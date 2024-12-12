New trends in the stablecoin arena: 23 projects officially announced investment and financing in the second half of the year, and Binance and Circle reached a "century reconciliation"

By: PANews
2024/12/12 17:59
Core DAO
CORE$0.4422-0.45%
The Arena
ARENA$0.009928+29.60%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.000207-1.56%

Author: Nancy, PANews

As the stablecoin market continues to expand, the fundamentals are undergoing multi-faceted upgrades. At present, from the ice-breaking cooperation between Binance and Circle, to the intensive layout of crypto giants, to the frequent financing activities and the gradual improvement of the policy environment, the liquidity and application scenarios of the stablecoin track are rapidly expanding, accelerating to become one of the core narratives of this cycle.

Binance and Circle reunited, and the leading giants accelerated the expansion of stablecoins

On December 11, Binance officially announced a strategic partnership with Circle, the issuer of USDC stablecoin, to expand the adoption of USDC and support the development of global digital assets and a wider financial services ecosystem. According to the agreement, Binance will deeply integrate USDC into its product line, provide trading, savings and payment services to 240 million users worldwide, and include USDC in the company's reserves. Circle will provide Binance with technical support, liquidity and supporting tools.

In this regard, Binance CEO Richard Teng said that the two sides will jointly promote stablecoin innovation and application scenario expansion. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire emphasized that with the help of Binance's rapidly developing financial super application ecosystem, USDC is expected to be more widely used.

This "great settlement of the century" shocked the crypto community, especially in the context of the two companies being in opposition. Looking back at last year, the stablecoin BUSD jointly issued by Binance and Paxos was investigated by US regulators. This investigation forced Binance, an important business line, to withdraw from the center of the stablecoin stage. Circle is considered to be the "whistleblower" behind the investigation. According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, Circle reported to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) in the fall of 2022 that Binance did not have sufficient reserves to support its BUSD tokens issued through Paxos.

However, today’s collaboration not only marks a reconciliation between the two major competitors, but also lays a new foundation for the larger expansion of stablecoins.

In fact, the layout of the leading crypto companies in the field of stablecoins has become more frequent in recent times. For example, Binance has recently expanded the application of multiple stablecoins, including the integration of the stablecoin FDUSD in the Sui network and the integration of USDT in the Aptos network.

Tether has also released a number of important developments recently. For example, Tether has significantly increased the amount of USDT minted. The total amount of USDT minted this month has reached 4 billion US dollars. Currently, there are more than 100 million on-chain wallets holding USDT; USDT has been recognized as a virtual asset by the Abu Dhabi Global Market. At the same time, Tether has also accelerated its expansion on multiple blockchains, including the launch of USDT on the TON chain and the introduction of the Aptos network.

Circle is also accelerating its layout. Recently, Circle announced the launch of the cross-chain transmission protocol CCTP V2, which shortens the settlement time from minutes to seconds. It plans to support Ethereum, Base and Avalanche networks in early 2025, and will expand to more blockchains in the future. At the same time, Circle also announced that USDC will be launched on Aptos and plans to support platforms such as Unichain.

In addition, Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD also announced that it has been approved by the New York Department of Financial Services. The stablecoin will initially only be open to institutions.

These developments indicate that the stablecoin market is developing rapidly, especially the accelerated layout of leading enterprises will undoubtedly promote the penetration and application of this track in the global financial system. In addition, PANews recently reviewed the progress of the European market in the article " The EU has launched a stablecoin war: 21 issuers compete, Circle is the first to land, and Tether supports "agents" ".

The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded the 200 billion US dollar mark, and the ecosystem is becoming more prosperous driven by investment and financing

The stablecoin market has reached a milestone. DeFiLlama data shows that as of December 12, the total market value of stablecoins has reached a record high, exceeding the $200 billion mark. According to asset management company Bitwise, the market size of stablecoins may double to $400 billion next year.

New trends in the stablecoin arena: 23 projects officially announced investment and financing in the second half of the year, and Binance and Circle reached a "century reconciliation"

In fact, the role of stablecoins in the global financial system is becoming increasingly prominent, and their application scenarios are becoming more diversified. According to the latest research report by Standard Chartered Bank, stablecoins are gradually evolving from being used only in cryptocurrency exchanges in the early days to becoming an important tool in the global financial field. Especially in emerging markets where traditional cross-border banking is limited, stablecoins provide a fast and reliable solution for transferring digital dollar assets. The survey shows that in countries such as Brazil, Turkey, Nigeria, India and Indonesia, 69% of respondents use stablecoins for currency substitution, 39% for payment of goods and services, and another 39% for cross-border payments.

Especially now, with the rise of more innovative stablecoin projects and the increasingly rich ecosystem, the market demand for this tool continues to rise, and the influx of capital also provides more possibilities and imagination for the further development of stablecoins. According to PANews statistics, at least 23 stablecoins announced financing in the second half of this year, and these projects have received a total of more than US$1.86 billion in investment, of which Bridge raised as much as US$1.68 billion, mainly because it was acquired by payment giant Stripe for US$1.1 billion in October this year.

New trends in the stablecoin arena: 23 projects officially announced investment and financing in the second half of the year, and Binance and Circle reached a "century reconciliation"

For example, Perena, a Solana stablecoin trading infrastructure project recently announced by Binance Labs, aims to solve the problem of stablecoin ecological fragmentation through its product Numéraire and reduce the capital requirements for the issuance of new stablecoins. Platform users can mint stablecoins through the protocol, obtain tokenized real-world asset returns, and use the layered collateralized debt position system to achieve customized risk-return configuration.

Stablecoin-driven financial platform KAST also announced the completion of a $10 million seed round of financing, led by Peak XV and HongShan, Indian and Chinese investment companies spun off from investment giant Sequoia. It can support users to hold and use stablecoins through traditional payment channels, and provide credit card services that can be used in standard merchant networks, allowing users to spend their stablecoin assets at merchants that cannot support crypto payments.

Sphere, a cross-border stablecoin payment company, has completed a $5 million financing round led by Coinbase Ventures and Kraken Ventures. The agreement enables cross-border payments in stablecoins between enterprises by working with global fintech companies and licensed remittance service providers, and allows stablecoins to be exchanged for local fiat currencies in supported regions.

The continuous advancement of these innovative projects has not only injected new vitality into the development of stablecoins, but also gradually expanded the role of stablecoins in the global financial ecosystem.

At the same time, the regulatory environment for global stablecoins is also gradually improving, and policy trends in various regions provide institutional guarantees for the development of stablecoins. Hong Kong's latest "Stablecoin Bill" will be submitted to the Legislative Council for the first reading on December 18, proposing a regulatory system for issuers of fiat stablecoins, which marks a substantial step forward in stablecoin regulation; the Brazilian central bank is expected to revoke the ban on self-custody of stablecoins, and the regulatory attitude tends to be more open; the EU's upcoming "Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation Act" (MiCA) is also expected to become an important milestone in global stablecoin regulation, providing more compliance guarantees for the stablecoin market; and the United States's yet-to-be-approved "Payment Stablecoin Clarity Act" can provide licenses to issuers of stablecoins, and Trump's upcoming inauguration is believed to accelerate the introduction of this crypto bill.

In general, with the active layout of leading crypto companies and the continuous influx of capital, stablecoins are opening up more application scenarios to meet the urgent needs of the global financial market for convenient, secure and efficient payment tools, thereby accelerating the stablecoins from the edge of crypto to the mainstream financial market. At the same time, the gradual advancement of policies in various countries has also paved the way for the compliance and standardization of the stablecoin market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme. The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas. USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22. The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0]) The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23). The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages. Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year. The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won. The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam. The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent. In a bold play to secure Korea’s position among the global AI elite, President Lee Jae Myung kicked off his term with a visit to the launch site of a mega-scale AI data center. #AIdatacenter https://t.co/gGHvfjNBvw — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) June 22, 2025 ‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers. The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors. They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts. The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added: “Even if the defendants did not orchestrate the crime, they must be severely punished. They played an essential role in the crime, acting as intermediaries. They have also not made any special efforts to help compensate the victims for the damages incurred.” USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts .
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04598+4.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23027+1.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
Union
U$0.017472-6.15%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01447+2.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2413+1.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share

Trending News

More

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion