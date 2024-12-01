A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

By: PANews
2024/12/01 18:40
Binance Coin
BNB$924.98+0.59%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.0236-2.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00187+0.42%

Author: Zen, PANews

Recently, the BNB Chain ecosystem has ushered in a wave of development. From the active performance of projects within the ecosystem to meme tokens, the popularity of BNB Chain continues to rise, attracting the attention of a large number of users and developers. In this wave of ecological enthusiasm, in addition to the popular projects that have been launched, potential projects that have not yet issued tokens are quietly emerging.

These projects are distributed in different tracks, covering multiple fields from decentralized finance (DeFi) to blockchain games and infrastructure construction, and have made significant progress in technology research and development, application scenario innovation or user community building. This article will review 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens to help understand their main situation.

SERAPH: In the Darkness

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

SERAPH: In the Darkness is a blockchain-based ARPG loot game developed by Seraph Studio with an investment of over $10 million and incubation from Korean gaming giant Actoz Soft. The game is free to players and enhances gameplay with rich elements. It also supports a play-and-earn model. As the top-ranked game in the BNB ecosystem, Seraph has cultivated a loyal player community with over 90,000 participants in the latest season, generating $10 million in gaming revenue.

DIN

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The first modular AI native data preprocessing layer, formerly known as Web3Go, a Web3 data intelligence company. Recently, DIN and Binance Ecosystem Platform have jointly launched several activities, and pre-mining will be launched on November 18. The xDIN produced during the period will be exchangeable for DIN token airdrops. DIN's total financing has now reached US$8 million. In August this year, DIN completed US$4 million in Pre-listing financing, with Manta, Moonbeam, Ankr, Maxx Capital and others participating in the investment; in July last year, it completed a US$4 million seed round of financing led by Binance Labs.

Particle Network

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The modular Layer 1 built on Cosmos SDK and CometBFT has three core functions: universal accounts, universal liquidity, and universal gas. Particle Network launched a public testnet in May this year and launched the Particle Pioneer program to provide $PARTI points rewards to testnet users in exchange for future airdrops, bonuses on People's Launchpad, and whitelist quotas for various ecosystem projects. Particle Network announced in June this year that it had completed a $15 million Series A financing round, led by Spartan Group and Gumi Cryptos Capital, with participation from SevenX Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, Flow Traders, and HashKey Capital. In addition, Binance Labs announced its investment in it in August this year, and the specific amount was not disclosed.

GombleGames

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

A blockchain-based casual game developer with ten years of mobile game experience, it is a subsidiary of 111Percent, a casual mobile game publisher. GOMBLE SQUAD is a social game portal launched by Gomble, where players can form teams to participate in various games and ecosystems of Gomble Games. GombleGames completed its seed round of financing in April last year, led by Binance Labs, Spartan, and Shima Capital. The investment amount and valuation were not disclosed. In April this year, Gomble Games announced the completion of a $10 million financing. In addition to the investors in the seed round, Animoca Brands, Altos Ventures, IOSG Ventures and other institutions also participated in the investment.

REVOX.ai

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The modular on-chain AI network is committed to combining AI technology with decentralized architecture to provide safer and more efficient AI solutions. REVOX Lense is the first comprehensive application designed on the REVOX platform, designed to integrate seamlessly with the user's wallet, automatically identify assets and refine news, social media trends and discussions related to these assets, and generate customized reports after synthesizing these data to provide insights to users. REVOX.ai announced in June this year that it had completed a $6 million financing, with SevenX Ventures, Arweave SCP Ventures, and Cointelegraph Acceleration participating. In addition, REVOX.ai was selected for the eighth season of the "Most Valuable Developer (MVB)" accelerator project.

MyShell

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

A decentralized AI consumer layer that connects consumers, creators, and open source researchers. The MyShell ecosystem is built on three core components: self-developed open source AI models, an open AI development platform, and a fair value distribution ecosystem. MyShell was selected for the sixth season of Binance Labs incubator in September last year. Subsequently, it announced the completion of a $5.6 million seed round of financing in October last year, led by INCE Capital, with participation from Hashkey Capital, Folius Ventures, etc.; in March this year, MyShell raised another $11 million in a round of financing led by Dragonfly, and subsequently received strategic investments from OKX Ventures, Binance Labs, and 071labs.

