Justin Sun: TRON MicroStrategy (SRM)'s transaction volume today exceeds Alibaba and Tencent By: PANews 2025/06/17 17:39

SRM $0.01467 -41.10% SUN $0.020388 -1.43% JUNE $0.0857 -1.49%

PANews reported on June 17 that Justin Sun posted on the X platform that the transaction volume of Tron MicroStrategy (SRM) today has exceeded Alibaba (US$1.19 billion) and Tencent (US$700 million). According to previous news , TRON plans to go public through a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment.