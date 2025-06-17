Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 4,052 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 11,243 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/17 22:30

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,052 BTC (worth $427.48 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 2,454 BTC (worth $258.84 million), and its current holdings reached 674,248 BTC (worth $71.13 billion). During the same period, the nine Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 11,243 ETH (worth US$28.79 million); among them, iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 6,053 ETH (worth US$15.5 million), and its current holdings reach 1,657,200 ETH (worth US$424 million).