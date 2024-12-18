Plume Network: The RWAfi ecosystem for crypto native users

By: PANews
2024/12/18 22:05
Instadapp
FLUID$5.7981-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817-1.68%
Plume Network
PLUME$0.12058-6.48%
Allo
RWA$0.00654+9.51%

Plume Network: The RWAfi ecosystem for crypto native users

Author: Zen, PANews

As an important bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrency, real world assets (RWA) are gradually becoming the focus of market attention. However, the current RWA market still faces many challenges: low efficiency, high cost, and the connection between the traditional financial system and the on-chain ecosystem is not smooth, and the bottleneck for further development needs to be broken through.

To solve this problem, a fully integrated and modular chain Plume application focusing on RWAfi was born. As the first RWA public chain that truly serves crypto-native users, Plume is committed to providing a more efficient, transparent and convenient solution A to create a dynamic, fluid and composable solution, redefining finance by providing the RW market, making it as versatile as native crypto assets.

Financing of tens of millions, deployed assets exceeding one billion

After nearly a year of rapid development, Plume Network has been recognized by the community, institutions, emerging banks and crypto-native protocols (such as lending agreements, perpetual contract DEX, AMM, etc.) as the best solution for RWAfi. Currently, more than 180 projects have been built on Plume, with cumulative assets deployed exceeding US$1 billion, and hundreds of millions of assets are about to be put on the chain. In the two-month test campaign, Plume also achieved remarkable results: the number of active wallets exceeded 3.75 million, and the on-chain transaction volume exceeded 270 million, fully demonstrating the activity of the ecosystem and the enthusiasm of users to participate.

In November, Plume held a pre-deposit event with an initial goal of $5 million, but it was quickly filled in 70 seconds, with a response beyond expectations. In the face of huge community demand, Plume immediately raised the upper limit to $30 million, and eventually exceeded the goal in 90 minutes, with oversubscription reaching 6 times the original plan.

Plume's growth potential has also been recognized by many well-known VCs, and it has now raised a total of $30 million in financing. In May of this year, Plume announced the completion of a $10 million seed round of financing, led by Haun Ventures, with participation from Galaxy Ventures, Superscrypt, A Capital, SV Angel, Portal Ventures and Reciprocal Ventures. This round of financing has laid a solid foundation for Plume's innovation and expansion in the RWAfi field.

On December 18, Plume announced the completion of a $20 million Series A financing (total raise of 30M). Investors in this round of financing include Brevan Howard Digital, Haun Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Superscrypt, Hashkey, Laser Digital (under Nomura Group), A Capital, 280 Capital, SV Angel, Reciprocal Ventures, etc.

Plume Network: The RWAfi ecosystem for crypto native users

With the help of DeFi concept, a blockchain ecosystem designed specifically for RWA

Although there are already quite a few Layer 1s in the industry, and new projects are constantly entering the field, making the competition increasingly fierce. However, due to the customized requirements of permission management, compliance, liquidity, etc. in the series of operations of real-world assets on the chain, Plume realized the need to create a blockchain designed specifically for RWA and achieve the goal by embedding more customization and functions at the network level.

Unlike the traditional RWA model, by leveraging DeFi principles, Plume aims to create a more efficient and accessible ecosystem for crypto users and traditional financial institutions, the first and only protocol focused on RWAfi. RWAfi is a new model in the field of blockchain finance, which means that tokenized RWA is as composable and flexible as native crypto assets. Based on the concept of focusing on adopting crypto-native, Plume starts from the perspective of building what crypto users really need, giving priority to composability, liquidity, permissionlessness and interoperability, and designing products and businesses around RWAfi.

Plume's modular infrastructure is designed to support the tokenization and management of real-world assets. The core components of its architecture are the tokenization engine Arc, the smart wallet, and the on-chain data highway Nexus. Through the collaborative work of these components, Plume provides a smooth and secure environment for managing multiple asset classes, ensuring compliance, and facilitating data integration.

  • Arc is designed to simplify the creation, registration and management of tokenized RWAs. It supports the tokenization of physical and digital assets and integrates with compliance and data systems to ensure the accuracy, security and compliance of each asset in the network. As an efficient asset tokenization engine, Arc's structure enables asset issuers to tokenize assets quickly and economically, while automated compliance checks reduce operational complexity and costs.

  • Plume's smart wallet is designed to truly realize the composability of RWA assets, providing customizable control functions for managing digital assets, income tools, and contract-based interactions. Users can access advanced DeFi functions such as income generation and liquidity management through the smart wallet. It achieves maximum functionality while maintaining asset security and user control.

  • Nexus is a fundamental component of the Plume architecture, bringing real-world data to the blockchain to power new use cases such as prediction markets, DeFi applications, and speculative indexes. Nexus' data pipeline integrates reliable off-chain data, connects with external sources, and delivers real-time, actionable insights directly into the blockchain. By providing accurate, real-time data, users can make informed decisions about tokenized assets, thereby improving the functionality and accuracy of on-chain financial products.

