Balance Foundation: The third batch of EPT distribution has been launched and all node holders can receive it By: PANews 2025/06/15 17:28

NODE $0.06828 -15.22% JUNE $0.0857 -1.49% EPT $0.005317 +3.18%

PANews reported on June 15 that the Balance Foundation announced on the X platform that the third batch of EPT allocations has been launched, and all node holders can apply for a new batch of 11,362,289 EPT tokens.