PA Daily | Musk re-focused on CZ's X account; NFT transaction volume this week reached US$224.41 million, an increase of 16.27% from last week

By: PANews
2024/12/15 17:17
Today's news tips:

1. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra suggested setting up a sandbox to pilot the acceptance of Bitcoin payments in Phuket

2. Coinbase Chief Legal Officer responds to the delisting of WBTC: Tokens will be abandoned if they do not meet the listing standards

3. Currently, about 30 payment companies have obtained digital token service licenses issued by the Central Bank of Singapore

4. The latest version of DEXX is now open for payment

5. Musk re-follows CZ’s X account

6. This week, NFT transaction volume reached US$224.41 million, a month-on-month increase of 16.27%

7. Pudgy Penguins surpasses $1 billion in market value

8. Smart money with 85% winning rate in ETH wave builds a position of 788.2 billion PEPE, about 9.13 million US dollars

Regulatory News

Ministry of Finance: A more proactive fiscal policy will be implemented next year to ensure that the fiscal policy continues to be effective and more powerful

Lan Fuan, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Finance, presided over a meeting of the Party Leadership Group. The meeting pointed out that in accordance with the arrangements of the Central Economic Work Conference, a more proactive fiscal policy should be implemented next year to ensure that the fiscal policy continues to be effective and more powerful. This is a major decision and deployment made by the Party Central Committee from a strategic and overall perspective, assessing the situation and making comprehensive considerations. It not only anchors the goals and tasks of high-quality development, but also fully considers the opportunities and challenges currently faced; it not only strengthens extraordinary counter-cyclical adjustments, but also improves the forward-looking, targeted and effective nature of macroeconomic regulation. The financial department should accurately grasp the overall requirements and policy orientations of economic and fiscal work next year and increase the fiscal deficit ratio. It is necessary to increase the issuance of ultra-long-term special treasury bonds, continue to support "two heavy" projects, and increase the scope of implementation of "two new" policies. It is necessary to increase the issuance and use of local government special bonds, expand the investment areas and the scope of project capital.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra proposes setting up a sandbox to pilot Bitcoin payments in Phuket

According to Thai media Moneyandbanking, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said at a seminar that Trump might repay US debts through Bitcoin, and emphasized that this was not to encourage everyone to buy Bitcoin, but to remind everyone that this was a trend. There are already many cryptocurrencies, and some say that there will be more currencies than countries in the future. The Thai people must keep up with the times and understand these changes. Thaksin also suggested that the prime minister could instruct the Ministry of Finance to study whether Bitcoin can be accepted in Thailand, for example, by piloting the use of Bitcoin in Phuket, so that people who hold Bitcoin can make payments locally.

South African regulator has granted 248 cryptocurrency licenses, rejected 9 applications

South Africa’s financial regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), has issued a total of 248 Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) licenses from 420 applications received. According to local reports, 56 more applications are under review, while 9 applications have been rejected and 106 entities withdrew their applications after the FSCA expressed concerns about their business models.

Currently, about 30 payment companies have obtained digital token service licenses issued by the Central Bank of Singapore

There are currently about 30 payment companies that have obtained digital token service licenses issued by the Singapore central bank, including Coinbase and Ripple in the United States, and Futu, headquartered in Hong Kong. The central bank of Singapore is even experimenting with a digital Singapore dollar. With the approval of spot ETFs in the United States, Generation Z and even baby boomers are increasingly accepting that cryptocurrency trading can become mainstream. According to a survey conducted by exchange Independent Reserve earlier this year, about 40% of Singaporean investors own cryptocurrencies. With Donald Trump returning to the White House and promising to usher in a new era that can support cryptocurrencies, it may bring rewards to Singapore in 2025.

Project News

Azuki floor price breaks through 9 ETH, reaching a new high since July last year, with a 49% increase in 7 days

Coingecko data shows that the floor price of the blue-chip NFT project Azuki has exceeded 9 ETH and is now reported at 9.24 ETH, up 49% in the past 7 days, setting a new high since July 2023. The current market value has reached 92,350 ETH.

Earlier news, Azuki founder Zagabond said today that his X account has been blocked by American superstar Taylor Swift after transferring 0.0013 ETH to Taylor Swift.

Pudgy Penguins market value exceeds $1 billion

According to Coingecko data, the floor price of the blue-chip NFT project "Fat Penguin" Pudgy Penguins has risen to 29.13 ETH, with a 10.6% increase in the past 24 hours. As the floor price rises, the current market value of Pudgy Penguins has also exceeded the $1 billion mark, reaching 258,907 ETH, equivalent to approximately $1,006,727,499.

Industry insiders: Companies that recently followed MicroStrategy's lead in implementing Bitcoin strategies need to be cautious

Gracy Chen, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, said that the speculative trading inherent in the cryptocurrency market is becoming a thing of the past, and institutions are increasingly interested in building reserves based on Bitcoin, but caution is necessary for companies trying to copy MicroStrategy's Bitcoin investment strategy model, because new entrants face much higher Bitcoin prices than when MicroStrategy first bought it. If the price of Bitcoin suddenly drops, companies that use leverage to buy Bitcoin will also face greater risks: while the price of the cryptocurrency may fall, the debt liability will not.

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Responds to Delisting WBTC: Tokens Will Be Abandoned If They Do Not Meet Listing Standards

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal.eth said in response to the delisting of WBTC on the X platform: "When an asset no longer meets our listing standards, we will abandon it. When another asset can meet or exceed market requirements without sacrificing these standards, we will list it. "Thank you" Bit Global for the opportunity to show this to the U.S. federal court and the entire global cryptocurrency stage."

Binance Futures will postpone the delisting of OMGUSDT U-margined perpetual contracts

According to the official announcement, Binance Futures will postpone the automatic liquidation and delisting of OMGUSDT U-margin perpetual contracts until 17:00 (ET on December 30, 2024). Users are advised to close their positions before stopping trading to avoid automatic liquidation of positions.

The latest version of DEXX is now open for claims

DEXX announced on the X platform that the latest version of DEXX is now open for compensation. After upgrading to the latest version, you can find the compensation center in your personal page to confirm the damaged tokens. If you have any questions about the data, you can contact the online customer service in the App. DEXX will record and manually check the update. At the same time, a red mark of the risk wallet is added as a reminder. Mobile users need to wait for the App Store to review and download the latest version.

Rap star Drake’s X account was suspected to be hacked and released fake Solana memecoin

Rap superstar Drake’s X account appears to have been hacked and was promoting the rapper’s Solana memecoin to his more than 39 million followers. The memecoin traded as much as $5 million before traders speculated the posts were fake (they were subsequently deleted). The fake posts also claimed that the memecoin was launched in partnership with Drake’s preferred crypto betting platform, Stake.

Musk re-follows CZ's X account

X platform shows that Musk re-followed CZ after replying to CZ's tweet. Yesterday, CZ posted a message saying that he was happy to contribute to the acquisition of Twitter, and retweeted the news that Binance invested $500 million in Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Musk responded to this.

ai16z founder: Eliza v2 is being developed and the alpha version is expected to be released in 2-3 weeks

Shaw, the founder of ai16z, said on the X platform that they are starting to develop Eliza v2. The main changes from v1 to v2 are: unified message bus and simplified client, unified proxy wallet, model system adopts registry and overlay mode, extensible and universal core framework; updated community plug-ins; 100% test coverage. Eliza v2 is expected to launch an alpha version in 2-3 weeks.

Important data

HKEX: The total market value of Hong Kong's 10 virtual asset ETPs reached HK$5.5 billion at the end of November

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said that the Hong Kong ETP (Exchange Traded Products, including ETFs and Leveraged and Inverse Products) market entered its 25th anniversary in November this year, covering 195 products, with a market value of HK$463 billion at the end of November. The Hong Kong ETF market has grown in the past five years, with an average daily turnover compound annual growth rate of 30%. In the first 11 months of this year, the average daily turnover reached HK$18.7 billion.

In April this year, Asia welcomed the first batch of virtual asset spot ETFs, followed by Asia's first Bitcoin inverse product in July. There are currently 10 virtual asset ETPs listed in Hong Kong, with a total market value of HK$5.5 billion at the end of November. In terms of technology, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange recently announced plans to digitize and automate the physical subscription and redemption mechanism of ETFs through an online platform by 2025 to improve the overall ETP market efficiency and promote the continued growth of its secondary market activities.

Trump family crypto project WLFI bought 509,955 ENA at an average price of about $0.981

According to Spot On Chain, 3 hours ago, the Trump family crypto project WLFI spent 500,013 USDC to purchase the first 509,955 ENA at an average price of $0.981. Overall, since November 31, World Liberty Financial has spent $44.41 million on 5 crypto assets, including:

  • 8,105 ETH (cost: $30 million, average purchase price: $3,701), current profit +$1.29 million
  • 102.9 cbBTC (cost: $10 million, average purchase price: $97,181), current profit +$410,000
  • 78,387 LINK (cost: $2 million, average purchase price: $25.51), current profit +$290,000
  • 5,886 AAVE (cost: $1.91 million, average purchase price: $324.4), current profit +$252,000
  • 509,955 ENA (cost: $500,000, average purchase price: $0.981), current profit + $81,300

This week, NFT transaction volume reached US$224.41 million, a month-on-month increase of 16.27%.

Between December 7 and December 14, NFT transaction volume increased by 16.27% month-on-month, reaching $224.41 million on 22 different blockchains. Ethereum led with a transaction volume of over $119 million, up 22% from the previous week. Bitcoin's NFTs ranked second, totaling $51.64 million, up 14.31% month-on-month, while Solana followed closely with a transaction volume of $21.44 million, up 32% month-on-month. In addition, BNB Chain saw a month-on-month increase of 368%, while Blast soared 262%. The most popular collection is the Ethereum-based Pudgy Penguins, with a month-on-month increase of 52%.

Smart money with an 85% winning rate in ETH has built a position of 788.2 billion PEPE, about 9.13 million US dollars

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the smart money with an 85% winning rate in the ETH band has withdrawn 375 billion PEPE from Binance in the past 14 hours, about 8.98 million US dollars, with an average price of 0.00002395 US dollars; he then distributed the tokens to 3 addresses, which also bought 152,000 US dollars of PEPE from the chain. That is, a total of 788.2 billion PEPEs were built, about 9.13 million US dollars, with an average price of 0.00002394 US dollars.

