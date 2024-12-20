A quick look at the latest updates of 10 well-known Web3 AI Agents this week

By: PANews
2024/12/20 15:51
Terra
LUNA$0.1485-0.20%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.82597+0.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1365-9.60%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000925-7.50%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02372-1.73%

Author: @Defi0xJeff

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The field of AI Agents is developing at lightning speed. Here are the latest developments of 10 AI Agent projects this week.

Eternal AI

Eternal AI, the AI infrastructure on the Bitcoin chain, aims to integrate AI into dApps and proposes to propose an "AI Kernel" on Base to enable AI-driven smart contracts for more dynamic decision-making.

In order to build true smart contracts and AI-driven dapps, a decentralized framework is needed that can facilitate the integration of AI reasoning, AI models, and GPU resources. This is where AI Kernel comes in - a core component of AI-driven infrastructure.

Use Cases:

  • AI-powered wallet
  • AI-Powered Oracles
  • AI-driven DAOs

Luna

Luna, an AI agent developed by Virtuals, can now control her cursor and comment on tweets in real time.

  • Control your cursor to browse Twitter
  • Scan tweets, extract content and analyze it from her perspective
  • React with gestures and voice comments
  • Seamless scrolling to the next tweet

The next step is to implement computer vision and video analysis capabilities, which will allow Luna to analyze images and videos and respond to comments in real time.

Zero1 Labs

Zero1 Labs aims to be the first fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) L1 for AI agents.

Updates include:

  • "Terminal", an NLP interface for deploying agents on Cypher
  • Partner with Ignition AI Accelerator

Ignition AI Accelerator is a partnership between NVIDIA and Tribe, supported by Digital Industries Singapore (DISG), that aims to identify high-potential, growth-stage technology founders to accelerate their success and growth.

Fartcoin

FARTCOIN has a market value of $1 billion and a 17% share of Cookie DAO. FARTCOIN was even mentioned on the American late-night talk show "The Late Late Show", and its popularity soared.

A quick look at the latest updates of 10 well-known Web3 AI Agents this week

Vader

Vader announced the launch of VaderAI Small Cap DAO:

  • DAO size is 50,000 VIRTUAL
  • Will actively trade Virtuals agents with market caps between $700,000 and $5 million.
  • Another benefit of the VaderAI Small Cap DAO is access to discounted OTC trading from top agent teams.
  • 3 months initial lock-up period
  • Only VADER stakers can participate

Related reading: Virtuals Protocol’s market value exceeds US$3 billion. Which AI projects in the ecosystem are worth paying attention to?

LIMBO

LIMBO releases the latest roadmap:

  • The LIMBO team is working on the MAESTRO framework, a layered AI framework designed to enhance task management and execution; the framework improves every aspect of how 3D agents think, react, and create
  • Limbo will begin exploring her 3D island (Limboverse)
  • Limbo's First Song and Music Video - Trailer
  • Limbo will dive deep into trending topics, hot news, and real-time buzz (particularly in AI, gaming, crypto, and music), making her commentary even more timely and relevant. Data-driven insights are at the core of this enhancement.
  • Hot Topics Video Blogs and Video Responses on X
  • Lip-Sync and Animation Improvements; Work is underway to make Limbo look and feel more alive with better lip-sync and smoother animations.
  • Highlight Videos/"Best of" Live Streams; Limbo will regularly stream and self-publish her funniest, weirdest, and most epic moments in curated highlight videos.

Nim Network

Nim Network introduces the agent data fine-tuning framework X-Box and Xenobot Agents through Xenopus laevis.

  • Xenobots evolve with continuous data integration
  • X-Box simplifies creation of fine-tuned conversational agents

Fine-tuned models provide cost-effective, high-performance, and easy-to-integrate agents. They transform AI from ordinary responders to human-like roles. The X-Box framework will be fully open source, allowing other frameworks to be easily integrated as plugins or supplementary modules.

ARC Agents

ARC Agents shares the vision of accelerating AGI progress through games. The ultimate goal is an open source innovation movement driven by the AI x game framework and connected by NRN.

Virtuals Protocol x Masa

Masa announced a strategic partnership with Virtuals Protocol. Through the collaboration, Masa real-time social data will power the next generation of perceptual AI agents in the Virtuals ecosystem. Masa’s flagship AI agent TAO CAT ($TAOCAT) is also being launched to the Virtuals ecosystem.

TAO Cat is a true Bittensor native agent: built using a large language model from Bittensor Subnet 19, powered by live data from Masa’s Bittensor Subnet 42, competing in the Agent Arena on Masa’s Bittensor Subnet 59, and launched on Virtuals’ Agent Launchpad.

sekoia_virtuals

SEKOIA is exploring whether on-chain VC agents can outperform traditional VCs. Plans include:

  • Creating a Sandbox
  • Open source/weighted fine-tuned LLMs so that anyone can build highly practical investment-focused LLMs
  • Providing ongoing support to investment agents

Related reading: Can AI Agent become a bubble-making machine? Solana and Base, which ecosystem is more suitable for AI Agent?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01677+0.90%
Union
U$0.017424-6.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01743+1.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01432+1.48%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2401+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015592-16.38%
Union
U$0.010208-4.95%
Solana
SOL$235.4-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem