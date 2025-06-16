European Commission: Reports that the EU accepts 10% US tariffs are speculative and do not reflect the current state of discussions By: PANews 2025/06/16 23:02

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission said that reports about the EU accepting a 10% US tariff are speculative and do not reflect the current state of discussion.