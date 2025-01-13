How does MemeCore build a growth engine by leveraging the flywheel effect to create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park"?

By: PANews
2025/01/13 10:00
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12408-5.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006153-0.19%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002595+3.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.59%

Author: Nancy, PANews

From a pop culture experiment to a 100 billion dollar asset, MEME has now grown into the main investment line in the crypto market with the active participation of various players and the gradual improvement of the ecosystem. However, with the rise of MEME assets, its dispersed liquidity, lack of intrinsic value and insufficient community governance have begun to limit its further growth space.

In order to meet these market challenges, the EVM-based L1 blockchain MemeCore brings deeper value and growth potential to the MEME ecosystem by introducing cross-chain liquidity, community governance incentives, and practical empowerment. On MemeCore, MEME coins are not only a carrier of cultural expression, but also an important tool with economic participation significance, driving the construction and development of the entire ecosystem.

Create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park" and use the flywheel effect to promote sustainable development of the ecosystem

With multiple factors such as viral spread, wealth effect, low entry barriers and increasingly improved infrastructure, the MEME craze has lasted throughout the past year and has become one of the most watched and fastest growing crypto narratives. This phenomenon has not only attracted a large number of retail investors, but has also become the main battlefield for public chains, CEXs and market makers to compete for traffic.

According to Coingecko data, the total market value of MEME coins has soared from US$20 billion in 2023 to US$140 billion in 2024, with a growth rate of 600%. Among them, 8 MEME coins have entered the top 100 in market value, further demonstrating the strong development momentum in the MEME field. At the same time, Binance previously released a global user survey report showing that MEME coins are the most popular tokens among users, with 16.1% of respondents currently holding MEME coins, even exceeding the holding rate of Bitcoin.

Although MEME has achieved significant growth in the past year, attracting a large number of investors and participants, there are still uncertainties behind this wave, such as liquidity, application scenarios and transparency. Based on a strong market development foundation, MemeCore has proposed a series of innovative solutions to these problems, aiming to promote capital inflow and support rapid user expansion, thereby achieving sustainable growth of the MEME ecosystem.

On the issue of dispersed liquidity, MemeCore has built a multi-chain liquidity hub to simplify the circulation of assets on different chains, thereby reducing the complexity of bridging. Specifically, although MEME coins have made great progress in market value, the liquidity fragmentation phenomenon is serious. Most MEME coins are concentrated on mainstream blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum, which not only limits the participation of investors and communities on other chains, but may also lead to increased slippage risks and reduced transaction efficiency. MemeCore has adopted an innovative PoM (Proof of Meme) mechanism for multi-chain cross-chain staking, which allows the trading of MEME coins with different cultural characteristics to no longer be limited to a single chain, but to flow freely between multiple chains, reducing users' transaction costs and improving transaction efficiency.

How does MemeCore build a growth engine by leveraging the flywheel effect to create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park"?

Unlike other crypto assets, the value of most MEME coins comes mainly from cultural attributes and viral effects, which makes them easy to lose value when market sentiment fluctuates. As the first mainnet to provide a dual block reward system, MemeCore introduces a staking mechanism for block validators and delegators to enhance the long-term stability of MEME coins. They can receive dual block rewards of $M and MRC-20 tokens while congratulating a more stable and active ecosystem. Under this economic incentive mechanism, MemeCore will not only transform MEME, a purely speculative asset, into a productive asset, but will also bring sustainable growth to the market's liquidity and participation, thereby promoting the long-term prosperity of the MEME ecosystem.

Of course, developers are an indispensable source of power in the MEME ecosystem and a cornerstone for rapid innovation. The MemeCore network is a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means that the migration cost and threshold for developers will be greatly reduced, and there is no need to write smart contract code from scratch. This compatibility not only improves the development efficiency of MEME applications, but also attracts more applications to migrate to the platform to expand the ecosystem, or accelerate the expansion and innovation of the ecosystem. At the same time, MemeCore has also launched various developer incentive activities, such as the Meme Masters hackathon event initiated by MemeCore in November this year, which invites developers to integrate innovative dApps into the MemeCore ecosystem through economic incentives, thereby injecting vitality into the MEME coin community. In addition, the LIFT EcoFund operated by MemeCore also focuses on supporting MEME core infrastructure projects with strong potential, providing reasonable funding and brand exposure for project developers.

In other words, in this ecosystem construction, a mutually beneficial relationship is formed between the MEME community and dApp developers. MemeCore helps dApp accelerate its growth by providing an immediate user base and community support. dApp provides practical tools (such as staking, DeFi, etc.) to the community, giving more intrinsic value to speculative assets such as MEME coins. This mutually beneficial relationship ensures that the MEME project can achieve scale and practical application, while dApp developers benefit from a diverse user base and liquidity.

It is worth mentioning that MemeCore will launch MemeX on the mainnet in the second quarter of this year, allowing each user to create and share their own unique MEME coins, allowing them to transform their identities and stories into globally resonant MEMEs. On this platform, MEME is not just a digital asset, it will gradually evolve into the digital identity of users, and the value of MEME coins will grow with the increase in user activities and popularity. Users can purchase and trade other MEME coins through the platform token $M, or support other users' MEME creations through donations. Of course, in order to better demonstrate the spread and influence of each MEME, MemeX has introduced a ranking function, and the top users in the ranking will receive higher recognition and exposure, further promoting the spread of their MEMEs around the world. Through MemeX, users' digital identities will be closely linked to economic value, ushering in a revolution in personal expression in the digital world, that is, each user's story and creativity are no longer isolated expressions, but cultural assets that can have a profound impact on the global stage.

Simply put, MemeCore is like a huge amusement park that attracts MEME tokens and communities from different chains and cultures by building a magical bridge. Each MEME token has its own unique cultural charm, and they can share their unique cultural charm to expand their influence. At the same time, in this amusement park, participants can also maintain the amusement park through staking or voting, enrich the amusement facilities by creating new features and dApps, and get rewards during the expansion of the amusement park. This positive cycle will attract more users and liquidity, thereby promoting the expansion and growth of MemeCore and even the entire MEME ecosystem, forming a powerful flywheel effect.

Multiple activities build user base, dual-track strategy creates ecological growth engine

In order to gradually build a multi-chain and sustainable MEME ecosystem, MemeCore has successfully built a traffic foundation and is accelerating the construction of the ecosystem.

On the one hand, MemeCore launched a series of innovative airdrops and reward activities, and through cooperation with multiple mainstream MEME projects and dApps, it quickly attracted the attention of a large number of users and capital.

For example, in July 2024, MemeCore compensated users for their losses in past MEME coin transactions through an airdrop plan, successfully attracting tens of thousands of users to participate. This move not only helped users repair their past losses, but also strengthened the platform's user base and stickiness. In the following months, MemeCore launched the "Hard Work" and "Mine to Earn" airdrop activities in succession, providing different forms of rewards to participants with 10,000 and 180,000 independent wallets, demonstrating the platform's recognition and rewards for user contributions, and further promoting the practicality of MEME coins. These activities not only enhanced user participation and loyalty, but also effectively promoted the continued growth of the MemeCore ecosystem.

Recently, MemeCore launched a new "Mining and Earning" airdrop event, providing $1 million worth of mainnet tokens to participants of multiple mainstream chains such as ETH, BNB, BASE, and SOLANA, and distributing them at a ratio of 1/N. Through this event, MemeCore successfully attracted the participation of popular MEME communities such as DOGE, PEPE, SHIB, and NEIRO, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent ecological construction of the platform.

In addition to the airdrop activities, MemeCore also launched community activities such as Memes.war and Meme Masters Challenge. These activities enhanced users' sense of participation and belonging through rich tasks and reward mechanisms, encouraged more users to actively interact on and off the platform, and further expanded the platform's community influence.

Not only that, MemeCore also attaches importance to the layout of offline activities, including cooperation with well-known platforms such as OKX and Gate.io, actively participating in international encryption conferences such as KBW (Seoul), Token2049 (Singapore), THBW, Devcon (Thailand) and TBW (Taiwan), and jointly hosting MEME events with BINANCE TH, which greatly promoted MemeCore's brand exposure and project promotion, and accumulated resources for the platform to attract global users and capital, further promoting the growth and expansion of the ecosystem.

In terms of ecological layout, MemeCore has adopted a two-stage strategy to ensure the sustainable development of the platform. In the first stage, the core goal of MemeCore is to empower MEME projects that have been established on different chains and help them expand the ecosystem on the MemeCore platform. This move will build MemeCore into a multi-chain, cultural hub, enhance the endogenous driving force of the platform's ecology, and lay a solid foundation for responding to market changes in the future. In the second stage, based on the users and liquidity accumulated in the first stage, MemeCore will focus on developing its own MEME projects and dApp construction to create a powerful long-term growth engine. With the user and liquidity base accumulated by the platform, MemeCore will further expand various services, from staking, DeFi to games and SocialFi, to form a diversified ecology.

From this point of view, through this dual-track strategy, MemeCore not only enhances its competitiveness in the current MEME market, but is also committed to building a truly sustainable mainnet ecosystem, ensuring that the platform can continue to attract new users, capital and resources in the long run, and promote the continuous expansion and innovation of the entire ecosystem.

In general, in the MEME market, the power of emotions and culture is undoubtedly the core driving force behind its explosion. However, in order to keep this emotional story fermenting and continuing, platforms like MemeCore are needed to break the traditional value boundaries through asset circulation, incentive mechanisms and practical applications, so that the growth of the entire MEME market no longer depends solely on emotional fluctuations, giving the meme economy a stronger "weight".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06298+0.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13165-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
Chihuahua
HUAHUA$0.00001881-12.22%
Threshold
T$0.01677+1.57%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07214-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem