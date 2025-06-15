Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored By: PANews 2025/06/15 23:06

ZKJ $0.1777 -7.92% JUNE $0.0857 -1.49%

PANews reported on June 15 that Polyhedra posted on the X platform that today’s price drop was caused by a series of abnormal on-chain transactions in the ZKJ/KOGE trading pair in a very short period of time. The team is closely monitoring the situation and will share more information as soon as possible, but would like to emphasize that Polyhedra’s foundation has not been affected and the project construction will continue as planned.