Plume Network: The RWAfi ecosystem for crypto native users

In terms of core functions, Plume focuses on accelerating the on-chain of real-world assets, liquidity and regulatory compliance, providing a comprehensive framework covering liquidity management, built-in anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and data access functions.

Plume uses its network of compliance partners to verify the compliance of tokenized assets and ensure that transactions comply with relevant regulatory requirements. It simplifies the regulatory compliance process and user registration process by integrating compliance directly into the platform. With integrated compliance functions, users can participate in RWAfi transactions with confidence and access a wider range of opportunities on the Plume network while meeting the necessary legal standards.

In terms of key asset liquidity and market efficiency, Plume promotes liquidity development by working with trusted liquidity providers and deploying yield enhancement mechanisms. Its trading function improves the liquidity options of RWA tokens and supports market activities through staking, yield farming, and integration with DeFi protocols. This allows users to participate in asset transactions by reducing slippage and improving asset stability, and take advantage of liquidity and yield opportunities in the RWA market.

Focus on real returns and focus on serving crypto-native users

As a special field where blockchain technology and traditional assets meet, RWA has great potential from the traditional financial industry. Perhaps based on this, most RWA projects are currently led by people with a traditional financial (TradFi) background, who try to bring traditional financial products to the blockchain. However, mainstream users on the blockchain tend to be more crypto-native rather than traditional financial users, so most products find it difficult to find a fit with the market.

Plume believes that if you want to truly drive the growth of RWA, you must first base yourself on the needs of on-chain users. The concept of its RWAfi is not only to put RWAs on the chain, but also to follow what users are already doing when combining the traditional and crypto-native worlds, and tailor products for them that are easy for them to understand and accept. This is because on-chain users are usually the most dynamic and innovative when exploring RWAfi application scenarios, and have a strong demand for real returns, liquidity, and composability. In essence, Plume meets these needs in a way similar to DeFi and makes the product fit the market. Users are exposed to decentralized financial products on the surface, but behind them are real real-world assets that can bring real returns.

As an open, permissionless chain, Plume provides an easy-to-use, compliant and efficient asset on-chain tool that anyone can freely build and promote without restrictions. Among the hundreds of agreements that Plume has attracted, these assets cover a variety of categories. At present, Plume's asset categories can be roughly divided into three categories: collectibles, alternative assets and financial instruments. Collectibles include wine, art, watches, sneakers and Pokémon cards; alternative assets mainly include private credit, real estate or green energy projects; financial instruments are mainly stocks or corporate bonds.

Plume Network: The RWAfi ecosystem for crypto native users

However, for the vast majority of crypto users, the category of the asset itself is not important, its use and potential returns are the key points. Therefore, based on the starting point of benefiting existing on-chain users, Plume also focuses its work on the three most important use cases for crypto users. The first category is yield farming, the core of which is to earn income by depositing funds, circulating operations, etc., while achieving efficient and convenient operations. The second category is trading, including buying, selling, lending, and traditional spot trading. The third category is speculation, which mainly involves derivatives and other similar high-risk investment operations. Plume focuses on assets and application scenarios related to these protocols to make them more in line with the actual needs of crypto users.

Plume focuses on bringing real returns through income-generating assets and introducing real users through existing markets to expand the use cases of the crypto ecosystem and RWAs. For example, Plume provides users with the opportunity to earn income from $100 million worth of solar assets by partnering with Projective Finance, an RWA project in the renewable solar energy field. Projective Finance tokenizes "commercial solar construction loans and leveraged post-operational assets" that will serve development projects in public school districts. Plume Network said, "These projects have 100% contracted revenue and predictable costs." According to the statement, both teams believe that the school district's commitment to these development projects reduces the overall risk of tokenized projects and expects a return rate of between 9% and 18%.

In addition to emphasizing on-chain user needs, Plume also serves traditional financial institutions and can solve major challenges in compliance and liquidity in promoting institutional adoption. This two-way service strategy makes it possible to achieve innovation and breakthroughs in the RWAfi field and meet the different core needs of crypto-native users and traditional financial institutions.

Looking ahead, Plume, which is about to officially launch its mainnet, will technically further enhance the scalability and security of its infrastructure on the existing basis, and further integrate to improve data privacy; in terms of ecological development and RWA expansion, there is no doubt that more asset classes will be added, including tokenized luxury goods, stocks, and new forms of goods; in addition, by expanding cooperation with financial institutions, Plume will make it easier for institutional investors to obtain tokenized RWA. This strategic positioning not only promotes the connection between the crypto world and traditional finance, but will also make Plume an important bridge to promote the development of RWAfi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01677+0.90%
Union
U$0.017424-6.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01743+1.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01432+1.48%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2401+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015592-16.38%
Union
U$0.010208-4.95%
Solana
SOL$235.4-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem