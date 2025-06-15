GitFish: Completed all LINUX refunds By: PANews 2025/06/15 17:42

PANews reported on June 15 that GitFish, a GitHub codebase tokenization and trading platform, said it had officially completed all LINUX refunds and had returned 25,030 SOL to 8,889 users. In addition, GitFish V2 is about to be launched. Previously, GitFish announced that it would refund all LINUX bidders and traders and scrap the token due to problems with the token mechanism.