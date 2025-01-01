Review of the performance of 22 mainstream public chains in 2024: half of the data declined, and Hyperliquid ranked first in many data

By: PANews
2025/01/01 09:30
MAY
MAY$0.04298-4.36%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001874+0.80%

Author: Frank, PANews

2024 is destined to be a year of great significance in the development of cryptocurrency. From the official approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs to the US President-elect Trump's plan to use Bitcoin as a national strategic reserve, cryptocurrency has gradually become an emerging asset type recognized internationally. Bitcoin has broken through the $100,000 mark, MEME coins on Solana have emerged in an endless stream, and various original star projects have lost their luster, and the cryptocurrency market is in a state of ice and fire. Behind these changes, the public chain has always been the core battlefield of the crypto market, and all these competitions are also reflected in the competition of the public chain.

So from the perspective of data, which public chains have truly risen in 2024? Which public chains may not be underestimated, but actually decline? PANews conducted a review and summary on this.

Data description: This inventory targets Layer 1 and Layer 2, which are relatively popular, and focuses on TVL, token price, market value, number of active addresses, number of transactions, etc. throughout the year, from January 1, 2024 to December 29, 2024. Some public chains launched on the mainnet in mid-2024 use the initial data and year-end data when these public chain tokens are launched. TVL data uses Deflama, daily activity and daily transaction volume data come from Tokenterminal and the official browser, and price data comes from Coingecko.

The public chains reviewed this time include:

Layer1: Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Sui, Aptos, TON, Avalanche, Cardano, Hyperliquid, Fantom (Sonic), Tron, Near

Layer 2: Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, zkSync, Polygon, Blast, Scroll, StarkNet, Taiko, Linea.

Layer1 TVL increased by an average of 7 times, with Hyperliquid and TON seeing the highest growth

Review of the performance of 22 mainstream public chains in 2024: half of the data declined, and Hyperliquid ranked first in many data

In terms of TVL data, overall, the overall TVL data of the public chains analyzed has increased by 117.7% this year. Among them, the TVL of Layer 1 in 2024 increased by an average of 707.69%, and the TVL of Layer 2 projects increased by an average of 8515.22%. However, this is mainly because the TVL of L2 public chain Taiko was low when it was first launched, resulting in an increase of 825 times. Excluding Taiko, the average growth of other Layer 2 this year is 294.69%.

Among Layer 1, the ones with the highest TVL growth are Hyperliquid, TON, and Aptos, all of which have increased by more than 10 times. Among them, Hyperliquid's TVL has increased by 4407% since its launch. Among Layer 2, Taiko and Base are both the kings of growth this year. Taiko's TVL has increased by 82,500% from its launch to the end of the year, while Base's TVL has increased by about 721.51% throughout the year.

In addition to the growth, some public chains’ data not only failed to grow significantly after one year, but also experienced a certain decline. Among them, zkSync’s decline was the most serious, with TVL falling by 41.25% during the year, followed by Optimism (-16.69%), Fantom (-13.95%), Tron (-9.17%), and Polygon (-1.67%).

The daily activity of half of the public chains has declined, with Solana having the highest daily activity

In terms of network activity, the number of daily active addresses of Hyperliquid, Sui, and TON increased the most in 2024, with increases of 13381.48%, 3350.55%, and 2409.43%, respectively. In addition to these three public chains, the daily active data of several public chains such as Base, Aptos, and Solana also increased by more than 10 times during the year.

Review of the performance of 22 mainstream public chains in 2024: half of the data declined, and Hyperliquid ranked first in many data

Surprisingly, among the 22 public chains analyzed, the daily active users of 9 public chains have declined to varying degrees this year. Among them, the daily active users of zkSync and StarkNet chains declined the most in 2024, exceeding 90%. In addition, the daily active users of Near, Blast, Polygon, Avalanche, Cardano, Optimism, and Tron have all declined to varying degrees compared to the beginning of the year.

At the beginning of the year, Tron had 2.2 million daily active addresses, ranking first among all public chains. After a year of changes, Solana has become the public chain with the highest number of daily active addresses with 4 million daily active users. In addition, among the highest daily active data, Solana has also become the public chain with the largest number of users with 8.8 million daily active users.

Review of the performance of 22 mainstream public chains in 2024: half of the data declined, and Hyperliquid ranked first in many data

In terms of daily transaction volume, Hyperliquid once again became the public chain with the largest growth, with the number of transactions increasing by about 248,900% during the year, Taiko increased by 4,471.43%, and Base's transaction volume increased by 1,948.78%, all of which increased by more than 10 times. The number of transactions on the Avalanche (C-Chain) network declined the most, from 2.8 million at the beginning of the year to 260,000, a decrease of 90.71%. However, the main reason for this decline is that January 1, 2024 was the peak period of abnormal fluctuations in the number of Avalanche transactions. Excluding this abnormal fluctuation, the average daily number of transactions on Avalanche has basically remained at hundreds of thousands per day, without much fluctuation.

In addition, the decline of zkSync also reached 90%. In comparison, the decline of zkSync is indeed more obvious. Since the end of the airdrop, the number of on-chain transactions has dropped rapidly, from the original millions to more than 100,000 transactions per day.

The price performance of the currency was mixed, with HYPE taking the lead

Some are happy while others are sad. In terms of token performance, half of the tokens rose and half fell throughout the year. Hyperliquid token performed the best, with a year-to-date increase of about 1272.30% and a maximum increase of 1648.00%. It became the only public chain token with an increase of more than 10 times. However, it should be taken into account that Hyperliquid's token HYPE was just issued at the end of November. Compared with other public chains, it does have a certain advantage in terms of increase based on the opening price. However, there were also some other public chain tokens issued during the year, and many of them did not increase much, and even fell.

Review of the performance of 22 mainstream public chains in 2024: half of the data declined, and Hyperliquid ranked first in many data

In addition, other public chains with good token performance include Sui, TON, Tron, and BNB Chain, and their token prices have all increased by more than 100%. Solana has been very popular in the market this year, but in fact, compared with January 1, 2024, the price of its token SOL has only increased by 92.26%.

Compared with the beginning of the year, the token prices of 10 public chains have fallen to varying degrees. Excluding the two unissued tokens, Base and Linea, the ratio is exactly 50%. Among these falling tokens, StarkNet and Blast have the largest declines, reaching 75% and 65% respectively.

Review of the performance of 22 mainstream public chains in 2024: half of the data declined, and Hyperliquid ranked first in many data

In terms of market capitalization, Ethereum still occupies the position of the big brother of the public chain. Its market capitalization was approximately US$274.2 billion at the beginning of the year and reached US$409.4 billion at the end of the year. The market capitalization increased by approximately 49.28% during the year. BNB's market capitalization has always ranked second, with an increase slightly higher than SOL.

Ethereum is the most dull, Solana is on full fire

In addition to the horizontal comparison, the development of the following public chains may need to be explained separately. In one sentence, it can be described as half fireworks and half quiet joy.

Solana is a public chain that must be mentioned in 2024. In this year, Solana's data changes are eye-catching, and it has completely walked out of the shadow of FTX's collapse. Not only has it made a major breakthrough in terms of volume, but it even has the momentum to compete with Ethereum. In the past year, Solana has led the trend of MEME and has become the public chain with the most users relying on the popularity of MEME.

At the beginning of the year, Solana's TVL ranked fourth, and rose to second at the end of the year. At the beginning of the year, the number of daily active users ranked only eighth, but at the end of the year, it became the public chain with the highest daily active users.

As the big brother of the public chain, Ethereum seems to be calm in this lively year of 2024. Many data at the end of the year are almost the same as at the beginning of the year. The daily activity has increased by 9% in the past few years, and the number of daily transactions has remained almost the same in the past few years. Only the TVL volume has increased by 127%. If we ignore the 49% increase in the price of ETH itself, it seems that this data has not changed much. The stagnation of the TVL currency standard itself is also the reason why the currency price performance is not outstanding.

The main reason for this change may be the diversion from Layer2. For Ethereum, whether it can maintain this stable state in the new year or have more ups and downs, perhaps more innovative content will be needed to lead.

Sui and Hyperliquid, a competition between rising stars and supernovas?

Hyperliquid is undoubtedly the supernova of the public chain track this year, giving the market many surprises. It ranks first in the growth rate of almost all data, such as daily active growth, transaction number growth, TVL growth (ranked second), and token price growth. However, there are some objective factors to consider in the rapid rise of Hyperliquid. First, it has the shortest birth time and is almost the youngest among the public chains analyzed. Second, although the growth rate is high, from the overall volume, it is still far behind public chains such as Ethereum or Solana. Especially data such as the number of active users. At present, the total number of Hyperliquid users is only 286,500, which is less than the number of daily active users of Solana at the beginning of the year. Other data such as TVL volume is about 1.7 billion US dollars, which is one-fifth of Solana.

However, Hyperliquid is already approaching Solana in terms of daily transaction volume, ranking second. In terms of market capitalization, it lags behind several public chains that have performed far worse this year. From this perspective, Hyperliquid still has great potential for development in 2025, but this development may require stronger and more continuous data support.

Sui is considered to be Solana's main competitor in the future. Judging from the performance of the data, the Sui network has also performed well this year. The TVL volume has increased by nearly 7 times this year, the daily activity has increased by 33.5 times this year, and the number of transactions has exceeded 300 million in a single day. The price of the token is also the public chain with the largest increase except for Hyperliquid, with an increase of about 441.13% this year, and the highest increase has exceeded 520.25%. In terms of growth level, Sui's growth rate in 2024 has exceeded Solana in some places, but another problem it faces now is the catch-up from projects such as Hyperliquid or Aptos. In 2025, whether the Sui ecosystem can explode may require finding some new outbreak points.

In addition to the above-mentioned representative public chains, in fact, other public chains are not content to be idle in 2024. Some are transforming to AI, represented by Near, and some are upgrading their brands by issuing new public chains, such as Fantom changing to Sonic. In addition, in the Layer 2 track, which is also one of the most popular public chain narratives in 2024, several star Layer 2s have issued airdrops this year, but their on-chain performance is generally poor. The best performing is the Layer 2 such as Base, which has no token plan so far. In addition, Taiko is also a Layer 2 with low market popularity but good on-chain performance. However, the current overall data volume is not large, and subsequent development remains to be seen.

Finally, by comparing the relationship between the various data of these 22 public chains, we can see that the tokens with the largest increase in 2024 are basically the public chains with the best growth in active users. From this perspective, perhaps the most important indicator for the development of public chains is still users. For investors, how to judge the future prospects of a project, the secrets behind it may also be hidden under these simple data.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06298+0.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13165-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
Chihuahua
HUAHUA$0.00001881-12.22%
Threshold
T$0.01677+1.57%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07214-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem