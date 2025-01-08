Analysis of Swarms and other 6 major AI Agent chips: 1647 large investors hold 1.58 billion US dollars in tokens, scattered purchases at the bottom and high-level aggregation is a conspiracy

Author: Frank, PANews

AI Agent has become a hot topic in current on-chain transactions. From ai16z to Virtual, and then to Swarms, in just one month, the AI Agent track has once again derived a new sub-ecology in the MEME field. In the face of the ever-evolving AI Agent tokens, which ones can break through the siege and which ones are just a concept wave? There may be multiple angles to consider, but the flow of funds on the chain and the changes in the main force may still be the most important consideration indicators.

PANews takes the recently popular Swarms token as the main analysis object, and conducts comparative analysis on the addresses of the major holders of the six AI Agent tokens with higher market value, trying to "carve the boat to find the sword" again and spy on some codes. The data range of this analysis includes: the initial purchase and initial sale of the top 1,000 holding addresses of Swarms tokens (data time as of 24:00 on January 6, 2025), the address overlap of six AI-related tokens with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars, such as Fartcoin, GRIFFAIN, ZEREBRO, ai16z, arc, and Swarms (data time as of 14:00 on January 7, 2025), and the transaction records of the internal market.

Some people quietly make plans at the lowest price, while others follow suit and enter the market

First, judging from the timeline of large investors entering the market, most of them started to enter the market after January 2, 12 days after the token was created. In terms of time, many large investors of Swarms also started to buy after the Swarms ecosystem became popular, and failed to complete the early layout.

Analysis of Swarms and other 6 major AI Agent chips: 1647 large investors hold 1.58 billion US dollars in tokens, scattered purchases at the bottom and high-level aggregation is a conspiracy

However, according to the price curve of Swarms, if you buy before December 27, the price can basically be maintained below $0.02, which is nearly 30 times higher than the current highest price of $0.6. By analyzing the initial purchase price of these addresses, 202 addresses bought in the price range of $0.01 to $0.05, followed by the largest number of addresses buying between $0.3 and $0.4.

The distribution of these two data also means that the early investors of Swarms bought at the bottom price in batches during the period when the price plummeted, and this purchase was also relatively scattered and not concentrated in a unified time period. The advantage of this is that you can get chips at a lower price. Another group of big investors began to enter the market in large quantities after the discussion of Swarms became hot, but the holding prices of these big investors did not have much competitive advantage.

This distribution of chips may explain why the Swarms market seems to fluctuate greatly in the short term. If the big investors who were hiding in the market early sell at the high point, the cost for the new big investors will be high. Once a large-scale sell-off occurs, it is easy to touch the sensitive nerves of both parties and cause a short-term sharp drop.

Analysis of Swarms and other 6 major AI Agent chips: 1647 large investors hold 1.58 billion US dollars in tokens, scattered purchases at the bottom and high-level aggregation is a conspiracy

However, judging from the distribution of chips, the main chips of Swarms are relatively dispersed. In the analysis of the top 1,000 holding addresses, not too many tokens come from the same address, and the initial token sources of most addresses are mainly on-chain exchanges. Therefore, there are few cases where early big holders obtain a large number of chips and then disperse them to multiple addresses.

In addition, by comparing the internal trading addresses, it was found that the addresses purchased in the internal market basically did not appear in the current top 1,000 holding addresses. Therefore, the early chips of the token have basically completed the rotation.

From the overall data, the average first purchase price of Swarms tokens was $0.17 and the average first sale price was $0.23. The average initial purchase amount per address reached $37,600, and the average first sale amount was about $28,200. In comparison with the buying and selling of a single address, the average first sale price of these addresses was about 2.43 times the purchase price.

The largest investor made a profit of $25 million without selling.

Compared with other MEME tokens, the above average initial purchase amount is significantly higher. The main reason here is that it is affected by some large addresses. Among them, the address with the highest initial transfer amount is Dsjzh2oj3HxyPefjQr5qqvbR5NrMnvBgptGLSQ3t8T5i. About 4.13 million US dollars were transferred to this address from another address on December 31, and about 500,000 US dollars were transferred in subsequently. The current holding value is 27.33 million US dollars.

Analysis of Swarms and other 6 major AI Agent chips: 1647 large investors hold 1.58 billion US dollars in tokens, scattered purchases at the bottom and high-level aggregation is a conspiracy

The address to which it was transferred, 5HfrnyodRraAw63aRVPueD5Er4D1sRKMZBMx9LBbhUAs, started buying in large quantities as early as 8:22 on December 20, and has been buying continuously since then, spending a total of US$1.89 million to purchase 54.95 million Swarms at an average price of about US$0.034. The current profit is about US$25.44 million.

