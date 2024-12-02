Altcoin ETF narrative begins? XRP rises strongly, and demand for crypto ETPs surges in the European and American markets

Author: Weilin, PANews

The long-dormant altcoin market has finally recovered.

On December 2, the price of the old altcoin XRP hit a seven-year high, and its market value surpassed Solana, becoming a new focus of widespread attention in the crypto market. At the same time, as the regulatory environment in the United States is expected to become clearer, the demand for crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products) has surged, and more institutions are entering the market to apply for altcoin ETFs, such as Bitwise, Canary, 21Shares, and WisdomTree. In Europe, although the scale of asset management is far less than that of the United States, due to the regulatory framework, its position as an investment tool for crypto ETPs has been consolidated, and more institutions have participated in the layout, such as Bitwise, 21Shares, and crypto research company Kaiko.

Altcoin market recovers: XRP surpasses Solana in market cap

On December 2, XRP surpassed Solana (SOL) in market value and jumped to fourth place in the cryptocurrency market value rankings. According to Coingecko data, XRP rose 17.6% in 24 hours, with a price of $2.28 and a market value of approximately $130.1 billion. This rise marks XRP's highest point in seven years.

The progress of Ripple's lawsuit against the SEC is the direct reason for the rise of XRP. On December 1, former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo discussed the high-profile US SEC lawsuit against Ripple over XRP in an interview this week. Giancarlo believes that the SEC should reconsider its approach, especially in light of recent legal results and the potentially changing regulatory environment. When asked whether the SEC would abandon the Ripple lawsuit, Giancarlo said: I think they should... I bet they will.

Additionally, the market value of Grayscale’s portfolio has risen 85% over the past month, driven by altcoins such as XLM and XRP. The surge in XLM prices, in particular, is partly attributed to Grayscale’s recent 10-K filing for its Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust, in which 34,875,230 XLM tokens (worth approximately $3,923) were added to the trust, driving a net increase in the trust’s overall assets.

Data from the US Ethereum ETF also reflects the arrival of the alt season. On November 29, the US spot Ethereum ETF set a new record for single-day inflows. According to Farside data, the nine spot Ethereum ETFs attracted a total of $332.9 million in inflows, surpassing the previous record of $295.5 million set on November 11, an increase of $37.4 million. Several cryptocurrency commentators pointed out that on November 29, the inflows of Ethereum ETFs exceeded the inflows of the spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF on the same day, which was $320 million.

Felix Hartmann, founder of Hartmann Capital, believes this is a signal that Wall Street has "officially joined" the altcoin rotation.

Institutional entry, more altcoin ETFs are being applied for

Since the Bitcoin spot ETF craze started at the beginning of this year, the participation of Wall Street giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity has marked the further penetration of Bitcoin into the mainstream market and the integration of TradFi and Crypto. At the same time, the market has widely discussed the next token that may attract investment from Wall Street giants. PANews previously wrote an article about Solana, which was once seen as one of the most likely choices due to its market value and potential.

Meanwhile, there are currently three ETF applications to hold XRP, the fourth largest crypto asset by market capitalization. Bitwise, Canary, and 21Shares have all submitted spot XRP ETFs. In addition, global investment management company WisdomTree, known for its wide range of ETFs, has submitted an application to Delaware to establish an XRP ETF, marking WisdomTree's growing interest in expanding its presence in the digital currency space. WisdomTree currently manages approximately $113 billion in assets worldwide.

Prior to this, the asset management company launched Wisdomtree Physical XRP (XRPW) on prominent European exchanges including Deutsche Börse Xetra, SIX Swiss Exchange, and Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam. The company positioned XRPW as the most cost-effective European XRP investment product.

Crypto ETP demand surges: driven by both the US and European markets

ETP is a general term that includes many types, such as ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), ETNs (Exchange Traded Notes), ETCs (Exchange Traded Commodities), etc. Although ETP is a general term for such products, the term ETP is sometimes also used to refer to debt securities exchange traded products.

James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, noted on November 22 that the total assets under management of digital asset ETPs exceeded $150 billion for the first time. According to CoinShares data, digital asset investment products listed in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland manage a total of about $13.64 billion in assets. In comparison, the assets under management of related products in the United States are about $88.78 billion.

