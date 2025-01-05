Weekly Preview | Sonic SVM, Xterio, Seraph will launch TGE; Aptos (APT) unlocks tokens worth nearly $110 million

By: PANews
2025/01/05 21:25
SolanaVM
SVM$0,001192-0,41%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,20872-6,70%
Seraph
SERAPH$0,2529-5,20%
Aptos
APT$4,403+0,04%

Important news:

  • Seraph will launch TGE at 20:00 (UTC+8) on January 6, 2025.
  • Privasea AI mainnet is officially named DeepSea, and its testnet Beta will be launched on January 6
  • Solana’s SVM blockchain Sonic SVM is scheduled to conduct a TGE on January 7;
  • Xterio, a gaming infrastructure and AI gaming studio, is set to launch its TGE on January 8;
  • Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on January 9, accounting for 2.22% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$53 million.
  • Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 9:59 am Beijing time on January 11, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$110 million.

January 6

Project dynamics:

Privasea AI mainnet is officially named DeepSea, and its testnet Beta will be launched on January 6

Privasea AI announced the mainnet roadmap on January 1. The mainnet is officially named DeepSea. The testnet Beta will be launched on January 6. The release of DeepSea marks the arrival of a new era of data protection and decentralized innovation. The DeepSea AI network is driven by FHE deep learning and aims to provide users with comprehensive security during the computing process. On January 6, the testnet evolved from Alpha to Beta, released a new dashboard, and opened the test version of the USB node and Privanetix node plan; on January 27, the Genesis release will fully launch the Privanetix node plan and the FHEML task release plan; in the first quarter of 2025, the DeepSea mainnet will be officially launched, launching the optimized version of the USB node and Privanetix node. At the same time, the FHEML task release plug-in and webpage will be launched, and users can design custom models, submit learning samples, and publish tasks to obtain machine learning results.

3A blockchain game Seraph "Dark Seraph" will start TGE on January 6

Seraph officially announced the token economic model and detailed distribution plan, and announced that it will start TGE at 20:00 (UTC+8) on January 6, 2025, and will also launch Bybit liquid mining activities to provide users with more opportunities to participate and receive rewards. According to the latest information released, the total supply of Seraph's token $SERAPH is 1 billion, supporting BNB Chain and Ethereum networks. The token will play a core role in the game ecosystem, including unlocking functions, building equipment, and governance voting. In addition, 40.5% of the tokens will be used for community incentives and airdrop rewards to attract more players to participate and further expand the Web3 user base.

Token unlocking:

Kaspa (KAS) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 6, accounting for 0.72% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22.7 million.

Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 33.59 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 6, accounting for 2.45% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

January 7

Project dynamics:

Sonic SVM: 57% of the total SONIC tokens will be allocated to the community, and TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025

Sonic SVM, the SVM blockchain on Solana, announced the token economics of its native token SONIC. SONIC will serve as the native token of the Sonic SVM and Multi-SVM ecosystem to promote long-term growth and development.

The total supply of SONIC is 2.4 billion, of which 57% is allocated to the community, including community and ecological development (30%), initial claims (7%) and HyperGrid rewards (20%). TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025, with an initial circulation of 15% of the total. SONIC will be distributed within 6 years, at which time all SONIC will be fully circulated, with most of it allocated to the community. In the first 12-18 months after launch, no team and investor tokens will be unlocked, and locked tokens cannot be staked. The SONIC initial claim snapshot was completed on December 31, 2024. 7% of the total supply of SONIC has been allocated to the initial claim. The eligibility check tool for the initial claim program will be launched on January 3, and users can use it to verify whether their wallet meets the claim conditions. At the same time, the SonicX TikTok airdrop event will continue to be open until January 6, providing more users with the opportunity to obtain SONIC.

Meme trading tool ABOT will shut down its website on January 7

Meme trading tool ABOT announced that it will gradually shut down its business. The specific arrangements are as follows: service fees will be reduced to 0; Meme functions will be removed from the shelves on January 1, 2025; non-meme functions will be removed from the shelves and the website will be closed on January 7, 2025; new function development will continue until December 31, and real-time problem response will continue before the website is closed.

ACT will announce several new phases of progress on January 7, including a new CTO and technical development team.

According to the Act I: The AI Prophecy community X account, it will announce several developments in the new phase of the project on January 7, including the top technical development team, new CTO, ACT DAO and investment, ACT framework, ACT public repurchase, new grant/funding process, and integration with the AI team (web2+web3).

January 8

Project dynamics:

Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025

Xterio, a gaming infrastructure and AI gaming studio, has officially announced that its Token Generation Event will be officially launched on January 8, 2025. Officials said that this will usher in a new era of integration of AI, games and communities.

Do Kwon was ordered by the judge to remain in custody and is expected to appear in court again on January 8

When Terra co-founder Do Kwon first appeared in a U.S. court, his lawyer said he would not apply for bail for the time being. The judge then ordered Kwon to continue to be detained. When he left the court, he held a copy of the 79-page indictment. Kwon is expected to appear in court again on January 8 to respond to the lawsuit.

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on January 8, accounting for 0.42% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$16.2 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on January 8, accounting for 0.61% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.2 million.

January 9

Governance Voting:

VitaDAO's new proposal proposes to cross-chain VITA to the Solana network, and voting will end on January 9

VitaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that aims to fund longevity research projects, said on the X platform that the proposal VDP-159 to cross-chain VITA to Solana has been published on Snapshot and can be voted on using VITA tokens. The proposal aims to expand VITA to Solana by establishing the presence and liquidity of the token. Voting will end on January 9.

Token unlocking:

Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on January 9, accounting for 2.22% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$53 million.

January 10

Trump's "hush money" case will be sentenced on January 10

New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchand decided on January 3 that he would make a ruling on the "hush money" case involving US President-elect Trump on January 10. Merchand said in his decision that the ruling will be made in a court in Lower Manhattan, New York City, and Trump must appear in person or via video to accept the ruling. Merchand also said that considering various circumstances, an unconditional release seems to be the most feasible option.

Project dynamics:

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance plans to burn 5 million FET tokens on January 10

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance announced on the X platform that it plans to carry out the first destruction of 5 million FET tokens on January 10, thereby creating deflationary pressure in its ecosystem. This milestone is also part of the ASI Train model in its roadmap.

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 4.47 million tokens at 4:00 am Beijing time on January 10, accounting for 0.33% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$9.3 million.

January 11

Token unlocking:

io.net (IO) will unlock approximately 3.22 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on January 11, accounting for 2.50% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.8 million.

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 9:59 am Beijing time on January 11, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$110 million.

January 12

Token unlocking:

Axie Infinity (AXS) will unlock approximately 815,000 tokens at 9:10 pm Beijing time on January 12, accounting for 0.52% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.6 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01354-1,74%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0,06298+0,06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13165-0,64%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
Chihuahua
HUAHUA$0,00001881-12,22%
Threshold
T$0,01677+1,57%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0,07214-1,20%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem