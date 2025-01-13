Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion

Highlights of this issue

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 14 blockchain investment and financing events around the world last week (June 6-December 12), with a total funding of over US$167 million, a significant increase compared to the previous week. An overview is as follows:

  • DeFi announced three investment and financing events, among which Berachain ecosystem liquidity aggregator Ooga Booga announced the completion of a $1.5 million strategic round of financing;
  • Web3 Games track announced one investment and financing event. ZKcandy, a Layer 2 blockchain for games driven by ZKsync, successfully completed a $4 million private placement financing;
  • Four investment and financing events were announced in the AI+Web3 field, among which AI payment infrastructure Nevermined announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing, led by Generative Ventures;
  • The DePIN track announced two investment and financing events. The decentralized GPU network Inferix announced that it received $2.6 million in investment from DePIN X Capital;
  • The Infrastructure & Tools sector announced two investment and financing events. Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round with an estimated valuation of $3 billion.
  • One investment and financing event was announced in the Others category, among which the AI-driven encrypted data platform SoSoValue announced the completion of a US$15 million Series A financing, with a valuation of US$200 million;
  • Centralized finance announced one investment and financing event. FTX EU, the bankrupt European branch of FTX, was acquired by Backpack Exchange for $32.7 million.

DeFi

Ooga Booga Completes $1.5 Million Strategic Round of Financing, Lead by Primal

Ooga Booga, the liquidity aggregator of Berachain ecosystem, announced the completion of a strategic round of financing of US$1.5 million, which will be used to accelerate the next stage of its development in the Berachain ecosystem. This round of financing was led by Primal, and participating institutions included CitizenX, Quantstamp, Rubik, ViaBTC Capital, TempleDAO, etc. In addition, many angel investors participated, including individual investors from Infinex, GMX, Saison Capital, Movement Labs, etc.

Ocean Protocol invests $735,000 to support Yiedl.ai in developing AI-driven DeFi

OceanDAO, co-founders Trent McConaghy and Bruce Pon, and members of the Ocean Predictor team have jointly invested $735,000 in Yiedl.ai, an AI-focused DeFi marketplace platform dedicated to driving DeFi innovation through data-intensive AI.

SUI Ecosystem Project Wave Completes Seed Round Financing, KuCoin Labs Leads Investment

SUI ecological project Wave officially announced that its seed round of financing completed in November 2024 was led by KuCoin Labs, and other investors included SUI Foundation, Web3Port Foundation and Comma3 Ventures. The amount of financing was not disclosed. The Wave team said that it currently has more than 4 million on-chain users and more than 600,000 monthly active users. Its products include Telegram-based trading tool Wave Trading, Wave Pad, an incubation platform that supports high-quality early projects in the SUI ecosystem, and DeFi and GameFi related products such as Wave Staking and Lucky Wheel, providing users with a one-stop experience in trading, airdrops, investments and games.

Web3 Games

ZKcandy, a gaming-specific L2 blockchain powered by ZKsync, completes $4 million in private financing

ZKcandy, a ZKsync-powered gaming-specific Layer 2 blockchain, has successfully completed a $4 million private placement. Investors in this round include Wemix Network, Animoca Ventures, Spartan Group, Perlone Capital, Presto Labs, Flowdesk, Lecca Ventures, Efficient Frontier, and Prometheuz. ZKcandy is developed and operated by iCandy, whose subsidiary Lemon Sky Studios has participated in the development of several AAA games such as Nioh: The Rise of Ronin, The Last of Us 2: Remastered, Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and Final Fantasy 16. ZKcandy currently has more than 2.4 million testnet wallets and is preparing 25 games including first-tier Hollywood IPs, with plans to launch the mainnet in the first half of 2025. The project aims to promote the development of Web3 games through Layer 2 technology and build a decentralized gaming ecosystem for the future.

AI

AI payment infrastructure Nevermined completes $4 million seed round

AI payment infrastructure Nevermined announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing, led by Generative Ventures, with participation from Polymorphic Capital, Halo Capital and Arca. According to reports, Nevermined is building a decentralized financial infrastructure for business between artificial intelligences. The protocol it builds turns artificial intelligence interactions into permissionless economic transactions, just like PayPal turns every web page into a storefront. It aims to make every AI agent a sovereign economic participant that can set prices for its services.

Verifiable AI company Rena Labs completes $3.3 million pre-seed round of financing, led by Paper Ventures

Rena Labs, a verifiable AI technology company, has completed a $3.3 million pre-seed round of financing, led by Paper Ventures, with participation from multiple investment institutions including Lightspeed Faction, Eterna Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Mapleblock Capital, Selini Capital and Keyrock. Rena Labs plans to use this financing to expand its team, attract developers and industry experts, and strengthen the research and development of its abstract middleware Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). This technology aims to build an infrastructure for trusted AI applications on the chain, making intelligent systems trustworthy and verifiable by default, while protecting user digital sovereignty.

AI-driven RWA L2 network Novastro completes $1.2 million seed round

AI-driven RWA Layer2 network Novastro announced the completion of a $1.2 million seed round of financing, led by Woodstock, with participation from Faculty group, Double peak group, Cogitent, X21 and Sam Tapaliya. According to reports, Novastro is an AI-driven real-world asset (RWA) Layer 2 chain that integrates MoveVM and EigenLayer AVS. The network is designed to provide Ethereum-level security while leveraging the efficient scalability of the Move language to support tokenized revenue applications in the RWA and DeFi fields. Its core framework is built around the RUSD stablecoin, which is designed for the tokenization and trading of real-world assets.

Privasea Completes Series A Financing with a Valuation of US$180 Million, GSR and Others Participate in the Investment

Confidential AI project Privasea completed its Series A financing with a valuation of $180 million, and has raised a total of $15 million in three rounds. Investors include GSR, Amber and Echo, and early investors include Binance Labs, OKX Ventures, Nomura's Laser Digital and Gate Labs. Privasea released the DeepSea testnet Beta on January 6. This financing will be used to accelerate the deployment of the mainnet DeepSea and the research and development of related intelligent agents, and promote the development of fields such as human-computer interaction and intelligent agent interaction.

DePIN

DePIN startup Starpower completes $2.5 million financing, led by Framework Ventures

DePIN startup Starpower announced the completion of a new round of financing of $2.5 million, bringing its total financing to $4 million. The new financing was led by Framework Ventures, with participation from Solana Ventures and Bitscale Capital. According to reports, Starpower is creating a decentralized energy network, including batteries and electric vehicles, to help meet electricity demand. Its protocol has accumulated 1.5 million registered wallets and more than 16,000 activated devices, in addition to bringing in $1 million in revenue. The company intends to use the funds to continue building its decentralized platform and increase its efforts to increase user adoption.

DePIN Network Hivera Announces $2 Million Financing

DePIN network Hivera recently announced on the X platform that it has received $2 million in funding from the IPN Foundation. According to reports, Hivera is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) supported by the Ton Incubator. It allows users to contribute data for AI training through the Telegram applet and receive token rewards based on the device bandwidth speed.

Infrastructure & Tools

Movement Labs is about to complete a $100 million Series B financing round, with a valuation of $3 billion

Movement Labs, which focuses on Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain development, is approaching the completion of a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion. This round of financing is jointly led by CoinFund and Nova Fund (Brevan Howard's digital asset division), and investors will receive shares in the company and its token Move, with an emphasis on the token form. Movement Labs previously completed a $38 million Series A financing in April 2024 , led by Polychain Capital. The completion of this round of financing is expected to be achieved at the end of January.

Movement is based on the Move programming language developed by Facebook. Different from independent public chains Aptos and Sui, it adopts Layer 2 structure and makes full use of the Ethereum ecosystem. Its mainnet beta version and Move token were launched in December 2024. Move's current market value is about US$2.25 billion, which has nearly doubled since its launch.

Sundial Completes Seed Round Led by Figment Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Other Investors

Sundial, the developer of the identity protocol Onflow, announced the completion of a strategic Pre-Seed round of financing led by Figment Capital, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Avalanche, etc. This round of financing will continue to develop its privacy-respecting identity protocol Onflow. According to reports, Sundial aims to build applications and infrastructure for the entire stack, and launched the ZK ID solution Onflow in November last year.

other

Crypto data platform SoSoValue completes $15 million in financing to launch multi-currency index

AI-driven crypto data platform SoSoValue announced the completion of a $15 million Series A financing round, with a valuation of $200 million. This round of financing was led by Hongshan (Sequoia China), SmallSpark, Mirana Ventures and Safepal. SoSoValue said that this round of financing was completed at the end of December, and the funds were mainly used for the reserve fund of SoSoValue Indices (SSI). SSI is an innovative spot crypto index protocol that aims to promote efficient investment in the crypto market and makes SoSoValue the first institution to introduce spot indexes to the market in the form of tokens.

SoSoValue is committed to providing retail investors with real-time market data and ETF fund flow tracking. Its SoSoValue Indices Protocol packages digital assets into cross-chain cryptocurrencies through smart contracts. SoSoValue has launched four indexes at the end of December, namely: MAG7.ssi, MEME.ssi (tracking the top ten meme coins), DEFI.ssi and USSI (hedge type).

Centralized Finance

Backpack Exchange acquires FTX EU for $32.7 million, plans to promote regulated crypto derivatives in Europe

FTX EU, the bankrupt European branch of FTX, has been acquired by Backpack Exchange for $32.7 million. FTX EU previously held a MiFID II license issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack Exchange, said that the company plans to become the only regulated perpetual contract provider in Europe and has submitted a MiCA notification, which is expected to go online in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, Backpack plans to launch a full range of crypto derivatives services, giving priority to the launch of regulated perpetual futures products, and promises to give priority to the return of FTX EU customer funds.

At present, many exchanges including Coinbase and Bitstamp have obtained MiFID II licenses. It is reported that the founding team of Backpack has previously participated in the construction of the Solana ecosystem and successfully launched wallet and NFT businesses, and completed US$17 million in financing last year.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
