OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high

By: PANews
2024/12/06 11:54

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, XRP, ETH

The Bitcoin market hit a new high. Fundstrat analyst Tom Lee said that the milestone of breaking through the $100,000 mark has dominated the recent trend of the cryptocurrency market and resonated with the optimistic outlook of the S&P 500 index. After reaching a high of $103,647, the price of Bitcoin crashed to around $90,000 and then rebounded to around $98,000, which prompted many traders to start deploying hedging strategies, and also caused some experts to worry about market bubbles. The market heat continued to rise, and the daily trading volume of China Asset Management's Bitcoin ETF exceeded HK$370 million, setting a record high since its listing. Institutional investment enthusiasm remains high, and Semler Scientific invested $29.3 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. At the same time, Ethereum also followed the trend of the market and set a new high of $3,956 this year.

As the first country in the world to include Bitcoin in its legal tender, El Salvador’s investment strategy is reaping rich rewards. The value of its Bitcoin holdings has risen to $603 million, with a 124% return. This success story has not only won praise from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but also led to the strong performance of the country’s sovereign bonds, making it one of the best performing bonds in emerging markets.

The enthusiasm of the business community for cryptocurrencies is also growing. As Bitcoin broke through $100,000, the stock price of cryptocurrency giant MicroStrategy rose 8%. Manufacturing company Worksport also joined the layout and announced that it would allocate 10% of its operating cash to Bitcoin and XRP, which directly pushed its stock price up 9%.

In terms of market prospects, ARK Investments CEO Cathie Wood remains optimistic. She believes that even though the market value of Bitcoin has reached 2 trillion US dollars, it is still in the early stages of growth. Although Ethereum hit a record high of 183.74 billion US dollars in monthly trading volume in November, it still needs to overcome many obstacles to break through the 4,000 US dollar mark. It is worth mentioning that former President Trump expressed his position through his social platform Truth Social, claiming that the latest breakthrough of Bitcoin is inseparable from his personal influence.

2. Key data (as of 09:49 HKT on December 6)

  • S&P 500: 6,075.11 (+27.37% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,700.72 (+31.24% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.222% (+30.31 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 105.898 (+4.57% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $98,481.93 (+133.01% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $155.61 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,879.62 (+70.05% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $60.9 billion

3. ETF flows (December 5 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$3.8 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$135.8 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

ISM Manufacturing PMI (11:00 p.m., December 2)

  • Actual: 48.4 / Previous: 46.5 / Expected: 47.5

JOLTS job openings (December 3 at 11:00 pm)

  • Actual: 7.744 million / Previous value: 7.372 million / Expected: 7.49 million

ISM Services PMI (11:00 p.m., December 4)

  • Actual: 52.1 / Previous: 56 / Expected: 55.5

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 12,000 / Expected: 183,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.1% / Expected: 4.1%

5. Hot News

  • Pudgy Penguins will issue $PENGU tokens in 2024, with 25.9% allocated to the Pudgy community

  • Data: The UK government currently holds nearly $6 billion in BTC

  • Grayscale DeFi Fund's latest holdings: UNI accounts for more than 58%, and AAVE ranks second with 18.65%

  • The first aelf halving will take place on December 12, with the block reward dropping to 0.0625 ELF

  • Fundstrat Research Director: Bitcoin breaking $100,000 is a signal for a year-end stock market rally

  • Trump nominated David O. Sacks as White House Director of Cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence, ZRX rose 22% to $0.8159 in a short period of time

  • Florida plans to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve by 2025, with an investment of more than $3 billion

  • Bitcoin fell to around $90,000 this morning, but has now rebounded to $97,000

  • Trump posts to celebrate Bitcoin breaking $100,000

  • In the past 24 hours, the entire network has liquidated $1.096 billion, and long orders have liquidated $817 million

  • Coinbase International will launch Moo Deng, Algorand, The Sandbox, and Mog Coin perpetual futures contracts

  • The Financial Times publicly apologizes to readers for 14 years of negative coverage of cryptocurrencies

  • Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent $29.3 million to increase its holdings of 303 BTC

  • Worksport, a US listed company, announced that it will purchase Bitcoin and XRP as reserve assets

  • Standard Chartered Bank: Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by the end of 2025

  • a16z releases top 10 trends in the crypto industry in 2025: including AI wallets, DAC, stablecoin payments, etc.

  • 10x Research: ETH is testing the upper boundary of the triangle and is expected to challenge the historical high after breaking through

  • Data: China Asset Management's Bitcoin ETF's daily trading volume exceeds HK$370 million, setting a new record since its listing

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme. The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas. USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22. The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0]) The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23). The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages. Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year. The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won. The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam. The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent. In a bold play to secure Korea’s position among the global AI elite, President Lee Jae Myung kicked off his term with a visit to the launch site of a mega-scale AI data center. #AIdatacenter https://t.co/gGHvfjNBvw — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) June 22, 2025 ‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers. The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors. They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts. The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added: “Even if the defendants did not orchestrate the crime, they must be severely punished. They played an essential role in the crime, acting as intermediaries. They have also not made any special efforts to help compensate the victims for the damages incurred.” USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts .
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04598+4.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23027+1.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
Union
U$0.017472-6.15%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01447+2.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2413+1.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share

Trending News

More

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion