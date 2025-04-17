After saving 20% on a business trip to Hong Kong using the Web3 consumption platform, I chatted with the founder of Umy

By: PANews
2025/04/17 14:00
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00427-2.95%
Solchat
CHAT$0.3437+0.40%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12661-4.61%

Interview: Tong, PANews

Written by: Frank, PANews

During the just concluded 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival, as the official media partner of the conference, PANews went to the scene to report. Unlike in the past, this time we tried to use Umy when booking the air tickets and hotels for this trip to Hong Kong. In addition to being much cheaper than traditional platforms, it can also be settled directly with stablecoins, which is much more convenient for the Web3 team. How can a Web3 business travel platform have a price advantage over traditional platforms?

With this curiosity, PANews chatted with Alex, the founder and CEO of Umy, who was also present at the event. In the bustling booth, Alex introduced to us the business logic and future blueprint of challenging the traditional OTA pricing system. Umy's model seems to have explored a new paradigm for Web3 enterprises to enter traditional scenarios.

Web3 infrastructure is mature, it’s time to solve the pain points of consumer scenarios

PANews: Can you introduce the team, especially the background of the founding team?

Alex: Our team actually entered the cryptocurrency industry in 2018 and 2019. The team members have diverse backgrounds, including those from traditional Internet giants, those from prestigious overseas universities, and those with strong technical or research capabilities in the cryptocurrency industry. When we decided to focus on the Umy project last year, we integrated the team and established an independent company. Currently, there are four co-founders, including me.

PANews: Do these four co-founders all have a Web3 background?

Alex: Three of them are from Web3 background. Another one is from the traditional airline and hotel industry, with rich experience and good resources. He is mainly responsible for sales and supply chain resource integration. Other positions include CTO, and a VP who will be responsible for the future business expansion of the entire Umy Group with me.

PANews: If you were to introduce Umy in one sentence, what would you say?

Alex: Umy is a comprehensive consumer platform in the Web3 field. Our slogan is "travel, shopping, life", which actually represents our gradual and in-depth layout: starting with the biggest rigid demand of "travel", and gradually expanding to all aspects of e-commerce and life in the future. We give priority to serving Web3 users, but we also welcome and support traditional Internet users. We have opened a credit card payment channel and will connect to more traditional payment channels in the future.

PANews: Why did you finally choose to enter the tourism consumption track first?

Alex: In the past few years, the infrastructure of Web3, especially the implementation of better public chains and expansion solutions, has reduced gas fees to extremely low levels and greatly increased transaction speeds. This has laid the foundation for building consumer applications that truly solve users' high-frequency needs. In the past, gas cost dozens of U and transactions took several minutes, which was unrealistic for daily consumption. Now that the technical conditions are mature, we think the time has come to use the decentralized, transparent, and low-cost features of Web3, combined with our experience in product development and close proximity to users, to solve the pain points in traditional consumer scenarios, such as travel. So Umy came into being.

No profit from price difference between users, no overcharging for old customers

PANews: What do you mean by the pain points of traditional consumption scenarios in travel? What are the core advantages of Umy compared with traditional OTA platforms?

Alex: The core is price and transparency. Traditional OTA platforms (such as "Chengdu") have the power to set prices. From the cost price of the hotel to the user, there are multiple layers of agents who add up the price, which may be as high as 20% or even more. They also use big data to "take advantage of the familiarity". Different users may see different prices, and high-level members may even be more expensive.

Umy's advantages are:

Price advantage: We directly connect with suppliers, cut out the middlemen, and strive to give suppliers' bottom prices directly to users, without making a profit from the price difference on the C-end. Users can also feel this through actual experience. For example, this time when I came to Hong Kong, I booked with Umy and it was about 20% cheaper.

Transparency: We do not engage in “taking advantage of the old customers” behavior, and in the future we plan to upload pricing information to the chain to achieve openness and transparency.

Convenient crypto payment: Supports multiple cryptocurrencies such as USDT/USDC, which is convenient for Web3 users to consume directly. It also supports WeChat and Alipay to meet a wider range of needs.

PANews: If Umy does not make money from the price difference between users, what is its business model? How does it make a profit?

Alex: Our profit model has changed its thinking and no longer relies on the price difference on the C-end. It mainly comes from two aspects:

Supplier rebates: As a sales channel, we will receive a certain percentage of rebates from suppliers such as hotels and airlines.

Value-added service fee: For B-end customers or high-end individual users with special needs (such as company team building, family vacation customization, conference services, etc.), we provide one-on-one exclusive services and charge service fees. For price-sensitive users who only need standard booking services, they can enjoy a price close to zero markup.

PANews: In addition to price advantages, what other features does Umy have in its products and services to attract users?

Alex: In addition to standard flight and hotel booking services, we also offer:

Luxury travel (prime) section: meets the needs of users who have demands for high-end hotels and customized itineraries.

Featured products: Aiming at the needs of Web3 communities and project parties, we provide services such as island tours, ski packages, and conference venue docking.

Membership system: Through different levels such as gold card, platinum card, black card, etc., it provides price discounts, exclusive customer service, priority resource matching and other rights.

Payment solution (UmyPay): We have developed a payment system that integrates cryptocurrency and fiat currency. This system also has the potential to be provided to other companies as a B2B service in the future.

PANews: Cryptocurrency payment is a feature of Umy. What currencies are currently supported? How do you deal with the risk of exchange rate fluctuations after users pay with cryptocurrency?

Alex: Currently, we mainly support USDT and USDC, but will soon expand support to BTC, ETH and more mainstream and emerging currencies. After the user pays, we will manage the exchange rate risk through internal exchange strategies and partners. We try to lock the exchange rate or exchange it to stablecoins in real time, and then exchange it to the corresponding fiat currency when we need to settle with suppliers. We will strive to keep the user's exchange cost at an extremely low level, such as a few ten-thousandths.

PANews: There are also some other Web3 travel projects on the market, such as Travala. Compared with them, what are the differences in Umy's positioning and advantages?

Alex: The main difference lies in the pricing strategy and service scope. We emphasize that the price we give to users is basically zero commission and no markup, while it is understood that Travela may still have a 15%-20% markup rate. In addition, we have a deeper layout in luxury hotels (luxury travel sector) and B-side customized services for the Web3 industry. In addition, we also provide more abundant non-standard products.

PANews: What about products like U Card (cryptocurrency credit card)? Will it be a competitor?

Alex: We are not competitors, but better partners and ecosystem co-builders. U Card is a payment tool that solves the problem of "how to spend money". Users can use it to spend money anywhere, including Umy. Umy solves the problem of "where to spend money more cost-effectively and with a better experience", and provides specific consumption scenarios and value. We have a cooperative and complementary relationship with U Card, and will cooperate with more U Card projects in the future.

Vigorously develop overseas markets and implement Web3 technology in rigid consumption scenarios

PANews: What is Umy’s current market focus and future expansion plans?

Alex: Before April this year, we mainly conducted tests and trial operations internally and in familiar circles. After April, as the product iterations improve, our market focus will shift to overseas on a large scale. Key cities include Dubai, London, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, there are some popular tourist destinations, such as Jeju Island, Maldives, and Mount Fuji/Hokkaido ski areas. Because June is the peak tourist season, we hope to seize this opportunity to gain popularity in both Web2 and Web3 markets.

PANews: How do you view the impact of the current bear market on Umy’s business?

Alex: I think the bear market is an opportunity. In a bull market, people may be busy trading, but in a bear market, speculation is reduced, and people may be more willing to use the cryptocurrencies they hold to improve their lives, experience consumption, and have a stronger demand for travel. For our team, the bear market also allows us to focus more on polishing our products.

PANews: What strategies does Umy have in terms of brand cooperation and ecosystem building? For example, participating in the Web3 Festival this time?

Alex: We attach great importance to B-side cooperation and brand endorsement. Participating in top industry events such as the Web3 Conference is very helpful for us to establish brand awareness and connect with investment institutions, project parties, traffic platforms and other resources in the early stage. We are also actively cooperating with major wallets and exchanges to provide consumption scenarios for their users and realize ecological co-construction.

PANews: In addition to travel, what other areas will Umy expand into in the future?

Alex: In the future, Umy can become a portal (or "hook") for traffic and resources. On the one hand, users can find various Web3 consumption scenarios on the Umy platform. On the other hand, project parties can also obtain traffic, brand exposure and early support through Umy, including solving infrastructure problems such as payment.

PANews: In addition to blockchain technology, does Umy have any applications in AI?

Alex: Our team has actually been deploying AI-related solutions and products, including AI solutions in the field of travel. In the future (probably in the second half of the year), we will open up the relevant APIs and provide them to AI Agents or other AI projects according to standards. For example, after an AI application for e-commerce is connected to our API, its users may only need to say one sentence: "I will go to a certain place to attend a certain meeting from a certain date to a certain date", and our AI can automatically analyze factors such as time, location, and purpose, plan the best air ticket and hotel plan, and provide a price comparison of competing products to show how much cost is saved. It can even combine destination information, weather, surrounding recommendations, etc. to generate several complete itinerary plans for users to choose from.

PANews: Many Web3 projects will issue coins. What does Umy think about this?

Alex: Currently, our team is planning for equity financing and future listing. Issuing coins is certainly an option, and we can also do it overseas in compliance, but we don’t want to do it for the time being. First, it is to maintain the original intention and do a good job in products and business; second, issuing coins will be too affected by the market cycle, which may affect the company’s development rhythm and user sentiment, and may also bring additional compliance pressure and maintenance costs. Taking the equity route is more stable. Of course, we do not rule out the possibility that at the right time in the future, if issuing coins is indeed more conducive to the development of users and the ecosystem, we will consider issuing tokens, but now the focus is on solidifying the products and business first.

PANews: Will Umy move from the "certain process" of Web3 to the "Taobao of Web3" in the future?

Alex: We don’t have such a big ambition to take over all consumer tracks. What we want to do is to make a solid example of “implementing Web3 technology in rigid consumer scenarios”. We hope to unite more like-minded friends to promote this direction, which is more in line with the decentralized spirit of Web3. It is enough for us to do a good job in our own vertical products and services. In the future, we can even support and help other project parties that want to do similar things to prosper the Web3 consumer ecosystem together.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme. The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas. USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22. The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0]) The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23). The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages. Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year. The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won. The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam. The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent. In a bold play to secure Korea’s position among the global AI elite, President Lee Jae Myung kicked off his term with a visit to the launch site of a mega-scale AI data center. #AIdatacenter https://t.co/gGHvfjNBvw — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) June 22, 2025 ‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers. The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors. They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts. The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added: “Even if the defendants did not orchestrate the crime, they must be severely punished. They played an essential role in the crime, acting as intermediaries. They have also not made any special efforts to help compensate the victims for the damages incurred.” USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts .
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04598+4.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23027+1.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
Union
U$0.017472-6.15%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01447+2.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2413+1.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share

Trending News

More

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion