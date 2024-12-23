OSL Trading Hours: Market highlights contradictory investor sentiment, Bitcoin ETF sees nearly $300 million in outflows

By: PANews
2024/12/23 11:42

OSL Trading Hours: Market highlights contradictory investor sentiment, Bitcoin ETF sees nearly $300 million in outflows

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

After climbing to $99,500, Bitcoin continued to fall and has now fallen below $94,500. The market is also facing challenges, with the U.S. Bitcoin ETF experiencing an outflow of nearly $300 million.

Institutional attitudes are also polarized. While some companies continue to build up Bitcoin reserves, technology giants such as Microsoft are opposed. It is worth noting that Nexo and 7RCC Global have taken a different approach and launched ESG-oriented Bitcoin ETFs. In the face of market volatility, Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pomp Investments, remains optimistic and expects Bitcoin to perform strongly in 2025.

The Ethereum market also showed signs of recovery, with buying momentum gradually increasing. Although prices are still facing obvious downward pressure, the interest of institutions, especially large investors, is rising. During this period, the entire crypto industry continued to develop rapidly, and Bitcoin still maintained its market dominance. However, Bitcoin failed to hold the $100,000 mark, raising market concerns about a possible pullback.

Meanwhile, crypto investment remains hot. Halliburton invested in bitcoin mining through its Austin-based subsidiary 360 Energy, and Chinese auto dealer Cango plans to expand its crypto business. UAE bitcoin investment hit a record high of $40 billion. As author Robert Kiyosaki acknowledges, despite the advent of the digital age, traditional financial institutions still face many questions.

Overall, the performance of the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets reflects the contradictions in investor sentiment, with expectations of breaking new highs but also concerns about the risk of a pullback.

2. Key data (as of 10:25 HKT on December 23)

  • S&P 500: 5,930.85 (+20.74% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,572.60 (+30.55% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.532% (+64 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 107.73 (+6.26% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,487.38 (+119.0% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $43.499 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,330.05 (+45.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.795 billion

3. ETF flows (EST, December 20)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$277 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$75,115,900

4. Important Dates

With the Christmas holiday approaching, Hong Kong stocks and financial markets in many European countries will be closed for two and a half days starting from Tuesday (24th), and US stocks will be closed for one and a half days.

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | MicroStrategy officially joins the Nasdaq 100 Index; Ethena (ENA) and Cardano (ADA) will unlock tokens worth tens of millions of dollars
  • Japanese listed company Metaplanet increases its holdings of 619.7 Bitcoins
  • Suspected Sun Yuchen's address redeemed 39,999 ETH from Lido and Etherfi in the past 7 days and deposited it into HTX
  • Pump.fun denies Christmas airdrop rumors
  • Trump nominates outgoing a16z partner Krishnan as senior AI policy advisor at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
  • Bezos clarifies $600 million wedding rumor, MicroStrategy founder takes the opportunity to recommend Bitcoin investment
  • Arthur Hayes deposited 2 million ENA into Bybit, worth $2.06 million
  • Securitize proposes to add BlackRock’s BUIDL token as backing for stablecoin Frax USD
  • Data: MRS, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which MRS unlocked value is about 34.7 million US dollars
  • Wormhole DAO will be launched in the first quarter of next year
  • At least 10 companies are currently considering adopting MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy
  • Decentralized liquidity protocol THORChain releases V3
  • Vitalik: I support building intelligence enhancement tools for humans, not creating super intelligent life
  • Analysis: Bitcoin may see a "God candle" near Trump's inauguration day
  • Macro Outlook This Week: Christmas season may be fraught with dangers; beware of liquidity shortages that may amplify market volatility
  • Yuga Labs co-founder: Sold some Fartcoins, but still one of the top ten holders
  • Uniswap L2 network Unichain mainnet will be launched early next year
  • The blind computing network Nillion mainnet will be launched in February 2025
  • Tether CEO: Tether AI platform website is expected to be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2025
  • IOST releases new token economics: 97% of new tokens will be used by the community
  • MANTRA’s new proposal proposes to update OM token economics, including reducing on-chain inflation to 3%
  • 10 of the top 500 crypto tokens by market cap have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are meme coins

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01677+0.90%
Union
U$0.017424-6.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01743+1.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01432+1.48%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2401+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015592-16.38%
Union
U$0.010208-4.95%
Solana
SOL$235.4-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem