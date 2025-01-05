A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?

By: PANews
2025/01/05 12:29
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.88-0.74%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.9+3.51%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13387-0.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1365-10.07%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02369-1.74%

A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?

Author: Zen, PANews

Although the blockchain game track has attracted much attention from capital and the market, its gameplay and mode are highly homogenized and lack real innovative breakthroughs. However, with the rise of AI agent technology, the blockchain game industry may have ushered in a new opportunity for change. In this wave, The Farm attempts to create an unprecedented immersive game world through deep integration with AI Agent, and redefine the way players interact with the virtual ecosystem.

In addition to the innovation at the conceptual level, The Farm, which fits the current hot spots in the industry, has also received initial recognition from the market. Its current market value has reached US$75 million, and on January 3 it even rose by nearly 50%.

The Farm: GenAI-powered AI agent game

The Farm is the first GenAI-driven AI agent game based on Hyperliquid, which combines on-chain creature generation (similar to CryptoKitties 2.0), business simulation (such as "Stardew Valley") and battle mechanism (such as "Pokémon Go"), and uses AI to help realize a new experience of player creation and interaction. The game drives the economic ecology through $FARM tokens and gradually unfolds with multi-stage gameplay.

Game Design and Features

Phase 1: The Ancestors

This phase went live on December 13, 2024 and ended a week after launch. During this period, players can upload two photos to generate pixel-style hybrid creatures created by the GenAI model for free. After spending 100 USDC to cast their favorite creatures, they will participate in the vote, and the top 50 creatures in the voting results will become "ancestors". "Ancestors" will receive 10% of all future creature casting revenue. Ancestors and their creators and voters will also receive airdrop rewards from the developer wallet.

A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?

Stage 2: Evolution

This phase begins immediately after the ancestor selection ends on December 20, and its features will continue to roll out. All creatures are given characteristics, attributes, skills, personalities, favorite foods, etc., all of which are generated by AI. Creatures will be given personalities, on-chain wallets, and support text and voice conversations. These creatures can learn AI skills such as tarot divination and drawing fortunes. Players can train creatures by uploading data, and buy food or sign up for courses to improve their attributes. In addition, creatures will gradually unlock autonomous agent behaviors.

Phase 3: The Battlefield

According to The Farm roadmap, this phase is scheduled to be launched in mid-February 2025. Creatures can participate in battles independently or in guilds formed by players. The battle mode supports betting, and the winner will win the loser's bet reward, and the loser's creatures may perish as a result. In this phase, the interaction and competition dimensions of creatures will be further expanded.

System Design of The Farm

According to an article published by The Farm introducing its system design, the game did not adopt the more mainstream SWARM system, but was based on and inherited the design concept of Langchain.

SWARM (cluster) has its autonomy, decentralization and flexibility. Each AI agent acts as an independent node in the SWARM pool, and its notable feature is emergent behavior, which leads to dynamic propagation in task management. That is, tasks are processed in a decentralized and adaptive interactive way, and agents discover and collaborate to complete tasks based on local decisions and interactive dynamics.

When a request is sent to an AI agent in the SWARM pool, the agent either completes the request independently and returns the result, or breaks down the request into subtasks, processes part of it, and then passes the remaining subtasks to other AI agents in the SWARM pool for processing. In the second case, since the agent cannot obtain a global view of the capabilities of all agents in the SWARM pool, its dynamic propagation methods may include broadcasting subtasks, forwarding based on local knowledge, assigning subtasks randomly or based on simple rules, and reading agent capability information from decentralized ledgers. Although these dynamic propagation methods give the SWARM system agents autonomy, due to the lack of task planning and trajectory planning mechanisms, there may be defects such as time-consuming, high cost, and loss of execution status.

As an agent game that will involve multiple agent interactions, Farm has proposed another complete design concept to achieve higher task planning accuracy and better agent coordination. Farm believes that the on-chain multi-agent system should have higher task trajectory planning accuracy and should track the status of agent execution, which can be achieved through the data availability layer (DA).

Unlike the SWARM system, Farm introduces Orchestrator AI or on-chain AI Oracle services. The functions of this design concept include: task decomposition and allocation, service discovery and global view, subtask execution status and agent output result tracking, and dynamic adjustment to ensure the integrity of the task cycle (if an agent cannot handle a task or times out, the system will reallocate the subtask). Through a global view and optimal path planning, it avoids redundant calculations and resource waste caused by dynamic propagation, and greatly improves the execution efficiency and success rate of complex tasks. This approach also reduces the risk of state loss and provides a basis for collaboration between agents, enabling multi-agent networks to achieve a higher degree of interoperability.

Token model: Half of the protocol revenue is used for FARM repurchase and destruction

Starting from an AI agent game based on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), The Farm initially plans to attract users through on-chain creature generation (similar to CryptoKitties 2.0) combined with simulation business gameplay (such as "Stardew Valley") and battle mechanisms (such as "Pokémon Go"), and gradually expand to a general AI agent launch platform, and eventually provide Rollup as a service functions, so that AI agents can have their own application chains and develop their ecosystems.

In terms of revenue mechanism, the game part of The Farm uses $FARM tokens for on-chain creature generation, in-game item and skill sales, and battle/betting commissions. The general AI agent launch platform supports agents to issue their tokens and collect fees through pre-sales and liquidity launch phases, while taking commissions from agent services.

For agents who support the application chain, they need to start the application chain by staking $FARM. 50% of the protocol income is used for $FARM repurchase and destruction, 40% is allocated to $FARM stakers, and 10% is allocated to the team. In addition, $FARM stakers can obtain $veFARM to share income and proxy priority configuration, realizing the continuous accumulation of token value.

By introducing AI agents, The Farm aims to enhance the experience of open world game players exploring the unknown world and growing. Players can create characters that can continuously evolve according to their personal preferences, rather than being limited to a few fixed templates. The game world no longer has a preset script, and all players' creativity will jointly shape the world. In addition, the characters can interact with real people, breaking the boundary between virtual and reality.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06298+0.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13165-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
Chihuahua
HUAHUA$0.00001881-12.22%
Threshold
T$0.01677+1.57%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07214-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem