Is the crypto privacy track welcoming good news? Tornado Cash's sanctions case was overturned, but the developer still faces criminal charges

By: PANews
2024/11/27 14:45
Author: Nancy, PANews

The encryption and privacy track has ushered in a key turning point.

Recently, the US court overturned the decision that Tornado Cash's smart contract was sanctioned, which not only brought a huge market rebound to the platform's token TORN, but also marked a milestone in defending the privacy rights of the crypto industry and preventing excessive government intervention. However, despite Tornado Cash's temporary legal victory, its developers still face criminal charges, and the platform will still face a series of market and regulatory challenges in the future.

OFAC sanctions ruled to be excessive, developers still face criminal charges

In August 2022, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on the mixer Tornado Cash, pointing out that the platform was used to launder cryptocurrencies worth more than $7 billion, and demanded that all U.S. individuals and entities be prohibited from providing related services for the Tornado Cash protocol, as well as prohibiting interaction with Ethereum wallet addresses sanctioned by the protocol. The U.S. regulatory crackdown not only caused many platforms to terminate their business dealings with Tornado Cash, but also dealt a severe blow to the development of the crypto privacy track.

However, the Tornado Cash lawsuit was subsequently supported by appeals from Coinbase and crypto advocacy group Coin Center, which claimed that the sanctions were illegal. Among them, six people, including Coinbase employees, with financial support from Coinbase, filed a lawsuit against the decision to include Tornado Cash in the sanctions list, and were reheard by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court in January this year. Coin Center also filed a lawsuit against the U.S. OFAC over the sanctions on Tornado Cash, accusing the agency of sanctions exceeding its statutory authority, but the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed this month.

After two years of legal battles, the appeal case of Tornado Cash’s sanctions finally received the latest verdict. On November 26, the U.S. Federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit overturned the decision of the lower court, determining that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) exceeded its authority when sanctioning Tornado Cash’s immutable smart contract.

In the judgment document, not only are the legitimate reasons for multiple plaintiffs to use Tornado Cash listed, such as protecting privacy, avoiding cyber attacks, anonymous donations, etc., but also whether smart contracts can be regarded as "property" or "entities" and whether OFAC has the right to impose sanctions on them. In the end, the US court held that although the Treasury Department has the right to take action against "property", Tornado Cash's smart contracts are immutable and cannot be controlled or owned. Therefore, according to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), it does not meet the traditional definition of "property", and the legislation on smart contracts should be led by Congress.

In fact, in response to OFAC's sanctions, Haun Ventures, a venture capital firm owned by former a16z executive Katie Haun, previously published an article pointing out that OFAC's blocking of open source and self-executing software is an overreach at the legal level. These software are neither the "property" of any foreign individual or entity, nor do they belong to anyone. No matter how noble OFAC's intentions are, it does not grant such broad powers to crack down on open source software architecture. OFAC should focus its sanctions on malicious actors who abuse open source software, not the tools themselves.

Affected by this, Tornado Cash token TORN surged in the early morning of November 27. CoinGecko data showed that TORN increased by more than 9.6 times in 24 hours.

Is the crypto privacy track welcoming good news? Tornado Cash's sanctions case was overturned, but the developer still faces criminal charges

It is worth mentioning that the victory of this appeal does not mean that Tornado Cash developers will be released. Among them, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm was charged with three crimes including money laundering and sanctions violation this year. His trial has been postponed to April next year. The defense cost is estimated to be as high as $500,000 per month, but his legal defense fund has received donations from Vitalik and others; another developer Alexey Pertsev was sentenced to 64 months in prison by a Dutch court for money laundering this year. He is appealing the guilty verdict and seeking to raise funds. He will continue to be detained while awaiting trial.

Legal victory boosts confidence in the privacy sector, but still faces many market challenges

Tornado Cash’s important legal victory has undoubtedly injected new confidence into the field of crypto privacy.

“This is a historic victory for cryptocurrency and all those who care about defending freedom,” said Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase. “Now, these smart contracts must be removed from the sanctions list, and U.S. users will once again be allowed to use this privacy-preserving protocol. In other words, government overreach will not stand.”

ConsenSys General Counsel Matt Corva also believes that this is a huge victory. This judgment once again strikes against the U.S. executive branch's arbitrary exercise of power without updated and direct congressional authorization. "This marks another major victory for the encryption industry and a victory for the United States' right to develop privacy technology. This judgment sets an important precedent for future cases involving privacy-enhancing tools." The encryption lobbying group Blockchain Association said.

Judging from market data, Tornado Cash is still one of the more popular privacy platforms in the crypto space. Although Tornado Cash's deposit volume was sluggish after being sanctioned, according to Flipside Crypto statistics, Tornado Cash's deposit volume has recovered significantly since the beginning of this year, receiving $1.9 billion in deposits in the first half of this year alone, a significant increase of about 50% from the total deposit volume for the whole year of 2023.

Is the crypto privacy track welcoming good news? Tornado Cash's sanctions case was overturned, but the developer still faces criminal charges

However, the challenges facing privacy projects such as Tornado Cash are far from over. On the one hand, Tornado Cash is still closely related to a large number of criminal activities, including the frequent incidents of hackers using the platform to launder funds this year. For example, in May this year, North Korean hackers used Tornado Cash to launder stolen crypto assets worth $150 million, and Poloniex attackers transferred a total of 17,800 ETH to Tornado Cash; in July, UwUlend attackers transferred about $4.28 million worth of ETH to Tornado Cash; in September, WazirX hackers had laundered more than $160 million through Tornado Cash; in the same month, DeltaPrime hackers had bridged all stolen funds (about $4.5 million) to the Ethereum network and deposited them in Tornado Cash; Indexed Finance attackers transferred more than $4.5 million through Tornado Cash in October this year, etc.

On the other hand, many platforms have previously refused to have any financial interactions with Tornado Cash, and the policies of these institutions also need to be adjusted as the US regulatory attitude becomes clearer. For example, OKX founder Star publicly stated this year that any user who interacts directly with Tornado Cash will face account withdrawals. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also disclosed in its report this year that Ethereum builders have largely cooperated with the sanctions against Tornado Cash. These measures show that even if the court rules that OFAC's actions are beyond its authority, the use and popularization of privacy tools such as Tornado Cash still faces huge resistance from regulators and the market.

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/16 16:40
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
2025/09/16 17:04
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "STKE"

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
2025/06/19 12:53
