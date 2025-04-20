PA Daily | Bitcoin mining difficulty increased to over 123T, setting a new record; Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings of over $250 million in BTC in the past four days

By: PANews
2025/04/20 17:27
Bitcoin
Today's news tips:

Trump's conspiracy exposed: Powell's removal script leaked, Fed successor emerges

Moonshot launches Wizard Gang ($Wizard)

Semler Scientific's Bitcoin loss in Q1 this year is about $41.8 million

Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings by about 2,949 BTC in the past four days, worth more than $250 million

MANTRA Co-Creation: 90% of the token circulation supply has never been controlled by the team

Opinion: If Trump fires Fed Chairman Powell, it would set a very bad precedent

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 1.42% to 123.23 T, setting a new record high

Data: cbBTC circulation supply exceeds 33,000

Regulatory/Macro

Trump's conspiracy exposed: Powell's removal script leaked, Fed successor emerges

According to Jinshi, the Wall Street Journal revealed that US President Trump has been privately discussing the issue of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Powell for several months, but he has not yet made a final decision on whether to oust Powell before the end of his term next year. Sources said that at a meeting held at Mar-a-Lago, Trump talked with former Federal Reserve Board member Kevin Warsh about the possibility of firing Powell before the end of his term and possibly choosing Warsh to replace him.

Warsh had advised against firing Powell and believed the Fed chairman should be allowed to complete his term without interruption, according to people familiar with the matter. In a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump expressed his belief that he had the power to remove Powell. "If I wanted him out, he would be out very quickly, believe me," Trump said, adding that he was not happy with Powell. Any move by Trump to fire Powell would almost certainly go to the Supreme Court. That could cast a shadow of scrutiny over Powell's eventual departure, and any prospect that the Fed chairman could be fired over a policy dispute could frustrate financial markets.

The White House declined to comment. Walsh did not respond to a request for comment.

ECB expects digital euro to replace 50% of cash in circulation

According to Spanish news agency EFE, the European Central Bank reported that after the promotion of the digital euro, 5 paper notes will be withdrawn from circulation for every 10 digital euros issued. The project is seen as a strategic sovereign tool of the European Union, in contrast to the Trump administration's refusal to develop a digital dollar. The report pointed out that the popularization of digital currency will reshape the asset structure and may reduce bank deposits and cash demand.

Project News

Moonshot launches Wizard Gang ($Wizard)

Moonshot announced the launch of the Solana chain's new coin Wizard Gang ($Wizard). Its current market value is approximately US$6.8 million, and its 24-hour trading volume is US$15.5 million.

MANTRA Co-Creation: 90% of the token circulation supply has never been controlled by the team

JP Mullin, co-founder of MANTRA, clarified on the X platform: "90% of the circulating supply of tokens has never been controlled by the team, because more than 91% of the circulating supply of tokens has been issued on Ethereum and has been in circulation for nearly five years. The facts are greater than FUD."

Semler Scientific's Bitcoin loss in Q1 this year is about $41.8 million

According to CryptoPotato, citing an 8-K filing by Semler, Semler Scientific reported an unrealized loss of approximately $41.8 million in Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2025, due to the BTC price falling from $93,500 at the beginning of the year to approximately $82,000 at the end of March. As of March 31, the company held 3,192 BTC, with a total value of approximately $264 million.

As reported earlier this week, Semler Scientific agreed to pay $29.75 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle a fraud investigation .

Balance announces EPT token economic model, TGE will be launched on April 21

The Balance Foundation announced its EPT token economic model. The total supply of EPT tokens is 10 billion, which will be launched on the BNB chain and Ethereum dual chain on April 21, 2025 (UTC). In the token distribution, airdrops and community incentives account for 15%, node rewards 25%, and ecological growth 23%. The airdrop targets include E-PAL users, early supporters, active community users and Pioneer badge NFT holders. EPT will be used to pay for AI services, governance, staking, incentives and other functions.

As reported earlier this week, Binance Alpha and Binance Futures will be listing Balance(EPT) .

The retail dominance index on Binance is 89.6%, while on Coinbase Prime it is only 18.3%.

CryptoQuant data shows that Binance's current retail-dominated index is 89.6%, indicating that retail investors on the platform are very active. In contrast, Coinbase Prime's index is 18.3%, highlighting its institutional client-oriented positioning.

Binance will adjust the settlement frequency of VOXELUSDT U-margined perpetual contract funding rate

According to the official announcement, Binance Futures will adjust the funding rate settlement frequency of VOXELUSDT U-margin perpetual contracts at 00:00 (ET) on April 20, 2025. The funding rate settlement frequency will be adjusted from once every four hours to once every two hours.

Binance adjusts VOXEL contract funding rate settlement frequency to hourly

According to Binance’s announcement, starting from 14:00 on April 20, 2025 (Beijing time), the funding rate settlement frequency of the VOXELUSDT perpetual contract will be adjusted from once every two hours to once every hour, and the upper and lower limits of the funding rate will be maintained at ±2.00%.

Binance changes the settlement frequency of NKN and BROCCOLI contract funding rates to every 4 hours

According to Binance’s announcement, starting from 16:00 (Beijing time) on April 20, 2025, the funding rate settlement frequency of NKNUSDT and BROCCOLIF3BUSDT perpetual contracts will be adjusted from once every 8 hours to once every 4 hours, and the upper and lower limits of the funding rate will remain at ±2.00%.

On-chain data

CryptoQuant: The group that holds the currency for 3-6 months recently transferred about 170,000 BTC, which may cause price fluctuations

According to Cointelegraph, the on-chain analysis platform CryptoQuant warned in its Quicktake blog post that the Bitcoin market is about to be shaken. Analyst Mignolet disclosed that data showed that about 170,000 BTC were being transferred from the group that held for 3 to 6 months. The behavior of these short-term holders may cause the current calm BTC price to not last long, which usually indicates that major fluctuations are coming. In contrast, long-term holders only move about 529 BTC per day, highlighting short-term fear or profit-taking, while long-term beliefs remain intact.

The whale that spent $16.41 million to build a position in PNUT, ai16z, and arc has accumulated a loss of $9.98 million, with its assets shrinking by more than 60%.

According to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale that spent $16.41 million to build a position in PNUT&ai16z&arc has accumulated a loss of $9.98 million, with its assets shrinking by more than 60%.

PNUT: It cost $9.12 million to open a position at a cost of $0.3448. It was closed two weeks ago with a loss of $4.975 million.

ai16z: spent $5.6 million to open a position, cost $0.7447, and currently has a floating loss of $4.58 million;

arc: Spent $2.77 million to open a position at a cost of $0.2914. The position was liquidated two months ago with a loss of $426,000.

According to previous analysis, the address may belong to Galaxy Digital, but it is not yet possible to confirm whether it is the market maker of the three tokens.

Five addresses suspected to belong to the same organization invested 1,920 BNB in ​​SKYAI at the opening, with a floating profit of more than 8.9 million US dollars

According to Ai Yi’s monitoring, five wallets suspected to belong to the same institution or whale invested a total of 1,920 BNB in ​​the early days of SKYAI’s opening, and have now made a floating profit of approximately $8.913 million, with a return rate of up to 784%. SKYAI’s current market value is approximately $65.47 million, and the official said that it will gradually airdrop tokens to user addresses in the order of BNB transfers during the pre-sale period.

Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings by about 2,949 BTC in the past four days, worth more than $250 million

According to Cointelegraph, London investment company Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings of about 2,949 BTC in the past four days, worth more than $250 million. Analysis found that despite the continued increase in holdings by whales and institutional investors, the sharp fluctuations in medium-term Bitcoin holders (who hold Bitcoin for an average of three to six months) have raised concerns about volatility. Analyst Mignolet disclosed data showing that about 170,000 BTC are being transferred out of the group that holds them for 3 to 6 months. The behavior of these short-term holders may cause the current calm BTC price to not last long, which usually indicates that major fluctuations are about to occur.

Viewpoint

21Shares: Bitcoin may rise to nearly $139,000 by the end of the year, and the market points to continued growth

According to CoinDesk, 21Shares released a report stating that based on an analysis of historical trends and current market signals, Bitcoin is expected to reach $138,555 by the end of 2025. Bitcoin's response to industry and macro shocks shows that investor confidence is mature, and rising adoption in high-inflation economies reinforces Bitcoin's hedging narrative. On-chain data and liquidity trends indicate that the market is in a consolidation phase rather than a peak.

21Shares added that the forecast of $138,555 would represent a 64% increase from current price levels, though Bitcoin could still pull back to closer to $77,000, but broader indicator levels point to continued growth.

Glassnode: Bitcoin whales remain in strong accumulation zone, falling wedge pattern signals potential bullish reversal

According to Cointelegraph, Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin whales are still in a strong accumulation zone. Currently, large holders (whales and sharks) holding more than 100-1,000 Bitcoins are absorbing Bitcoin at the fastest rate in history. The current absorption of this group has exceeded 300% of the annual issuance of Bitcoin. At the same time, the amount of Bitcoin held by exchanges continues to decline, and the annual absorption rate has dropped to -200%, indicating that investors prefer long-term holding or self-custody. ​

In addition, the trend accumulation score of addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC is about 0.7, indicating that it is still in a strong accumulation state. Technical analysis shows that Bitcoin has broken out of the multi-month descending wedge pattern. If the current trend continues, the price may exceed $100,000 in May. $88,800 is the key resistance level to reverse the market structure. If it fails to break through, the bulls may not be able to continue to maintain a strong momentum.

Opinion: If Trump fires Fed Chairman Powell, it would set a very bad precedent

According to Cointelegraph, Anthony Pompliano, founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, said that if Trump fired Fed Chairman Powell, it would set a very bad precedent, especially considering the real motives behind it. He explained that although the Fed's original intention was to operate independently and had made mistakes, tit-for-tat was not the right approach. Anthony Pompliano emphasized that he is not a fan of the Fed. He previously said that Bitcoin holders are one of the first large-scale groups to see through the problems in US economic data and seize financial opportunities for upside through holding coins and other means.

Important data

Data: cbBTC circulation supply exceeds 33,000

According to Dune data, the circulation supply of cbBTC, the wrapped Bitcoin launched by Coinbase, has reached 33,038 pieces, with a current market value of approximately US$2.81 billion. The market share of cbBTC in wrapped Bitcoin has risen to nearly 20%, while the market share of wBTC has dropped to 75.7%.

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 1.42% to 123.23 T, setting a new record high

According to CloverPool data, the Bitcoin network completed a new round of difficulty adjustment at 17:13:37 (block height 893,088) on April 19, 2025, with the difficulty value increased by 1.42% to 123.23T, setting a new historical peak. The current average computing power of the Bitcoin network has climbed to 888.37 EH/s, and the next difficulty adjustment is expected to be carried out in about 13 days and 21 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
