OSL Trading Hours: Russia expands Bitcoin foreign trade applications, and the market generally expects the upcoming "copycat season"

2024/12/27 12:07
1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

Bitcoin futures data shows that the price is expected to exceed $100,000, and this expectation is supported by multiple market indicators. Among them, the net acquisition volume of Bitcoin cumulative addresses in December increased significantly by 82.6%, showing strong market demand. Analysts expect that the price of Bitcoin is expected to exceed $105,000 after the holidays. However, there are also uncertainties in the market. With the emergence of resistance levels, Bitcoin may face the risk of a short-term correction. It is also worth noting that although Ethereum has risen by 48.19% this year, its momentum has weakened recently.

In terms of global regulation, the Israeli Securities Authority approved the establishment of six Bitcoin mutual funds, while Russia expanded the use of Bitcoin in foreign trade. In Asia, Binance is actively promoting crypto payment projects in the tourism center of Thailand. In the altcoin market, the market generally expects the upcoming "altcoin season", among which Avalanche (AVAX) has received special attention. Its founder Emin Gun Sirer compared AVAX with the supply cap of Bitcoin, which may drive AVAX prices up.

In terms of institutional investment, MicroStrategy plans to raise $42 billion to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market. However, there are also some negative signals in the market: Ethereum whales' large deposits in Binance have caused market concerns. At the same time, on Christmas Eve, Bitcoin ETF saw an outflow of $338.38 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $53.54 million, reflecting the market competition between the two major cryptocurrencies.

2. Key data (as of December 27)

S&P 500: 6,037.59 (+26.45% year-to-date)

Nasdaq: 20,020.36 points (+32.81% year-to-date)

10-year Treasury yield: 4.579% (+69.2 basis points this year)

US dollar index: 108.159 (+6.69% year-to-date)

Bitcoin: $96,140.61 (+126.5% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $46.038 billion

Ethereum: $3,366.03 (+50.80% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.998 billion

3. ETF flows

Bitcoin ETF: +$419 million (Dec. 26 EST)

Ethereum ETF: +$88.92 million (EST, December 26)

4. Important Dates

With the Christmas holiday approaching, Hong Kong stocks and financial markets in many European countries will be closed for two and a half days starting from Tuesday (24th), and US stocks will be closed for one and a half days.

5. Hot News

A new address withdrew 125,990 SOL from Binance nine hours ago, worth $24.02 million

Jupiter will airdrop 700 million JUP next month, and the number of eligible wallets is about 2.3 million

ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel once again exchanged 6,500 WETH for 225.6 WBTC

Siqi Chen gradually sold the donated Mira coins to donate to the Ccancer laboratory, and Mira's market value once fell to 14 million US dollars

1.69 trillion BONKs have been destroyed, worth more than $50 million

Bitwise applies to the US SEC for a Bitcoin Standard ETF

BlackRock doubles down on IBIT through its Global Allocation Fund

Strive, a Trump-related asset management company, applies for a "Bitcoin bond" ETF

Marathon Digital's Bitcoin holdings have increased to 44,394

Moonshot launches Mira (MIRA)

KULR spent $21 million to buy about 217 Bitcoins

Opinion: MicroStrategy's share issuance plan cannot stop Bitcoin's decline

Malaysia's MCMC requires communication platforms to complete license applications, Telegram and WeChat have already started the process

ai16z will announce new token economics proposal around January 1st

Binance Alpha adds 5 new projects: EVAN, BITCOIN, VISTA, AVAAI, and AITECH

Vitalik adopts Thai internet celebrity hippopotamus Moo Deng and donates about $290,000 to his zoo

Pantera Capital CEO predicts Bitcoin bull cycle will peak in August 2025

Pump Science: Token economics design completed, BIO airdrop to be carried out

Bitcoin accumulation addresses still increased their holdings by 225,280 BTC in December despite significant selling pressure

