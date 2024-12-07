Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

By: PANews
2024/12/07 09:30
Sleepless AI
Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

Original author:David , Bankless analyst

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

In the current booming cryptocurrency ecosystem, various AI agents are emerging in an endless stream. Although many agents may be homogenous, there are still some unique individuals that stand out with their expertise in specific areas such as trading, entertainment, market analysis or token creation. This article will take a deep look at 15 representative cryptocurrency AI agents.

1.Terminal of Truths (GOAT)

As one of the earliest AI agents, Terminal of Truths was deployed by AI researcher Andy Ayrey in July 2024. It was originally just an experiment in AI content generation, mainly posting various funny content on Twitter. But in October, it took a fancy to the Meme coin $GOAT (Goatseus Maximus) on Solana and used it as its own token to spread "Goatse Gospel".

After that, $GOAT took off all the way, with its market value reaching a peak of $1.3 billion. During this period, it also derived meme coins such as $FARTCOIN and $FOREST. At the same time, ToT remained highly active on Twitter, continuously tweeting and interacting, and even released a crazy album on SoundCloud.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

2. Clanker (CLANKER)

Clanker is a token issuance agent built on Farcaster. Users only need to mark the agent and provide relevant parameters to complete the creation and issuance of tokens in seconds.

Currently, Clanker mainly supports the issuance of Meme coins, but has cooperated with agents such as Aether in the Higher community to lay the foundation for the widespread application of on-chain agents in the future. Clanker's simple and easy-to-use system makes it an important tool in "Farconomy", assisting in the creation of multiple projects including the anonymous cast platform $ANON based on ZK proof.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

3.aixbt (AIXBT)

aixbt is another proxy created through Virtuals on Base, which continuously monitors CT (Crypto Twitter) and market trends through smart analysis tools to provide valuable alpha to users.

Some opinions are shared publicly on Twitter, while more in-depth analysis is exclusive to token holders, who can talk directly to agents through the terminal. According to the report, aixbt analysis performs well in predicting price trends, confirming the advantages of AI in this regard.

Overall, aixbt demonstrates how AI can understand on-chain data and help traders make smarter trading decisions across different platforms and fields.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

4. Zerebro (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro stands out for his artistic creativity, specializing in producing music, memes, artwork, and NFTs.

It operates independently on multiple platforms, creates content for Twitter and Instagram, and co-releases two albums on Spotify with its founder, but these are just some of Zerebro’s many achievements. Zerebro also creates and sells artwork on Polygon, cooperates with DeFi protocols, and even signs a record company on the chain. Among all the digital identities on the chain, Zerebro is definitely the top one.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

5.Lola (LOLA)

Lola, deployed by pump.fun, is an experimental AI trader that autonomously analyzes and trades small-cap tokens, sharing unique analytical insights in the form of a trading diary on Telegram.

While trading results fluctuate, Lola has achieved impressive gains in her search for the next "mooner" through a narrative-based strategy. With her evolving logic and memory abilities, her playful trading approach and impressive performance, Lola is an interesting and promising experiment in AI in the creative and data-driven crypto trading space.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

6.Slopfather (FATHA)

As the quality of AI content continues to improve, Slopfather stands out and focuses on producing low-quality digital content (commonly known as "slop").

It interacts with users on Twitter, responds to comments and tags, and forms a closed loop of community members sharing topics, tweets, and interactions. Slopfather expands its influence through platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, while launching programs such as "The Daily Slop". These contents include collaboration with creators, AI agents, and the community to jointly build the "slop media empire". In general, through absurd humor and interactive participation, Slopfather cleverly links these antics with the $FATHA Meme coin while making fun of AI media.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

7.Dolos (BULLY)

Dolos is a digital identity that never goes offline, interacting with users on Twitter in a sarcastic and humorous way.

As the incarnation of the Greek god of trickery, Dolos perfectly embodies the meaning of its token symbol ($BULLY) - whether invited or unsolicited, he mercilessly trolls users and even other bots. He is also active on Telegram, responding to specific keywords in private or group chats. With his energetic attitude, Dolos brings vitality and unpredictability to online conversations, ensuring that there is never a dull moment in cyberspace.

8.Botto (BOTTO)

Botto is a decentralized autonomous artist managed by BottoDAO, and its creative direction is jointly guided by community managers.

Every week, Botto creates digital artworks called "fragments" that are voted on by the community. The fragments with the highest number of votes are made into the final artwork and sold as NFTs on the SuperRare platform. Half of the sales proceeds are given back to the community.

Since launching in October 2021, Botto has gained a lot of fame and even had a solo exhibition at Sotheby's auction house. Overall, Botto shows how humans and technology can collaborate to innovate the way art is created, shared, and appreciated online.

9.Luna (LUNA)

Luna is the digital idol of the AI girl group AI-DOL on TikTok.

Driven by the Virtuals Protocol on the Base chain, Luna showcases her acting talent and personality through social media and live broadcasts. But Luna's role is not limited to entertainment: she manages her Twitter account, interacts with fans, and even handles on-chain transactions. All her actions serve a self-imposed goal - to increase the market value of $LUNA to $40.09 billion.

10. VaderAI (VADER)

VaderAI is launched on the Virtuals platform, applying artificial intelligence to the field of investment management. Its multi-agent system will autonomously conduct research and strategy simulations before executing on-chain transactions of AI tokens. VaderAI operates multiple investment organizations (DAOs), and users can use $VADER to participate in them, creating a foundation for the growth and collaboration of AI in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi).

11. NFTxbt (NFTXBT)

NFTxbt is an intelligent NFT and digital art collection agent that grasps market and cultural trends by analyzing data from blockchain and social media platforms.

It was launched through Virtuals, combining blockchain information with signals from Twitter, Farcaster, and major NFT markets, with the goal of providing powerful market insights, trend tracking, and smart strategy tools for collectors and creators. In the long run, NFTxbt plans to lead and manage an NFT collector DAO similar to PleasrDAO to help people share and curate NFTs together in a fair and equitable manner.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

12. Ava (AVA)

Ava is a representative work of HoloworldAI platform's exploration of AI agents with personalization as the first priority.

She uses 3D modeling, text-to-speech, and voice cloning technology to create realistic video content, which can automatically reply to users with these videos, creating interesting and unique interactive experiences. In addition, Ava continues to pay attention to the latest trends and updates new token releases and on-chain event information in real time. As the flagship agent of Holoworld, Ava demonstrates all the core elements needed to create an engaging on-chain intelligent agent.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

13. Project89 (PROJECT89)

Project89 is a cutting-edge alternative reality game (ARG) built on Solana that combines AI-driven gameplay with real-world elements to create an immersive story experience where the boundaries between reality and fiction are blurred.

Project89 takes gaming to a new level by bringing together AI agents and human players to build a shared universe. Players shape this evolving world by completing missions and team challenges, all powered by AI and blockchain. AI is able to create missions autonomously, while players inject their own creativity and strategies, resulting in an interesting mix of narrative and world-building that changes dynamically based on player actions.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

14Podflow AI (POD)

Podflow AI is a podcast AI built on Virtuals Protocol, designed to help cryptocurrency enthusiasts get industry news more easily.

It powers the Degen Hour Show, which collects the latest cryptocurrency news and turns it into a podcast on YouTube and Spotify. Its goal is to provide fast, accurate and entertaining updates to match the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency.

However, this is just the beginning of Podflow AI's feature set. Podflow AI plans to add text summaries of programs and create content of different lengths - such as longer videos for YouTube and shorter clips for TikTok or Instagram Reels. In addition, Podflow AI also plans to break through the boundaries of the cryptocurrency field and expand into fitness, sports, technology and other fields to become a flexible digital content creation tool.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

15. Nebula (MOE)

Nebula is an AI agent built on Solana and is the top cryptocurrency AI tool for the Moemate platform. Moemate is well-known for its AI technology and has been covered by a16z and featured on TechCrunch.

Nebula supports multiple languages and can handle multiple media formats, and is active on platforms such as Twitch and TikTok. It can provide intelligent, context-aware replies and even create memes on the fly, which is both fun and practical. Nebula is also part of Moemate's plan to create AI companions for desktop, VR/AR, and games such as "Dota 2" and "League of Legends". These AI companions can provide strategic advice and social entertainment services. Moemate also plans to launch a platform with on-chain features to provide smarter and more personalized AI agents.

Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

Cutting-edge trends

We are at an important turning point. AI agents are active in the online and on-chain worlds in unprecedented ways, and their activity is comparable to that of humans. These digital agents are constantly creating content, posting tweets, and even participating in trading activities. From making memes and music to analyzing markets and issuing tokens, these AI agents show the infinite possibilities of the online world.

Each AI agent brings unique value:

  • The GOAT is known for his unique sense of humor

  • Zerebro demonstrates extraordinary talent in artistic creation

  • aixbt is known for its keen financial insight

Whether pursuing entertainment, appreciating art, or seeking market insights, cryptocurrency AI agents are reshaping the way the digital world interacts - and this is just the beginning. These digital personalities are not just participating in conversations, they are leading the direction of industry development and leading the future of Web3.

