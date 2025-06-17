World Gold Council: 95% of central banks expect gold reserves to increase in the next 12 months

By: PANews
2025/06/17 14:24
PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council said that its 2025 Central Bank Gold Reserve Survey set a new benchmark, receiving 73 responses - the highest number since the survey was launched eight years ago. Such a high level of participation strongly indicates that the central bank community is paying more attention to gold. The survey results show:

1. Central banks' expectations for gold continue to improve, with 95% of central banks believing that global central bank gold reserves will increase in the next 12 months.

2. A record 43% of central banks said their institutions’ gold reserves will also increase over the same period, and no one expected gold holdings to fall.

3. The proportion of central banks that actively manage their gold reserves will increase from 37% in 2024 to 44% in 2025. Improving returns will remain the main reason, but risk management will surpass tactical trading and become the second largest motivation.

4. The Bank of England remains the most popular destination for gold reserves (64%), but the proportion of central banks choosing to store gold domestically will increase from 41% in 2024 to 59% in 2025, but only 7% plan to increase domestic storage in the next 12 months.

Gold’s performance in times of crisis, its portfolio diversification function and its anti-inflation properties are key factors driving central banks’ plans to increase their gold holdings over the coming year. These characteristics are also the core reasons why central banks make strategic allocations to gold.