SideKick

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The game and social platform aims to solve the problem of rising R&D and distribution costs faced by the game industry by leveraging alliance partners to promote content creation and social connections and ultimately obtain a large private user base. SideKick's blockchain-powered platform and mechanism provide monetization opportunities for alliance partners, and its functions include but are not limited to revenue sharing mechanisms, hosting services, and analytical tools. In addition, its AI-driven functions help alliance partners create content and manage communities. SideKick was shortlisted for the BNB Chain Season 7 MVB Accelerator Program and eventually received investment from Binance Labs.

CodexField

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

CodexField is a decentralized platform for developers, selected for the MVB Season 8 Accelerator Program. CodexField provides a fully Git-compatible experience, allowing developers to develop code using the toolset and upload it to Greenfield. In addition, CodexField has proposed an innovative code trading solution called Code Marketplace, a platform where developers can sell code stored on Greenfield at their own price. To ensure quality, CodexField has also introduced a rating mechanism that allows users to rate code, creating a reputation-based trading platform for developers on the blockchain.

Elfin Metaverse

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

Elfin Metaverse is an all-in-one esports gaming platform and open-world metaverse built on Elfin Lands, virtual realms that offer unique gaming experiences. Players can engage in daily battles, compete in seasonal tournaments, and participate in social events within the metaverse. Elfin Lands owners enjoy exclusive NFTs, financial rewards, and the ability to customize their land and surroundings. The platform also facilitates collaboration with blue-chip Web3 communities, gaming guilds, and DAOs, providing opportunities to engage and grow.

MEET48

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

AI UGC smart social metaverse project, covering NFT, CoinIdols, idol model scene generation AI tool AIShowBox and other products. This year, MEET48 successively held the fashion-themed GIFR, the summer-themed GISR, the annual largest total vote GIPR, and the 4YA x MEET48 Web3 Thanksgiving Festival in cooperation with Binance for the fourth anniversary. Four Web3 voting activities attracted more than 300 idols to participate, with a cumulative number of votes exceeding 140 million times, more than 33 million on-chain interactions, and more than 300,000 global participating users. In addition, as the leading project in the BNB ecological social track, MEET48 was also selected for the MVB Season 8 Accelerator Project.

4EVERLAND

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

A Web3.0 cloud computing platform that integrates storage, computing, and network core capabilities, dedicated to providing a distributed, efficient, self-driven, and low-cost data hosting gateway. 4EVERLAND supports a variety of heterogeneous chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Solana, Polygon, Filecoin, etc., and achieves interoperability between multiple chains through an open and transparent access mechanism, helping developers to better enjoy multi-ecosystem resources. In August 2021, 4EVERLAND completed a $1.5 million seed round of financing, with Fenbushi Capital, FBG Capital and others participating; in December 2023, 4EVERLAND completed $2 million in financing, with Arweave, WaterDrip Capital and others participating. In April of this year, 4Everland was shortlisted for BNB Chain to launch the second season of the airdrop alliance plan.

Redbrick

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The creator-friendly platform enhances game and Web3 application development through an innovative visual coding system and AI assistant, allowing anyone to easily create an immersive metaverse experience. Its Redbrick Engine is not only compatible with the Telegram game ecosystem, but also supports seamless import of Unity games. Redbrick aims to create a comprehensive game market that brings together the best 2D and 3D games. The platform aims to become a central hub for various game activities, seamlessly integrating Web2 and Web3 activities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme. The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas. USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22. The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0]) The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23). The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages. Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year. The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won. The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam. The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent. In a bold play to secure Korea’s position among the global AI elite, President Lee Jae Myung kicked off his term with a visit to the launch site of a mega-scale AI data center. #AIdatacenter https://t.co/gGHvfjNBvw — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) June 22, 2025 ‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers. The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors. They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts. The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added: “Even if the defendants did not orchestrate the crime, they must be severely punished. They played an essential role in the crime, acting as intermediaries. They have also not made any special efforts to help compensate the victims for the damages incurred.” USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts .
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04598+4.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23027+1.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
Union
U$0.017472-6.15%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01447+2.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2413+1.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share

Trending News

More

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion