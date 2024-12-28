Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

By: PANews
2024/12/28 11:10
Kaito
KAITO$1.1008-2.60%

Author: @thedefiedge , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Kaito, an AI-powered crypto search engine, may end up being one of the largest airdrops in 2025. This conclusion is based on the following points:

Kaito has already taken action to reward the community with the Genesis NFT minting event, and will soon redistribute the minting fees to the top 1,000 Yaps users. Kaito has already taken action to reward the community.

Kaito is leading the charge for “InfoFi” (Information Finance). The closest protocol to InfoFi is Arkham. Arkham had a massive airdrop last year and now has a market cap of $536 million. Kaito’s market cap may be even higher due to the purity of its design mechanism.

While we are not sure what Kaito’s ultimate goal is, Kaito is planning something big. Earning Yaps points is one of the best ways to play in Crypto right now (especially considering it doesn’t cost anything).

At the heart of it all is Kaito Yaps. If you write tweets that are deemed “high quality,” you’ll be rewarded with Yaps (aka points).

But the question remains: how to earn Yaps? There are many people who have a lot of followers and X influence, but they don’t earn many Yaps.

No one knows the exact algorithm (to prevent violations). Therefore, this guide is mainly based on what Kaito shared, experiments and observations of small accounts that have gained Yaps.

(There are several small accounts that earn more Yaps than the big ones. So don’t make the mistake of thinking you have no chance)

Let’s start with first principles. Kaito gave some insights into Yaps, let’s dig deeper into each sentence.

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

Proof of Work: Number of Cryptographically Related Posts

You won’t get Yaps for chattering or posting random comments. Kaito wants to reward high-quality, crypto-related posts.

operate:

Tweet more often every day. Tweet about crypto, making sure to include relevant keywords.

Although it is challenging to provide content consistently, you can write about what you have learned recently, comment on recent events, and share your thoughts on different protocols.

Proof of Transaction: Real Participation Based on Reputation-Weighted Influence Analysis

Not all X accounts are treated equally, everything revolves around “Smart followers”.

I believe Google’s SEO algorithm can give you some inspiration. How does Google know that a website is “trustworthy” and worthy of being displayed on the first page of Google search?

They have something called PageRank.

If a website has a higher PageRank and links to your website, it tells Google that you are a better fit. To rank higher in SEO, you need more trustworthy websites to link to your website.

I believe Kaito works in the same way. The more “Smart followers” an account has, the greater its influence.

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

For example, if a blogger has more than 3,000 followers and you write something and the blogger engages with it, you will earn more Yaps than someone who only has 30 followers. That makes sense, doesn't it?

Participation can take the form of commenting, liking or reposting. There are two ways to do this:

1) Start by writing content that will attract Smart Accounts to engage. Smart Accounts are always online. They have seen thousands of pieces of content and posts so far. It takes a lot of effort to get noticed.

Basically, you need to write something interesting. Here’s what I saw Smart Accounts like:

  • Real life stories and examples: I love reading about challenges. For example, Y22 is participating in a $500,000 to $5 million challenge.
  • Specific knowledge: Sharing lesser-known information.
  • Digital computing: Ignas is a good example. He just wrote an article analyzing PENGU.
  • Related information: For example, if you like AI agents very much, you will read it when 0xJeff and s4mmy.moca publish articles.

This only works if you have a decent number of followers. If you write a great article on Solana but no one sees it, you won’t get Yaps because there are no Smart Accounts involved.

What if you are a small account? It is best to focus on being a responder and write insightful comments to encourage accounts to respond to you.

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

If not many people will respond, ask follow-up questions that interest them.

Of course, you can also consider the opposite view:

The crypto Twitter community is an echo chamber. Oppose the output and defend it intelligently, and you’ll attract a lot of engagement because it sparks discussion and debate.

The following figure is an example of what you see:

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

operate:

  • Get on the Yap leaderboard. Create a list of X accounts you want to interact with. While it’s tempting to focus on the top 10 accounts, the competition in the comment section can be fierce.
  • It’s best to look for accounts that have a lot of followers, tweet a lot, and who respond to comments.
  • Write an insightful comment. Your goal is to get engagement from the account. If you just write a short, positive comment, you probably won't get a response.

Proof of insight: weighted by relevance, informativeness, originality, etc.

Some people can write content that gets a ton of attention because it’s motivational, or they know how to appeal to emotions in the right way.

This is not the kind of content Kaito likes. Kaito wants content that can make people think, the kind of content that promotes the development of Crypto.

Relevance : Is your content “hot” right now? Look at the mindshare ratio on Kaito. If you don’t subscribe, follow Kaito or Sandra, who often share this information.

Focused discussion is interesting. Think of it as the percentage of posts that are centered around a topic. A 1,000+ word post all about Kaito but randomly inserting “Hyperliquid” at the end of the tweet is not going to get Yaps.

Informative: This is a combination of post length + account engagement. So, high-quality long-form posts should meet this criteria.

Originality: Some people use AI to rewrite posts. Kaito wants to see unique content and analysis. Those copy-pastes will not earn you Yaps.

operate:

  • Write more long-form content about specific protocols.
  • If you have a lot of followers, write about some popular protocols. For example, Hype, Pengu, and Virtuals are all popular right now.
  • Niche. If you’re a small account, it’s hard to get noticed when you write about Hype. So think about supply and demand. Become the “go-to” in a certain space or protocol so you can stand out.

Small account strategy

Let's say you are a small account with less than 300 followers. What should you do?

  • First, be a responder. Create a list of accounts to engage with. Remember to keep the content in mind so that they can interact with you.
  • Write protocol specific content. Can focus on popular protocols that not many people write about.
  • Popular opinions. For example, “Hyperliquid will surpass Solana.”
  • Write a great article and defend it. That's the difference between great writing and clickbait.
  • Study the Yap algorithm. Look for small accounts that are making a lot of Yap. See what they are doing.
  • Market segmentation.

X platform algorithm

The higher your post's "reach", the more likely you are to earn Yaps. Some basic principles:

  • Add pictures or videos to each post. X is trying to be more multimedia.
  • Instead of adding a link to your original tweet, add the link as a follow-up tweet.
  • Try to reply to every user who comments on your post.
  • Improve the quality of your posts. Think about whether readers can learn something new from your article.
  • Be more specific. Find areas where you can be more specific. Share a profit formula, share a case study of a recent profit-taking. Or don’t say “Sui is the fastest blockchain”… add numbers. The little details add up.
  • Long-form posts have higher reach. There is not much difference in reach between articles, long-form threads, and long-form posts. Decide which format to go for based on what you are writing.
  • Write like a real human. There are a lot of AI agents and chatbots out there, and no one wants to reply to a robot.

Other operations :

  • Make sure to link your EVM wallet address to Kaito in the dashboard before January 1st (snapshot deadline).

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

Yaps can be earned through referrals. Most people already share referral links on X. You can promote through other channels like Discord or Telegram (don't spam).

Other ideas

I have seen some criticism of Yap’s plan, saying that the airdrop rewards may not be that generous, or that this move has turned Crypto Twitter into a “garbage dump.” But the plan actually has some positive factors for the crypto space.

First of all, it can motivate everyone to improve their level and write high-quality content.

Secondly, it makes everyone more engaged. We all know that Crypto Twitter is a little bit cliquey, and now that everyone is doing tasks for Yaps, it provides an opportunity to start more exchanges.

Everyone is watching for possible airdrops. Even if there aren’t any, you’re making connections and growing your account. Having a larger account brings more opportunities.

Related reading: Experienced traders’ 2024 “cultivation guide”: how to capture opportunities from volatility and keep profits

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01677+0.90%
Union
U$0.017424-6.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01743+1.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01432+1.48%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2401+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.015592-16.38%
Union
U$0.010208-4.95%
Solana
SOL$235.4-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem