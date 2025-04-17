Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

By: PANews
2025/04/17 20:28
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53-1.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001718+2.44%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04165-2.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12677-4.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001874+0.59%

By Stacy Muur

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Over the past 15 months, the DeFi liquidity landscape has been reshaped across chains, with projects driven by hype gradually exiting the stage and liquidity quietly concentrated in places where fundamentals are strong rather than driven by market hype.

Key insights

  • After DEX trading volume hit an all-time high of $380 billion in January 2025, it fell 35% in the following two months, which suggests that January may have formed a short-term top.
  • Currently, the top ten DEXs account for nearly 80% of the total trading volume; Uniswap and PancakeSwap alone account for about 40% of the share.
  • Solana-based DEXs have quietly dominated the rankings, occupying 5 of the top 10 spots, with their market share growth driven primarily by trading volume from the meme coin craze.
  • Hyperliquid has completely changed the landscape of perpetual contracts, rising from a newcomer in the industry to occupying more than 60% of the market share by March 2025.

All insights in this article are based on public data. Special thanks to DefiLlama for continuing to provide high-quality statistics.

Cycles defined by surges and slowdowns

At the beginning of 2024, DEX trading volume was strong in March and May, then gradually slowed down until mid-year.

The situation changed dramatically in the fourth quarter, with trading volumes surging in November and December, a trend that continued until January 2025, when it reached an explosive peak of $380 billion.

However, the rebound was short-lived. By February, market volume had plummeted to $245 billion, a 35% drop that ended a three-month vertical surge. The pullback set the tone for a more cautious second quarter.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

DEX dominance: Top protocols take the reins

The DEX market landscape remains highly concentrated. Currently, the top ten protocols account for 79.5% of daily trading volume, while the top five alone account for 59.1%.

Uniswap and PancakeSwap account for about 40% of DEX trading volume and are the only two platforms with cumulative trading volume exceeding one trillion US dollars so far. Their leading position stems from first-mover advantage, extensive support for multi-chain ecology, and deep liquidity.

Uniswap Labs also launched Unichain, a second-layer network on Ethereum built on the Optimism Superchain. The chain aims to enable fast and low-cost transactions through native multi-chain interoperability.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

The Quiet Rise of Solana

It is noteworthy that Solana is becoming increasingly prominent in the DEX field. Five of the top ten DEXs, including Orca, Meteora, Raydium, Lifinity, and Pump.fun, are natively developed based on Solana.

Orca (8.02%) and Meteora (6.70%) alone account for approximately 15% of global DEX activity.

This growth is due to low gas fees, fast block times, and the Solana meme coin craze. Pump.fun’s surge into the top 10 is a testament to this enthusiasm.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

Emerging protocols: Fluid and Aerodrome

Fluid (7.09%) is the most capital efficient platform among the top five DEXs. The protocol is active on Ethereum, with monthly liquidations exceeding $10 billion. It has been particularly impressive since the launch of the Arbitrum ecosystem: trading volume surged from $426 million in February to $1.6 billion in March, fully demonstrating that its adoption rate is far faster than the industry average.

As a native project of Base, Aerodrome demonstrates the continued growth of liquidity on Base L2.

Although Hyperliquid is not ranked high in the spot market, it dominates the perpetual contract market with a market share of over 60%.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

Market share of DEX chains: easy to grow, difficult to retain

The past 15 months have clearly shown a phenomenon: most blockchain projects can attract attention, but only a few can maintain their appeal. From January 2024 to March 2025, the market share of chain-level decentralized exchanges changed rapidly, and only a few projects really had user stickiness.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

Solana achieved the biggest breakthrough. It climbed steadily in 2024, driven by the TRUMP and MELANIA meme coin craze, and reached a peak market share of 45.8% in January 2025. But by March, its market share was halved to 21.5%, but it still ranked first among all public chains with an average share of 25.1%.

Ethereum is the exact opposite. It starts 2024 with a share of about 32%, falls to 15.3% in January 2025, and then rebounds to 26.4% in March. Of course, even if Ethereum loses its growth momentum, its ecological resilience remains.

Base is the most stable follower. It continued to grow from 3% in March 2024 to 12.4% in December, and then fell back to 7.4% in March 2025, maintaining an average share of 6.6% during the period. There is no hype, only slow but sticky growth.

BNB Chain remained stable with an average share of 14.7%. There was no sharp rise or fall, and the flow of retail funds was always stable.

Arbitrum had a strong start (16% share) but subsequently lost momentum, and by January 2025 it had fallen to 4.8%, surpassed by both Base and Solana.

Blast reached a peak market share of 42.3% in June 2024, but disappeared the following month. This is a typical case of incentive-driven transaction volume and zero user retention rate.

Summary: The dominance of DEX in each public chain is highly volatile. Solana once emerged, Ethereum achieved value restoration, Base gradually expanded its ecosystem, and the market hype cycle showed ups and downs. The public chain that ultimately occupies a dominant position is not the one with the loudest voice, but the network with the highest actual usage rate.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

Centralized exchanges still dominate spot trading volume

Despite the explosive growth of DEXs in early 2025, centralized exchanges still dominate the spot market. Even in January, when DEX trading volume peaked, CEXs still accounted for nearly 80% of total trading volume.

While the dominance of centralized exchanges has fallen from 90% at the beginning of 2024 to a low of 79%, the broader trend is clear: while DEXs continue to grow, CEXs remain the default choice for most traders.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

Perpetual Protocol Market Share

The landscape of on-chain perpetual contracts has undergone a fundamental shift in 2024.

More than two years after dYdX took the top spot in perpetual contract trading, Hyperliquid emerged and redefined what dominance means. The platform first topped the list in February, but was briefly surpassed by SynFutures in the middle of the year. After regaining the top spot in August, it has been far ahead. As of March 2025, Hyperliquid has accounted for nearly 59% of the total perpetual contract trading volume, completely consolidating its position as the preferred platform for professional traders.

This rising momentum has attracted a lot of market attention, and its product experience is closer to centralized exchanges than any previous decentralized exchanges. In contrast, dYdX's market share has declined rapidly. From 13.2% of the market share at the beginning of 2024, it has plummeted to only 2.7% in March 2025, and users have turned to faster, simpler, and more modern alternative platforms.

Jupiter's perpetual contract took a different approach. With Solana's native liquidity and the diversion effect of its spot DEX, it climbed to the second place with a market share of 8.8%. Although it rose rapidly, it lacked stamina and eventually ranked behind Hyperliquid. Other projects such as SynFutures, Vertex Protocol and Paradex also briefly emerged.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

Perpetual Contract Chain: The execution layer is reconstructed within one cycle

The biggest shift in perpetual swap infrastructure over the past year has not been about which protocols users prefer, but rather which chains they trust to execute transactions.

By March 2025, Ethereum and Arbitrum’s share of perpetual contract trading volume had plummeted to 11.8%, in stark contrast to their combined market dominance of over 65% in January 2024, as newer, faster execution layers took over.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

The core force driving this transformation is Hyperliquid's self-developed blockchain. The chain has significantly increased its market share from 13.6% to 58.9% during the same period. In less than a year, it has replaced various Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions that once defined industry standards and become the default execution environment for perpetual contract transactions. Its advantages are not only reflected in faster transaction speeds, but more importantly, it provides the reliability and low latency required by professional traders.

Solana also experienced a strong rise. Driven by the Jupiter and Phoenix projects at the end of 2024, its market share once climbed to nearly 16%. But it eventually stabilized in the 10-11% range and failed to continue its breakthrough growth momentum. Although the Base and ZKsync ecosystems showed vitality (the peak market share reached 6-7%), they have never been able to rank among the top public chains.

Meanwhile, Blast has become a cautionary tale: this short-lived project reached 18.8% market share in June 2024, but disappeared at the same alarming speed. In a field driven by product quality and user retention, pure hype will not last long. The new industry execution standard has been clarified: performance-centric public chains have redefined the competitive benchmark, and traditional infrastructure no longer occupies a default advantage.

Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?

The future of DeFi does not lie in multi-chain expansion, but in protocols that can transform industry narratives into user habits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme. The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas. USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22. The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0]) The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23). The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages. Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year. The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won. The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam. The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent. In a bold play to secure Korea’s position among the global AI elite, President Lee Jae Myung kicked off his term with a visit to the launch site of a mega-scale AI data center. #AIdatacenter https://t.co/gGHvfjNBvw — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) June 22, 2025 ‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers. The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors. They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts. The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added: “Even if the defendants did not orchestrate the crime, they must be severely punished. They played an essential role in the crime, acting as intermediaries. They have also not made any special efforts to help compensate the victims for the damages incurred.” USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts .
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04598+4.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23027+1.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
Union
U$0.017472-6.15%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01447+2.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2413+1.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share

Trending News

More

South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion