Genius Group Bitcoin treasury grows 52% as 1,000 BTC goal reaffirmed By: PANews 2025/06/17 16:11

BTC $115,600.05 +0.70% AI $0.1366 -6.24% ORDER $0.1409 +2.84%

The Nasdaq-listed AI company’s treasury surpassed the 100 BTC mark after a favorable court order enabled it to resume Bitcoin accumulation.