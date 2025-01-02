Exploring opportunities in the next consumer track, Web3 platform Umy will create diversified travel and consumption experiences

By: PANews
2025/01/02 15:00
Chainbase
C$0.25648-0.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.063+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0878-2.60%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003907-2.17%
Allo
RWA$0.006514+8.87%

Exploring opportunities in the next consumer track, Web3 platform Umy will create diversified travel and consumption experiences

Author: Weilin, PANews

In this round of bull market, the prediction market has ignited the enthusiasm of C-end users, and meme coins have boosted the growth of the crypto market. With the total market value of stablecoins hitting a record high, the large-scale adoption of Web3 has also entered a new stage of development. In the combination of real life and blockchain technology, what are the next potential opportunities for C-end consumer tracks?

Web3 travel platform Umy has brought new possibilities to the consumer goods track. Designed specifically for Web3 users, Umy uses blockchain technology to solve the problems of high costs and weak privacy protection in the traditional travel industry. It not only helps the industry increase basic traffic and promote industrial growth, but also accelerates the application of encrypted payments in daily life. As a platform that promotes the development of PayFi (payment finance) and RWA (real world assets) tracks, Umy is committed to providing Web3 users with a more diversified travel and consumption experience.

Connecting encrypted payments with the off-chain world

Large-scale applications and entry into the mainstream have always been the direction of the crypto market's efforts, and RWA and PayFi have become important entry points.

RWA, which brings real-world assets onto the chain, is a hot track in this cycle. As of December 4, according to rwa.xyz data, the total asset size of the RWA track (excluding stablecoins) reached US$13.21 billion. Ondo Finance, which brings US debt onto the chain, and Propy, which puts real estate on the chain, have both achieved good market performance this year.

The concept of PayFi was not proposed until July last year. According to SoSoValue data, as of December 4, the top four projects in RWA market value have exceeded US$1 billion, representing a new way to build financial markets, creating financial primitives and product experiences around the time value of money, achieving more efficient and low-cost transactions, and applicable to Web3 transactions, off-chain consumption scenarios, retail environments, creator monetization, accounts receivable, payment processing, private credit pools and other scenarios. At present, representatives in the field of PayFi include Ripple, a long-established payment settlement public chain that has recently led the secondary market, COTI, a B-side payment solution, and Safe, a multi-signature wallet provider.

RWA and PayFi are both flourishing. With the improvement of infrastructure and the increase of users on the chain, the two tracks can be organically combined. Umy, as a Web3 travel and consumption platform, is exploring this. Umy focuses on encrypted payments, improves the time value of money (TVM) in PayFi, and supports cross-border payments. With its product matrix, it is expected to bring about a wave of Web3 consumer applications.

Four core products: Reshaping travel and consumption experience

Umy has launched four core products focusing on housing, transportation, e-commerce and innovative consumer products: Umy Beds , Umy Flights , Umy Shop and Umy X.

Exploring opportunities in the next consumer track, Web3 platform Umy will create diversified travel and consumption experiences

First of all, Umy Beds is a decentralized global hotel booking platform that connects hotels with consumers, reduces intermediary fees, improves transparency, and helps the industry increase basic traffic. For example, there are currently some platforms on the market that support paying hotel fees with USDT. However, the prices on these platforms are usually much higher than those of traditional online travel agencies such as Ctrip, Qunar.com or Fliggy. In contrast, the Umy platform cooperates with HashKey to provide hotel room rates that are basically the same as the over-the-counter (OTC) price of USDT, and in some cases are even more favorable than the OTC price. This price advantage makes Umy a better choice for users to pay hotel fees with USDT.

Another product, Umy Flights , is a platform that supports cryptocurrency payments for air tickets, breaking down traditional payment barriers, simplifying global payment processes, and further expanding market potential.

In addition, Umy Shop is a diversified Web3 e-commerce platform that provides travelers with the convenience and discounts of online shopping.

Umy X is an innovative Web3 consumer product that supports tokenized transactions of real-world assets (RWA), enhances the overall lifestyle of travelers, fully integrates digital assets and consumer products, drives real industry growth, and is expected to drive the growth of the RWA track.

From the perspective of the pain points of traditional travel, traditional platforms can no longer meet the needs of Web3 users. Privacy risks are high, personal data is easily leaked and abused, and the fees are high and the hidden fees of cross-border payments are a headache. In addition, traditional platforms currently have encryption payment barriers, and most platforms cannot seamlessly support cryptocurrency payments.

By adopting Web3 technology, Umy aims to promote privacy first and use blockchain technology to ensure data security. Its cryptocurrency payment achieves no exchange rate conversion fees and fast transactions. Its innovative travel experience focuses on meeting the needs of Web3 users.

Multiple new features launched, working with HashKey to open up new Web3 business travel scenarios

The Umy team completed two homepage iterations in just four months and basically perfected the hotel booking function. At the same time, the air ticket booking function will also be launched soon to provide users with more comprehensive travel services.

Currently, Umy has reached cooperation with ImToken, HashKey and TON ecology, and will support more ecological assets in the future to continuously expand the platform's compatibility and user selection space.

On November 22, Umy announced a partnership with HashKey HSK to jointly promote new Web3 business travel and consumption scenarios. The two parties will work together to promote the implementation of Web3 consumer experience and PayFi, bringing users a more convenient and innovative payment experience. They also plan to conduct in-depth cooperation in Web3 consumer experience in the future. Through resource sharing and technical complementarity, Umy will bring customized business travel services and convenient payment experience in PayFi scenarios to Hashkey users.

In the future development roadmap, Umy plans to have four stages:

  • Phase 1: Global hotel and air ticket reservations, solving the most basic pain points in the travel industry.
  • Phase 2: Blockchain conference support will improve the efficiency of information exchange within the industry and help the industry attract more traffic.
  • Phase 3: Personalize travel and shopping services to enhance user experience and drive long-term user growth on the platform.
  • Phase 4: Integrate e-commerce and commodity payment, open up the global consumer payment chain, and promote seamless connection between the platform and consumer goods track.

In general, Umy is an e-commerce platform that supports crypto payments and is committed to providing a one-stop digital life experience for crypto natives. Before large e-commerce platforms have fully integrated crypto payment tools, Umy has a valuable market window. As the scale of crypto native users expands and the meme wave attracts more and more Gen Z to enter Web3, Umy has great potential to compete with traditional giants of Web2.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06298+0.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13165-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
Chihuahua
HUAHUA$0.00001881-12.22%
Threshold
T$0.01677+1.57%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07214-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem