activities, the country has demonstrated its readiness for cryptocurrency adoption by launching a national crypto bank and integrating blockchain technology into its banking system, digital payments and financial supervision. Under Kyrgyz law, Bitcoin is considered a commodity, not a security or currency. Mining, buying, selling and trading Bitcoin on local commodity exchanges are legal. However, the use of Bitcoin as a currency in domestic settlements is restricted.

According to the Central Asia Times on January 7, 2025, the interest of individuals and businesses in cryptocurrencies in Kyrgyzstan is increasing, but overall market regulation remains weak.

"Given the rapid development of digital technologies and cryptocurrencies, the establishment of a crypto bank has become an urgent need to incorporate crypto assets into the country's traditional financial system," said the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Trade.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce believes that the establishment of a licensed crypto bank will help address these challenges and increase market transparency, trust and financial security. Through this move, Kyrgyzstan hopes to attract foreign investment, promote technological innovation, and provide citizens with safe and regulated channels for the use of cryptocurrencies.

Kyrgyzstan’s strategy is unique in that it focuses on “licensed crypto banks” that will operate under a strict regulatory framework to ensure a transparent and secure system.

The decision to promote the establishment of licensed crypto banks stems from a high emphasis on risk control. These institutions will comply with strict regulatory requirements to ensure the safety of user funds and personal data. In addition, regulatory intervention will also help combat illegal activities such as money laundering and fraud. By incorporating cryptocurrencies into the banking system, Kyrgyzstan hopes to provide modern financial services to underserved populations.

Kyrgyzstan has imposed a tax on crypto mining. The country imposes a 10% tax on electricity costs for cryptocurrency mining activities, which includes VAT and sales tax. According to the Ministry of Finance, from January to November 2024, Kyrgyzstan collected a total of 46.6 million som (about $537,000) in crypto mining taxes, which is close to half of the total amount for the whole year of 2023.

Launch of gold-backed stablecoin, what are the highlights of USDKG?

Kyrgyzstan promotes gold stablecoin, invites CZ as Web3 consultant, and presses the "accelerator" of national blockchain strategy

In addition to efforts at the regulatory and policy levels, Kyrgyzstan is also exploring the combination of technology and assets. An important case is the launch of the gold-backed stablecoin USDKG. This stablecoin project, supported by the Ministry of Finance and anchored by gold reserves, is regarded as one of the pillar projects in Kyrgyzstan's blockchain strategy.

In a recent AMA, two advisors of the project, William Campbell and Gabriel Guerra, gave a more detailed introduction to the project. USDKG's credibility comes from its state-backed structure. Stablecoins are only issued on the basis of new gold reserves, thus preventing arbitrary issuance and inflation risks. The total value of gold collateral is $500 million in the initial stage, which is expected to increase to $2 billion within 24 months, further consolidating its long-term stability.

Transparency is a core principle of USDKG design. Each USDKG is backed by physical gold, which is stored in audited and secure vaults. Regular third-party audits and a public reserve proof system ensure full transparency. This distinguishes USDKG from private stablecoins that have been questioned for their opaque reserve management.

The spokesperson clearly outlined the state’s role in the project. “The role of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance is limited to providing the gold reserves. The rest of the development, auditing and maintenance is done by private companies and individuals,” Campbell clarified.

USDKG will be launched on Ethereum first, with plans to expand to other chains as adoption grows. “We are creating an international asset with the long-term vision of competing with major stablecoins like USDC and USDT,” Campbell said.

USDKG is not only a means of storing value, but is also expected to become an important tool for trade, cross-border transactions and remittances. For countries like Kyrgyzstan that are highly dependent on overseas remittances, USDKG provides a low-cost, high-efficiency alternative to traditional banks. In addition, USDKG is designed to run on centralized and decentralized exchanges, ensuring that it can be widely accessed and used by institutions and retail investors.

The Kyrgyz stablecoin is positioned as a solution for cross-border payments, as remittances account for approximately 30% of the country's GDP. By integrating into the financial ecosystem, USDKG enables instant, low-cost international transactions, making it easier for overseas workers to send money home.

The first step to integrate USDKG into the local financial system will be to connect it to Kyrgyz banks and institutions and make it legal tender in the country. Once this foundation is established, it will be expanded to other Central Asian markets. "The Central Asian market is definitely the target, but we are also interested in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where gold backing has important economic and cultural value," said Guerra.

USDKG will also be listed on global cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing for lending, yield farming, and other activities. According to Campbell, users will have three redemption options: "Anyone holding USDKG can redeem it for physical gold in Kyrgyzstan, redeem it for cryptocurrencies such as USDT, or withdraw fiat currency through the traditional banking system."

Competing with neighboring countries, crypto regulatory framework becomes a new focus of economic policy in Central Asian countries

It is worth mentioning that Kyrgyzstan is not the only country in Central Asia that has taken the step of regulatory exploration. A member of the lower house of the Kazakhstan Parliament recently called on the government to set up a national crypto bank as a centralized platform for the custody and trading of legal digital assets. Member of Parliament Azat Peruashev said that the lack of a clear regulatory infrastructure has led to the continuous growth of illegal crypto activities, and most transactions occur outside the official regulatory system. He believes that state-led institutions will help curb tax evasion, fraud and capital outflows through unregulated platforms.

Peruashev proposed that the national bank and licensed financial institutions should participate in the project, defining it as a necessary measure to deal with the widespread abuse of crypto assets. He cited unofficial data that up to 90% of crypto transactions in Kazakhstan are conducted in the "grey area", and huge amounts of capital flow out of the country without scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has legalized crypto trading and established a national regulatory mechanism to manage the industry. Another thing to look forward to in the future is whether Kyrgyzstan will follow El Salvador and make Bitcoin a legal tender as the regulation and friendly attitude towards cryptocurrencies are established.

The accelerated investment in the crypto industry and related regulatory policies by many Central Asian countries marks a change in the country's attitude towards digital infrastructure - it is no longer just a financial tool, but is also seen as a means of national governance. Blockchain technology is being incorporated into the overall planning of national modernization and geostrategy, and subsequent developments deserve further attention.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.05%
Union
U$0.017447-9.03%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01476+4.09%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2363+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015958-14.19%
Union
U$0.010246-1.76%
Solana
SOL$235.09-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals