PancakeSwap: More than 1.9 million ZK tokens will be airdropped for active traders and liquidity providers

By: PANews
2025/06/17 18:28
PANews reported on June 17 that PancakeSwap announced that the ZK token airdrop activity for the "Future Contributors" category on ZKsync PancakeSwap has now started, and a total of 1,936,936 ZK tokens will be distributed to active traders and liquidity providers. The snapshot time was advanced from June 27 to June 3, and the snapshot time was extended to August 16.

Distribution details: 1. Based on historical trading activity on ZKsync PancakeSwap, a total of 432,585 ZK tokens have been allocated to 1,230 eligible addresses. 2. A total of 1,504,351 ZK tokens will be allocated to liquidity providers through Merkl within two months, from 15:00 (UTC time) on June 17 to August 16.

