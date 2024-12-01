Weekly preview | Ripple plans to issue stablecoin RLUSD; CBOE launches first cash-settled options product related to spot Bitcoin

By: PANews
2024/12/01 19:56

Important news:

  • The Chicago Board Options Exchange will launch its first cash-settled options product related to spot Bitcoin on December 2;
  • MoveDrop will allocate 10% of the total token supply to the community. Users must complete the relevant registration on December 2, otherwise they will lose the qualification to receive it;
  • Fox Business said that New York regulators will approve Ripple to issue stablecoin RLUSD, which is expected to be launched on December 4;
  • Founder of ai16z: We are discussing with a16z to establish an entity organization, and will launch the ai16z DAO autonomous trading function next week;
  • Taiko (TAIKO) will unlock approximately 9.29 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 11.38% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$20.9 million;
  • Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 6, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$19.8 million;
  • SynFutures (F) will be officially launched on December 6

December 2

Project dynamics:

MoveDrop will allocate 10% of the total token supply to the community. Users must complete the relevant registration on December 2, otherwise they will lose the qualification to receive it.

Movement Network Foundation announces MoveDrop airdrop program to reward early adopters and community members of Movement. MoveDrop will allocate 1,000,000,000 $MOVE (10% of total supply) to the community, including: Road to Parthenon participants, Battle of Olympus winners, Gmovers, designated communities, Movement testnet builders. Users can visit the MoveDrop website and register until December 2, 2024 at 2pm UTC. After the TGE (coming soon), you can check MoveDrop eligibility and claim the airdrop. Failure to register on time will result in loss of MoveDrop eligibility.

Users can choose to claim $MOVE on the Ethereum mainnet, or they can claim $MOVE after the Movement Network mainnet (which will be launched soon), which will generate a 1.25x reward multiplier. The Movement Network Foundation also stated that it plans to distribute more $MOVE tokens in future events.

Blockchain game Big Time will release its player-versus-player mode on December 2

Big Time Studios announced that its NFT video game Big Time will release its player versus player (PvP) mode on December 2.

Governance Voting:

ZKsync will launch proposal ZIP-002 on December 2: shortening the ZK chain execution delay from 21 hours to 3 hours

ZKsync released the governance proposal ZIP-002, which plans to reduce the execution delay of all ZK chains from 21 hours to 3 hours to improve user experience (such as CEX withdrawal speed) and operational efficiency. At the same time, the Security Committee will monitor network anomalies to ensure security. The proposal will be voted on on December 2. If passed, it will optimize the transaction efficiency of the ZKsync Era and Elastic Chain ecosystems.

Token unlocking:

Dora Factory (DORA) will unlock approximately 28.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 2, accounting for 2.86% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$3.5 million.

December 3

Project News:

Bitwise expects to convert its three futures-based ETFs into a single ETF on December 3

Bitwise announced the launch of the Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (BITC), which combines the Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optm Roll ETF (BITC), the Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH), and the Bitwise Bitcoin and Eth Eq Wgh Str ETF (BTOP). Bitwise said in a statement that the launch of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier this year made futures-based crypto funds less attractive for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. With the new fund, asset managers can rotate between 100% exposure to crypto futures contracts and 100% exposure to U.S. Treasuries based on market trends, thereby better managing volatility in the crypto market. Bitwise is converting its three futures-based ETFs into a single ETF, and the conversion is expected to take place on December 3.

DIN and Binance Web3 Wallet launch token airdrop activity will end on December 3

DIN, the first modular AI data preprocessing layer, has jointly launched an airdrop of 375,000 DIN tokens with Binance Web3 Wallet, which will last until December 3. During the event, users only need to enter the event page and complete the corresponding tasks, such as registering a Binance account, connecting to Binance Web3 Wallet, following relevant social media, completing daily Boost and inviting friends to participate in the sharing of 375,000 DIN tokens. In addition, DIN has opened Chipper node pre-mining. All users who participate in Binance Web3 Wallet activities and complete daily Boost tasks will automatically join the pre-mining and receive additional airdrop points. During the TGE phase of DIN, all users will receive DIN tokens based on the airdrop points they hold. This part of the tokens will be released 100% at the TGE, without the need for complex mechanisms such as locking or linear unlocking.

December 4

Project News:

Fox Business says New York regulators will approve Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, expected to be launched on December 4

According to FOX Business, citing people familiar with the matter, New York's top cryptocurrency regulator is about to approve a new stablecoin, RLUSD, issued by cross-border payment company Ripple. People familiar with the matter said that the New York Department of Financial Services has told Ripple that it will approve the product, and the company plans to launch the product on December 4. If approved, Ripple will be able to legally offer its stablecoin, called RLUSD, to the public, making it a major player in New York's regulated digital financial market and the broader stablecoin ecosystem.

Clanker plans to distribute user fee sharing revenue on December 4

Base ecosystem AI Agent Clanker posted on the X platform that it plans to distribute user fee sharing income on December 4. Earlier news, Clanker Co-founder stated that after the Clanker contract upgrade, users can receive a 40% fee share .

Sophon will open KYC verification from December 4th

Sophon officially announced that the mainnet will be officially launched on December 18, focusing on the on-chain entertainment ecosystem, including ticketing, mobile games, AI agent platforms, prediction markets, cross-chain bridges, decentralized exchanges, and Memecoin Launchpad. SOPH tokens will be released in two phases: the first phase is Genesis, which provides a gas-free experience to test network stability, but the tokens are not transferable for the time being. Node rewards will begin to accumulate from January 1, 2024. In addition, Sophon will open KYC verification from December 4, launch the Guardian application on December 18, and start the member claim and delegation process, aiming to build the future of on-chain entertainment through real users and practical scenarios, and plans to introduce listed companies and mature game projects to accelerate user on-chain.

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 p.m. Beijing time on December 4, accounting for 0.45% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.5 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 4, accounting for 0.69% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$4.9 million.

Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 4, accounting for 0.00% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.4 million.

December 5

Policy supervision:

The Federal Reserve released the Beige Book on economic conditions; Federal Reserve Chairman Powell was invited to be interviewed at the DealBook/Summit conference hosted by the New York Times

Project News:

Nissan will issue a limited edition of 5,523 member NFTs on December 5

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced that it will launch a new membership service "NISSAN PASSPORT BETA" on December 5, and plans to issue a limited number of 5,523 member NFTs to participate in special experiences. The details of the service are still unclear, but the trailer website shows that this seems to be a new customer engagement measure that utilizes Web3 technology, and is expected to provide NFT holders with special product experiences and advance information.

Gala Film will issue FILM tokens on December 5

Gala Film, the film platform under the blockchain gaming studio Gala Games, announced that it will launch its official reward and utility token FILM on December 5.

Lumoz will airdrop 15 million esMOZ to ZKFair users, closing on December 5

Lumoz, a modular computing layer & RaaS platform, announced that it will airdrop to ZKFair staking users. The event will be held from November 5 to December 5, and 500,000 esMOZ will be directly airdropped every day according to the user's staking weight, totaling 15 million esMOZ. The airdrop snapshot will be conducted at 8 am (UTC+8) every day, and users can view the details on the Lumoz official airdrop page after 10 am (UTC+8). The airdrop claim will be made after the launch of the Lumoz mainnet. ZKFair adopts a 100% fair launch token model, and ZK-RaaS platform Lumoz provides technical and computing power support. Lumoz completed Pre-A round and strategic financing in the first half of this year. As of now, the cumulative financing amount has reached 14 million US dollars. The latest round of financing is valued at 300 million US dollars. Participating institutions include OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, IDG, Web3port Foundation and Polygon.

Token unlocking:

Taiko (TAIKO) will unlock approximately 9.29 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 11.38% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$20.9 million.

Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 8.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 0.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.1 million.

Everclear (NEXT) will unlock approximately 20.11 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 18.82% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.6 million.

December 6

Project News:

SynFutures (F) will be officially launched on December 6

SynFutures' F token will be officially issued on December 6. SynFutures has previously announced the foundation plan and the economic model of the F token, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens , of which the community accounts for 28.5%, early supporters and consultants account for 23.5%, core contributors account for 15%, and the foundation treasury accounts for 25%. As the leading perpetual contract exchange in the Base ecosystem, SynFutures has launched the industry's first Perp Launchpad, which supports currency-based contract markets for various assets such as blue-chip tokens, LST and memes, providing users with an innovative trading experience.

Farcaster plans to launch a more feature-rich update on December 6

Dan Romero, founder of the decentralized Web3 social protocol Farcaster, detailed the update of Frames, which has caused the number of protocol users to surge by 400% in a week. Romero said when introducing the Frames v2 specification at X: "The new Frame standard will support interactive applications, on-chain transactions, and user notifications, which will promote the emergence of many new social applications." In addition, Romero said in another post linking to the Frames v2 developer preview: "We use Mobile Wallet Protocol and Rainbow to significantly improve the reliability and speed of transactions and signed messages on mobile devices." The new Frames specification emphasized by Romero will be launched on web pages and mobile devices on November 27, and a more feature-rich update will be launched on December 6. According to the complete specification on GitHub, the full stable version is expected to be released in January or February next year.

Token unlocking:

Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 6, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$19.8 million.

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 6, accounting for 1.37% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.1 million.

December 7

None

December 8

None

Specific time to be determined

Project News:

ai16z founder: We are discussing with a16z to establish an entity organization, and will launch the ai16z DAO autonomous trading function next week

Crypto KOL Mark summarized the project information updated by ai16z founder Shaw on the X platform. It includes:

  • Plans to launch the ai16z Dao autonomous trading feature next week, and promises not to tweet until everything is completed;
  • A first-tier CEX wants to list ai16z, but it requires ai16z to establish a legal entity first;
  • On call with actual a16z to discuss launching DUNA (Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit: a legal DAO formation in Wyoming);
  • We are discussing potential cooperation with companies such as the Ethereum Foundation, Magic Eden, and Jupiter;
  • The Ai16z Open Board will be established in conjunction with Nous Research (a top open source AI company) and Loot Realms.

Governance Voting:

The first Jupuary governance vote did not reach 70% support, and the new proposal vote will be held early next week

Jupiter co-founder Meow said on the X platform that the first Jupuary vote has ended, and the vote failed to reach the 70% required for passage, with 58% in favor and 42% against. 364 million JUP participated in the vote, of which the number of verified voting feedbacks reached 12,000, many of which were long and detailed. Since an absolute majority of 70% is sought, a second vote will be held. The new proposal vote is scheduled for early next week. Here is the plan for the next few days:

  • Review feedback from all sources
  • Address all major areas of concern and objections
  • Propose new proposals that can be supported
