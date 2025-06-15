Analysis: The bull market is far from over, traders predict that BTC's near-term target may reach $140,000

By: PANews
2025/06/15 20:06
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, even if the market goes sideways, Bitcoin traders are not pessimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin. The current community consensus is not bearish, and it is believed that the bull market is far from over. Many people believe that Bitcoin is preparing for a new round of price discovery. Trader Alan Tardigrade said that Bitcoin is showing an upward trend of an expanding wedge. Since 2023, Bitcoin has risen by 49%, 125% and 68% each time the signal appears. Another trader, Merlijn, pointed out that the current trend of Bitcoin shows a classic price bottom structure in the form of an inverted head and shoulders, and the near-term target price may reach $140,000.

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
