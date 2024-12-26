Daos.World: The MEME circle is once again setting off a wave of DAO funds

By: PANews
2024/12/26 16:00
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1188-0,91%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002604+3,57%

Daos.World: The MEME circle is once again setting off a wave of DAO funds

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

After the DAO fundraising platform Daos.fun launched by ai16z became popular, Daos.World, a so-called innovative DAO fund launch platform, has attracted widespread attention recently. The platform is deployed in both the Base and Solana (daos.fun) ecosystems, and through its operating model and mechanism, it has created a new paradigm for decentralized investment management. This article will analyze the characteristics, potential and risk points of this emerging platform from multiple dimensions such as platform architecture, operating mechanism, and participation methods.

Platform core architecture

Daos.World adopts a three-tier architecture system:

  • Fund management : The platform uses smart contracts to manage funds, ensuring fund security and transparent operations. All funds are managed by smart contracts to ensure that assets are not centrally controlled.
  • Token economy : The platform issues a total of 1.1 billion ERC20 tokens, of which 1 billion are allocated to fundraising participants and 100 million are used to establish the Uniswap V3 liquidity pool, building a complete token ecosystem. The price of the liquidity pool has a lower limit protection to ensure that the value of the assets in the pool will not be lower than the amount of ETH raised, providing basic protection for investors.
  • Governance level : The platform introduces a fund expiration mechanism. When the fund expires, all trading activities will be suspended, and the assets in the fund pool will be distributed to investors according to the proportion of token holdings. At the same time, fund managers have flexible management authority and can extend the fund's expiration date to ensure that investors' rights and interests are protected in specific circumstances.

How it works

The platform's operating process is designed to be simple and efficient, and is mainly divided into the following steps:

1. Fundraising and fund management : ETH is raised as the initial capital of the fund through pre-sale, and all funds enter the fund pool controlled by the DAO manager. The manager has full autonomy and can conduct transactions and investment operations according to market conditions.

2. Liquidity pool design : After the launch of Uniswap V3, a unilateral liquidity pool design is adopted, that is, the liquidity pool only contains fund tokens to ensure the effectiveness of the price discovery mechanism. Tokens are traded through this liquidity pool, and the platform charges a 1% transaction fee, of which 0.4% is allocated to the fund manager and 0.6% belongs to the platform. The fund's trading activities will affect the "real" price of the token, thereby helping traders make more informed investment decisions.

Daos.World: The MEME circle is once again setting off a wave of DAO funds

3. Transaction fees and incentives : Fund managers receive a 0.4% handling fee from token trading volume, and the platform charges 0.6%. In addition, fund managers may receive additional profit sharing when the fund expires, depending on the performance of the fund.

4. Liquidity pool lower limit protection : The design of the liquidity pool has a price lower limit protection to ensure that the total value of assets in the pool will not be lower than the amount of ETH initially raised, avoiding the problem of serious asset shrinkage caused by market fluctuations.

How to participate

The platform has designed differentiated profit plans for different types of participants:

  • Fund managers : In addition to earning income through transaction fees, fund managers may also receive additional profit sharing when the fund matures.
  • Early investors : Get lower-risk investment opportunities through pre-sales. Pre-sale participants can obtain corresponding token shares based on the amount of ETH raised. At the same time, investors can choose to participate in liquidity provision and obtain additional benefits.
  • Liquidity Providers (LP) : Due to the low initial liquidity of the platform, liquidity providers (LP) may obtain considerable annualized returns, which may even exceed 1000%. However, liquidity providers need to pay attention to the risks brought by market fluctuations, which may affect the trading timing and returns of the liquidity pool.

Daos.World: The MEME circle is once again setting off a wave of DAO funds

Technological innovation

From a technical perspective, the platform uses smart contracts for fund custody. Fund managers execute investment operations through the onlyOwner execute() function and can call other smart contracts to implement DeFi strategies. Uniswap V3's liquid NFT remains locked before the fund expires to ensure liquidity stability. The emergency exit function is a safety mechanism in the early stage of the platform. It can be triggered when a vulnerability is found during the fundraising period to prevent capital loss. Once the pre-sale ends and the token is launched, the platform will not be able to intervene in the flow of funds, which requires the platform to improve its security mechanism after further stabilization.

The platform also supports fund managers to call various smart contracts on the blockchain according to market conditions, providing broad space for the implementation of DeFi strategies. This includes but is not limited to leveraged trading, cross-protocol arbitrage, yield farming and other strategies, which expands the possibility and flexibility of investment, allowing fund managers to quickly adjust investment strategies according to market changes and improve investment efficiency.

Daos.World: The MEME circle is once again setting off a wave of DAO funds

Risks and Outlook

Although the platform shows good development prospects, investors still need to be wary of multiple risk factors:

  • Risks of fund managers’ investment decisions : Fund managers’ investment decisions may bring greater risks, especially when selecting immature or underperforming assets. For example, if a fund manager invests funds in high-risk assets such as Meme coins that have fallen sharply, it may cause the fund’s underlying value to return to zero and the token to depreciate.
  • Potential technical risks of smart contracts : Although the platform’s smart contracts have been audited, there may still be unknown loopholes or technical defects. Investors need to be cautious when participating.
  • Liquidity risk caused by market fluctuations : Due to the low liquidity of the platform in the early stage, market fluctuations may have a significant impact on the price and trading timing of tokens. Liquidity providers (LPs) need to bear the risks brought by market fluctuations.

Despite this, the platform has effectively solved many problems faced by traditional Meme coins through innovative mechanisms, especially in ensuring basic value and preventing online sniping. In the future, with the further improvement of the platform and the expansion of the ecosystem, it is expected to provide a more mature solution for decentralized fund management.

Emergency exit function

The platform’s smart contract includes an emergency exit function , which is effective during the fundraising period and is used to protect funds when contract loopholes or other abnormal situations are discovered. This mechanism ensures that investors can exit safely when problems arise, but it should be noted that this function will no longer be applicable after the pre-sale ends, so investors need to pay attention to the security of the platform during the contract period. As the platform matures and is further developed, this function may be gradually improved in the future to improve overall security.

Daos.World: The MEME circle is once again setting off a wave of DAO funds

Summarize

Daos.World represents an innovative attempt at decentralized fund management, achieving a balance between efficiency, security and flexibility through a carefully designed mechanism. The platform provides cryptocurrency investors with a variety of profit opportunities through a unique token economy, flexible fund management and a diversified income mechanism. However, investors should fully understand the platform's operating mechanism before participating, weigh various risk factors, and invest rationally.

Original text: Amir Ormu , AzFlin , VNekriach

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0,01677+0,90%
Union
U$0,017424-6,47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01743+1,10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0,01432+1,48%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,2401+1,52%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0,015592-16,38%
Union
U$0,010208-4,95%
Solana
SOL$235,4-0,52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem