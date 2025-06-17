Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years By: PANews 2025/06/17 10:42

PANews reported on June 17 that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, tweeted that entrepreneurs chase "hot money" in every cycle. The last cycle was about issuing coins, and this cycle is about packaging token assets into listed companies. He pointed out that the current rise of "treasury companies" is not the ultimate narrative, and it is expected that this trend will continue for 1 to 2 years until the market heat subsides.