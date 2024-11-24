Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable

By: PANews
2024/11/24 13:04
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1357-9.35%
MAY
MAY$0.043-4.50%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.36-0.77%

Author: Lockridge Okoth & Daria Krasnova

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) is a hot trend in 2024 and one of the popular narratives in the crypto market. One of the leading projects in this field is Grass, a decentralized blockchain for collecting and structuring public network data. Centralized network.

Grass has recently attracted much attention due to its airdrop, but has been boycotted due to issues with the Phantom wallet. Here are 9 alternatives to Grass.

Rivalz Network

Rivalz offers a unique AI-driven platform that rewards users for sharing and processing data. The network incentivizes participants to run nodes to earn points that can be redeemed for RIZ tokens.

The testnet encourages users to contribute to the decentralized infrastructure of AI data applications and sets a high reward leaderboard based on participation. To participate in the Rivalz airdrop, users must link their wallets and complete social participation tasks to earn points.

Tokens distributed during the airdrop may be used for various purposes within the platform, including staking, rewards, and in-game purchases.

Dawn

Dawn is a decentralized communication protocol designed to enhance the Solana ecosystem, which is approaching saturation. Dawn is positioning itself as a key player in decentralized internet access, with the expected Token Generation Event (TGE) It had previously received $33 million in financing.

While details about a potential airdrop have yet to be confirmed, users can support the development of Dawn by participating in its community and testnet. Rewards are evaluated for connection time, referrals, following DAWN on social media, and participating as a validator node.

Every 24 hours, users are eligible to earn 1,440 reward points. Users will earn points based on download time, activity, and connection status.

Kuzco

Kuzco is a decentralized GPU network optimized for efficient language model processing and powered by a16z. Designed for high-speed AI computing, Kuzco incentivizes users to download and run its software and rewards them for contributing their idle computing power.

The platform offers reward mining, which is an attractive option for those looking to utilize Kuzco’s processing power.

Nexus

NexusLabs is the first zkVM prover network that provides mining opportunities through a simple process: users participate by keeping the Nexus window open. NexusLabs is backed by $27.2 million in funding from investors including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly, and Lightspeed Ventures , which rewards participants with points that can be converted into tokens when the mainnet launches.

To receive airdrops and rewards, users must complete specific tasks, follow instructions closely, and monitor task updates. This is another opportunity to win prizes following the closure of the Nexus Node testnet in late October, marking the next phase of development for NexusLabs.

Aggregata

Aggregata enables users to monetize AI-generated data and participate in its ecosystem. Lead investor Binance Labs has enabled this AI data asset platform to attract users who use ChatGPT and connect their wallets. Participants use ChatGPT to interact and earn Byte points.

The more questions a user asks, the more Byte points they can earn; the quality of the questions may also affect the number of Byte points a user receives.

Additionally, users can earn reward points by using the platform’s extensions and invitation codes. This creates a reward loop for interaction within the Aggregata ecosystem.

Oasis AI

Oasis AI converts spoken language into refined text and rewards users for interacting with its platform. After raising $2.8 million in funding, the project offers points to users who use its browser extension. By accumulating points, users can participate in the growth of the platform and have the opportunity to Potentially profit from data monetization.

At the same time, Oasis AI also provides services such as chat assistant, image generator and speech-to-text. Users can earn OAI by connecting to the network and using existing GPU and CPU resources to power supported models.

Oasis AI is airdropping free OAI tokens to users who sign up and share computing power. Create an account, install the extension, and share computing power to start earning OAI tokens. Users can also earn more by referring friends. Take more”.

Points mining has been available since May, and a recent article on Medium indicates that the Oasis AI airdrop is now available.

BlockMesh Network

BlockMesh is designed for decentralized and secure communication and promotes ethical AI supervision. BlockMesh has an investment of $250,000 and is a confirmed airdrop project. It encourages users to register and complete tasks through its extension, providing points, which are Can be redeemed for future token airdrops or rewards.

Specifically, Blockmesh users can monetize excess internet bandwidth by contributing to the decentralized network. The airdrop is currently in its early stages, and points are accumulated through various activities on the platform. Similar to other successful projects in this space , these points can play a role in future token distributions.

The airdrop program includes a variety of earning mechanisms. These include sharing bandwidth through a Chrome extension, social media engagement, and a referral system. Users increase their earning potential by completing various tasks and maintaining active participation in the network.

BlockMesh stated: "While the exact token exchange rate has not yet been announced, it is expected that points will influence future token distributions. The more points accumulated, the higher the potential rewards during the token distribution period."

Gradient Network

Gradient is a Solana-focused project backed by Sequoia and Multicoin Capital that optimizes computing resources through liquidity staking services, thereby enhancing interoperability between blockchain networks. Gradient joins Gradient’s computing network and downloads its mining Extensions, where users can earn rewards for supporting AI and Web3 applications.

While the airdrop is still unconfirmed and no tokens have been launched, Gradient has launched a points campaign called “Sentry Node Open Beta.” To earn points, participants must register, follow Gradient on X (formerly Twitter), and Install the extension.

Users can also increase their points by inviting friends to receive airdrops when project tokens are launched. Gradient prioritizes fair and transparent participation of the community.

Each user only needs to register one account and install only one Sentry Node on each device.

Navigate AI

Navigate AI provides Web3 data sharing opportunities, allowing users to profit by sharing data on the Navigate network. Navigate has received funding from Kraken and currently has a user base of 5,000 people. Users can download its extension and start mining. The network is its unique The data ecosystem provides a path to monetization.

summary

The aforementioned cryptocurrency airdrops offer viable GRASS alternatives. They demonstrate a growing trend toward using Web3 technologies to create decentralized profit opportunities that incentivize user participation, data sharing, and computational contribution.

Whether by running a node, contributing data, or simply participating in AI-driven platforms, these projects enable ordinary users to participate in and benefit economically from the expanding Web3 economy.

Related reading: After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.05%
Union
U$0.017447-9.03%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01476+4.09%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2363+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015958-14.19%
Union
U$0.010246-1.76%
Solana
SOL$235.09-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals