Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 23:09
Brazil has enacted a sweeping overhaul of its crypto taxation policy. The country has ended its longstanding tax exemptions for small-scale crypto investors. Brazil will now impose a flat 17.5% capital gains tax on all profits from digital asset transactions. 

Effective from 12 June 2025, all crypto transactions – regardless of value or volume – will be subjected to a 17.5% capital gains tax.

Apparently, Brazil’s new tax policy is part of Provisional Measure 1303, a government initiative to boost revenue from financial markets.

According to local media reports, “The Brazilian government will eliminate the exemption on profits of up to R$35,000 obtained with cryptocurrencies and will set the tax at 17.5%, to be paid in Income Tax. The new rule is in a new Provisional Measure in which the government establishes tax increases on financial investments to increase revenue.”

Brazil Ends Monthly Exemption

The previous exemption that allowed Brazilians to sell up to 35,000 reais (about $6,300) per month tax-free has been scrapped. 

However, now every crypto gain is taxable. “The 17.5% rate will be general and will affect almost all financial investments. Fixed income securities, which were previously exempt from income tax, will now have a 5% rate on profits,” the local media said.

Notably, the tax measures have been taken after the government attempted to increase the collection of the Financial Transaction Tax (IOF).

Interestingly, the country is also advancing several other crypto-related legislative efforts. One such bill, introduced in March this year, would allow employees to receive part of their salaries in crypto.

 