According to tracking, the earliest associated purchase of this address started as early as 7:13 (Swarms opened at about 06:45 on December 20). It is worth mentioning that the associated fund address of this address also started buying ai16z tokens as early as October 27, with a profit multiple of about 36 times.

In addition, another address 5NQTp9jHbzS4N9yKMWxwm8pPZW3RFSFPze3Edwss7iLe transferred Swarms tokens worth about $3.63 million on January 4. According to the on-chain traces, this address also purchased tokens in a dispersed manner through several addresses around January 2, and finally gathered the tokens into one address. The current holding value of this address is about $5.26 million.

There is also an address H1zFMUjYLzJwcfgXEtwiJ2ykvxmBr7JW6afW29PkcEAe that uses a similar method and holds approximately US$2.27 million. The only difference is that the tokens of this address initially came from the Bitget exchange, followed by multiple purchases on the chain.

The total initial transfer amount of these three addresses was about 10.53 million US dollars. From the purchase process, it can be seen that the initial purchase was made by multiple addresses in a dispersed manner. After Swarms became popular, all tokens were collected into a few addresses, becoming smart money in the eyes of on-chain hunters.

27% of addresses purchased multiple AI Agents. Who is driving AI Agents behind the scenes?

In addition to analyzing the token addresses of Swarms, PANews also conducted comparative analysis on the top 1,000 holding addresses of six addresses, including Fartcoin, GRIFFAIN, ZEREBRO, ai16z, arc, and swarms. In the analysis, it can be seen that among the 6,000 addresses involved in the analysis, 1,647 addresses appeared repeatedly, which means that about 27% of the addresses purchased multiple AI Agent-related tokens, among which ZEREBRO seems to be the favorite token of AI big players, with 405 addresses purchasing this token. The next ones are arc (368 addresses) and ai16z (334 addresses).

Analysis of Swarms and other 6 major AI Agent chips: 1647 large investors hold 1.58 billion US dollars in tokens, scattered purchases at the bottom and high-level aggregation is a conspiracy

Among these addresses, the address with the highest holdings is DJnHztNmw1H56uYm98PNu5eVZ5yhi9482rZ9zA22TUUz, which currently holds AI-themed tokens worth about $49.86 million, of which ai16z alone holds about $42.7 million. Moreover, this is not all the holdings of this address. As early as a month ago, this address had made tens of millions of dollars in profits by purchasing tokens such as ZEREBRO and GRIFFAIN.

In addition, 3xzTSh7KSFsnhzVvuGWXMmA3xaA89gCCM1MSS1Ga6ka6 also holds about $42.84 million in AI-related tokens, and the on-chain holdings of this address are worth more than $73 million. According to social media information, this address should be the wallet address of the early AI Agent address Truth Terminal.

In addition, there are many similar addresses. According to the statistical data, the AI-related tokens held by these 1,647 large addresses are worth more than US$1.58 billion. Among them, there are about 29 addresses with AI holdings exceeding US$10 million, and the holdings of these 29 addresses are approximately US$690 million.

Rather than saying that AI Agent may be the hottest trend in 2025, it is better to say that AI Agent is essentially a better story topic in the eyes of big money investors.

Analyzing transaction behavior is more important than tracking smart money addresses

With the continuous deepening of on-chain data analysis, tracking smart money seems to have become a popular science, but from the perspective of large traders, when they are laying out their chips in the early stage, they do not want too many retail investors to follow them and grab the chips at the bottom price. Therefore, constantly changing new wallets and diversifying purchases have become the basic operations of large traders.

In this way, blindly chasing smart money will gradually become ineffective, and it may be the target of malicious harvesting. However, after analyzing the operations of large holders many times, even if new addresses and decentralized purchases are used, there are still management difficulties and fund collection problems. Therefore, in most cases, large holders still need to collect funds from various wallets into one or several wallet addresses for easy management, and they can also stimulate more copycat users to enter the market through small purchases during peak periods. Second, in order to quickly collect and buy in the early stage, these early layouters have to concentrate on buying a large amount in a certain period of time. Although the amount is relatively scattered, this regular purchase may still become a sign. After all, their investment amounts are often between hundreds of thousands of dollars and millions of dollars. If they do not have a certain determination to trade, they generally will not buy crazily.

In general, for general retail investors, if they insist on chasing smart money through on-chain tracking, perhaps paying attention to on-chain behavior is much more effective than chasing smart money addresses. Of course, there is also an important premise, which is to think like big investors about what kind of subject matter will be a good story. Otherwise, in the face of endless new tokens, blindly chasing is tantamount to finding a needle in a haystack.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
