Crypto VC funding: IREN’s $550m convertible offering, Hypernative’s $40m raise

Crypto funding surged to nearly $709 million during the week of June 8-14, 2025, with a massive $550 million private placement by IREN leading the charge.
Venture capital activity remained robust across the sector, particularly in infrastructure, with funding rounds spanning from pre-seed to Series B.
Startups like Hypernative, Yupp, Turnkey, and OneBalance also drew substantial investments, reflecting sustained investor confidence in crypto infrastructure and application-layer innovation despite broader market volatility.
Here’s what we tracked, using data from Cryptofundraising:
IREN (ex Iris Energy)
- Raised $550 million through private placement of convertible senior notes
- IREN has raised $863 million so far
Hypernative
- Secured $40 million in a Series B round
- The investment was backed by TenEleven, Ballistic Ventures, and Stepstone
- Hypernative has raised $65 million so far
Yupp
- Yupp raised $33 million in a Seed round
- Investors include a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and Kunal Shah
Turnkey
- Gathered $30 million in a Series B round
- The investment was backed by Bain Capital Crypto, Sequoia, and Lightspeed Faction
- Turnkey has raised $52.5 million so far
https://twitter.com/turnkeyhq/status/1932030967188996348
Noah
- Noah raised $22 million in a Seed round
- Investors include LocalGlobe, Felix Capital, and FJ Labs
OneBalance
- Secured $20 million in a Series A round
- Backed by Cyber Fund, Blockchain Capital, and Mirana Ventures
- OneBalance has raised $25 million so far
Projects < $11 Million
- TYB (Try Your Best); $11 million in a Series A round
- OpenTrade; $7 million in an Unknown round
- NuConstruct; $6 million in a Seed round
- Soon (Solana Optimistic Network); $5 million in an unknown round
- Rise Labs; $4 million in a Strategic round
- Orange Cap Games (Vibes); $3.5 million in a Seed round
- Towns Protocol; $3.3 million in a Public sale
- Silhouette; $3 million in a Pre-seed round
- Hey Anon; $144,000 in an unknown round