In the European market, crypto ETPs have a solid dominance and institutional participation is increasing. As of November 28, there were 221 cryptocurrency ETPs in the European market, with assets under management (AUM) of $18.132 billion and net inflows of $549 million in the past six months. ETPs provide retail and institutional investors with a convenient, regulated and low-cost way to invest in cryptocurrencies. Compared with directly purchasing crypto assets, ETPs can help investors avoid some potential volatility risks.

Altcoin ETF narrative begins? XRP rises strongly, and demand for crypto ETPs surges in the European and American markets

Due to the restrictions of Europe's UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) regulations, there is currently a lack of true cryptocurrency ETFs in Europe. UCITS rules have high diversification requirements for funds, which limits the issuance of single-asset ETFs. For example, UCITS diversification requirements include that no single asset may exceed 10% of the fund, and the underlying assets must be eligible financial instruments. In June 2023, the European Commission tasked the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to investigate whether UCITS rules need to be updated and focus on cryptocurrency assets. However, the purpose of this move seems to be to determine whether more rules and investor protection are needed, rather than to expand the types of eligible products.

Even so, the scale and development potential of the European crypto ETP market cannot be ignored. Companies such as CoinShares, Bitwise, and 21Shares have already occupied an important position in this field, and with the gradual relaxation of supervision in the future, the crypto ETF development potential in the European market is huge.

Institutional participation accelerates ETP market reform

As early as October 20, Jan van Eck, CEO of asset management company VanEck, said that the company currently has 12 token-based products trading in the European market. Currently, VanEck's cryptocurrency ETP scale in Europe has reached 2 billion euros, but a large part of it comes from individual investors, and institutional investors have low participation. Wealth management companies have not made any allocations, and they have not even started to act. In addition, Jan van Eck also said that few private banks have actually approved investments in Bitcoin or Ethereum, and there have been no major initiatives in other crypto assets.

However, as the results of the US election came out, the situation changed rapidly. Institutional issuers of crypto ETPs made many new moves in November. On November 12, cryptocurrency research company Kaiko announced the acquisition of European cryptocurrency index provider Vinter. The acquisition aims to expand Kaiko's cryptocurrency data market and enhance services for asset managers and institutional clients. Kaiko and Vinter will jointly provide regulated products such as derivatives, ETFs and ETPs.

On November 27, Ripple announced that it would invest in the renamed Bitwise Physical XRP ETP fund (formerly known as the "European XRP ETP"). Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the decision to invest in the Bitwise fund (whose trading code is GXRP) is highly consistent with the growing interest in ETPs related to crypto assets.

“As the U.S. cryptocurrency regulatory environment finally becomes clearer, this trend is expected to accelerate, further driving demand for crypto ETPs such as the Bitwise Physical XRP ETP,” he said.

On November 28, Swiss wealth management company 21Shares added four ETPs to its European products, namely PYTH, ONDO, RNDR and NEAR, covering price oracles, asset tokenization, decentralized computing and artificial intelligence. All four ETPs will be traded on exchanges in cities such as Amsterdam and Paris.

In general, altcoins such as XRP have received unprecedented attention recently, and the narrative of altcoin ETFs may become the next round of growth momentum, injecting new vitality into crypto assets. As the regulatory environment becomes clearer, crypto ETPs, as a regulated and convenient investment tool, are expected to continue to attract more investors and promote further market maturity.

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme. The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas. USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court's Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22. The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0]) The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23). The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages. Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year. The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring's organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won. The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam. The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent. 'Hash Sentence Inevitable,' Judge Explains The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars' worth of cash transfers. The ring's employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors. They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts. The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added: "Even if the defendants did not orchestrate the crime, they must be severely punished. They played an essential role in the crime, acting as intermediaries. They have also not made any special efforts to help compensate the victims for the damages incurred." USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin's popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts .
BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase's analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange's findings suggest there's no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase's argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn't without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase's stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn't about undermining financial stability; it's about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase's main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
