Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange has added 4 new members, a quick look at their backgrounds and latest regulatory routes

By: PANews
2024/12/19 16:01
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02375-1.61%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2437+1.71%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.017-0.41%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After OSL Exchange, HashKeyExchange and HKVAX, Hong Kong's licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) has welcomed four new members. On December 18, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission announced that it would issue licenses to four virtual asset trading platforms in accordance with the fast-track licensing procedure, including Cloud Account Greater Bay Area Technology (Hong Kong), DFX Labs, Hong Kong Digital Asset Trading Group and Thousand Whales Technology.

At the same time, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission is accelerating the approval process for virtual asset licenses and formulating a clear licensing procedure roadmap to further expand Hong Kong's presence in the Web3 field.

Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange has added 4 new members, a quick look at their backgrounds and latest regulatory routes

Four platforms were licensed by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission

This time, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission approved four platforms at one time, bringing the number of licensed virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong to seven.

HKbitEX: Launched by a former senior executive of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, it has received tens of millions of dollars in financing

HKbitEX was launched by Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Group Co., Ltd. and established in 2019. It is a company dedicated to providing compliant and regulated digital asset spot trading and over-the-counter (OTC) trading platforms for global professional investors.

It is reported that the parent company behind the Hong Kong Digital Asset Trading Group is Taiji Capital Group, which mainly provides tokenized asset services, including capital markets and wealth management, digital asset exchanges, and Web3 SaaS and technology research and development. In September 2023, Taiji Capital also announced the launch of Hong Kong's first real estate fund security token issuance (ST0). The closed-end fund managed by its subsidiary Pioneer Asset Management issued the token PRINCE, with the goal of raising about HK$100 million at the time. Gao Han, the founder of Taiji Capital, once worked for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and was mainly responsible for promoting the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's products in the Mainland, including Hong Kong Stock Connect and Bond Connect. Taiji Capital also attracted a number of Hong Kong Stock Exchange executives to join.

As one of the first institutions to apply for a virtual asset trading platform license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, HKbitEX has received multiple rounds of financing, including in December 20220, when HKbitEX announced the completion of a US$10 million A2 round of financing. This round of financing was led by Axion Global Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed company Edvance International, and Hanwha Asset Management. Other investors included De Ding Innovation Fund, Jianfeng Capital Management, Lenovo Capital and Lingfeng Capital; in November 2021, HKbitEX again announced the completion of a US$9 million Pre-B round of financing with US$300 million.

Accumulus: Backed by China's top 500 companies

The virtual asset trading platform Accumulus was launched by Cloud Account Greater Bay Area Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. and went online in Hong Kong in April 2023. At the end of the same year, it formally submitted an application for a virtual asset trading platform license to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

Cloud Account Hong Kong is registered by Cloud Account and is also the only overseas business headquarters. The group has obtained a foreign direct investment quota of RMB 985 million approved by the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments in the Mainland, supporting Cloud Account Hong Kong to focus on Web 3.0 to expand its business. According to official introduction, Cloud Account is China's largest online human resources service company, serving 110 million new employment workers (freelancers) from 138 countries and regions. This year, it was selected as one of the "Top 500 Chinese Enterprises in 2024" with a revenue of RMB 108.4 billion.

DFX Labs : The team has many years of experience in blockchain

DFX Labs (DFX Labs Company Limited) was the last applicant for the Hong Kong virtual asset trading platform last year. The DFX Labs team has extensive experience in the blockchain and financial technology fields. For example, COO Simon Au Yeung was formerly the CEO of Blockchain Finance and virtual asset trading platform BGE, and Hong Kong IEEE Co-Chairman and CTO David H. worked for Morgan Stanley, Dell Technologies, and HashKey Group.

EX.IO : Sina's Internet brokerage is the main investor

EX.IO (formerly xWhale) launched by Thousand Whales Technology (BVI) Limited is the first and only licensed institution with a brokerage background in Hong Kong. It is invested by Huasheng Capital Group, an Internet brokerage under Sina, and Longling Capital and Weixin Jinke (HKG: 2003). EX.IO was originally called xWhale and was established after the original Web3 trading platform BusyWhale and Huasheng Securities reached a strategic agreement in May last year.

Release of a six-step roadmap for licensing procedures, with a consultation panel to be set up early next year

Although Hong Kong has shown its determination to vigorously develop Web3 and has attracted many crypto ecosystem projects/platforms to apply to join, the licenses have been continuously withdrawn during the transition period of license applications. By June, only 11 platforms were considered as licensed applicants. The challenges facing Hong Kong cannot be ignored.

In order to improve approval efficiency and ensure compliance, Hong Kong launched an inspection program in June this year and completed relevant on-site inspections of all licensed applicants, which achieved direct results. Therefore, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission decided to continue this practice when commissioning external assessment experts to conduct the second phase of assessment of virtual asset trading platforms.

"The Commission has been actively communicating with senior management and ultimate controllers of virtual asset trading platforms. This will help us clarify the regulatory standards that should be met and accelerate the regulatory standards for virtual asset trading platforms," said Ye Zhiheng, executive director of the Intermediaries Department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

In the latest circular, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission also formulated a clear roadmap for the licensing procedures for virtual asset trading platforms:

1. Conduct on-site inspections, provide opinions, and require the platform to submit a corrective action plan.

2. After reaching a consensus on the corrective plan, a conditional license will be granted to the platform. The platform will continue to complete the corrective measures according to the plan, conduct penetration testing and vulnerability assessment and obtain satisfactory results before it can operate within the restricted business scope;

3. Penetration testing and vulnerability assessments should be conducted by an independent third party, and the platform’s management should ensure that all important and critical corrective measures continue to be taken.

4. After completing corrective measures, vulnerability assessment and test license testing, the platform may be allowed to operate under a license within a restricted business scope.

5. The platform must engage external experts to evaluate the revised policies and procedures (including revised procedures and controls). The CSRC will oversee the entire second phase evaluation process, clarify regulatory requirements and provide opinions on the evaluation results.

6. The SFC will revoke the licensing conditions that restrict the scope of business after the completion of the second phase of the assessment. This phase of the assessment will focus on ensuring that the policies, procedures, systems and monitoring measures (policies and procedures) of the virtual asset trading platform are appropriately designed and implemented, and conducted in a direct attestation manner.

"We are trying hard to regulate this emerging market, but it is not easy because it is an existing huge market with advanced technology, no borders and imperfect regulation. The SFC will set up a formal advisory group for all licensed platforms in early 2025, and each licensed institution will appoint its senior staff as representatives. In this way, the SFC will be able to fully listen to and consider their views. This will enable us to brainstorm and systematically prioritize development matters based on investor protection." Ye Zhiheng previously revealed, and the SFC has also recently disclosed that it will provide more guidance on licensing schemes for new corporations applying for a second virtual asset trading platform license in early 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01677+0.90%
Union
U$0.017424-6.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01743+1.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01432+1.48%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2401+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015592-16.38%
Union
U$0.010208-4.95%
Solana
SOL$235.4-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem