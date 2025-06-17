JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 11:10
EPNS
PUSH$0.03576+0.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0914+10.97%

JPMorgan Chase has filed a service mark for “JPMD,” signaling an aggressive push into blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance infrastructure at institutional scale.

JPMorgan Files Service Mark for JPMD in Strategic Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion Plan

JPMorgan Chase Bank submitted a service mark application on June 15 for the mark “JPMD,” signaling a major expansion of its presence in blockchain-based financial services. Filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application has been accepted for review and is currently awaiting assignment to an examining attorney. The mark, listed on the principal register, is claimed in standard characters without any design elements, and the filing qualifies as a live application.

The bank intends to use “JPMD” in connection with a wide range of digital asset and blockchain-enabled services. The application outlines key services covered by the mark:

JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain ServicesJPMorgan’s service mark filing for JPMD. Source: USPTO

Additional areas include the issuance and redemption of digital currency, electronic transmission and exchange of digital tokens, financial securities exchange services, and brokerage via distributed ledger technology. Other covered services span online real-time trading, electronic funds transfers, and clearing and reconciling financial transactions through blockchain systems.

The application further describes plans for offering a financial futures exchange, financial custody services, and fraud data sharing using distributed ledger infrastructure. These services aim to support digital asset trading, currency conversion, payment processing, and financial information sharing through decentralized technologies. The scope also includes managing stored value accounts and enabling secure online transactions. JPMorgan’s filing indicates a strategic effort to develop a distinct brand identity under the “JPMD” name as it deepens its involvement in digital finance. The use of a service mark, rather than a trademark, reflects the intangible nature of the services being offered.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.45+1.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1224-7.09%
Threshold
T$0.0168+2.25%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002444+1.41%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Share
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0.001873+0.91%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-16.85%
Share
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner